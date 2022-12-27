How Texas-Centric TCU Crashed the College Football Playoff

FORT WORTH, Texas – Garrett Riley, TCU offensive coordinator, laughs when asked about some of his backups who may not get much playing time, but have a lot of name recognition.

There’s sophomore quarterback Luke Pardee, the grandson of Jack, who was a Junction Boy for Bear Bryant at Texas A&M and coached both the Houston Cougars and Oilers during storied careers. There’s freshman wide receiver Joe Staubach, the grandson of Roger, the Hall of Fame quarterback who became known as “Captain America” ​​for the Dallas Cowboys.

And at the head of it all is Sonny Dykes, the son of Spike, the West Texas icon who coached high school football in places like Coahoma, Big Spring and Alice, and was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year serving Texas Tech for 14 years led long. seasons.

“We definitely have some royalties on this roster in terms of those two,” Riley said of Pardee and Staubach. “Shoot, with a Dykes as your head coach, if you know any of your Texas sports history, you know you’re part of some Texas royalty.”

When No. 3 TCU faces No. 2 Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) on Saturday, the Horned Frogs will be the upstart in the ball-crushing cowboy boots.

Michigan, under Jim Harbaugh, and Georgia, under Kirby Smart, are coached by alumni who were star players. Harbaugh was a starting quarterback in the NFL and a successful professional coach. Smart had a watertight pedigree as an assistant to Bobby Bowden and coordinator for Nick Saban, and last season claimed the Dawgs’ first national title since 1980. Ohio State coach Ryan Day played and coached under Chip Kelly and later was an assistant to Urban Meyer .

TCU, the small private school in Fort Worth – motto: “Where the West Begins” – is coached by Dykes, who did not play college football, with coordinators from two small Texas towns. Riley, a former Texas Tech quarterback from Muleshoe, West Texas (pop. 5,090) leads the charge, while Joe Gillespie, who won a state title as head coach in his hometown of Stephenville (pop. 21,199), about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, is the defensive coordinator.

So yes, their Lone Star hearts swell with pride as they claim the accolade of becoming the first Texas university to make the playoffs in its nine years.

“There are a lot of people, including myself, who thought it would probably be another team from Texas, not this one,” Gillespie said. “So, you keep your chin up and everything. I’m going to be a Texas high school football coach all my life, and there’s a lot of pride in that. Now when I go to visit the Texas high school coaches, they’re so proud of what we represent, where our roots are and where we come from.”

And while the other three playoff teams are all giant state schools with more than 30,000 students to TCU’s 10,000 who can select the best recruits from across the country, TCU is built just fine by Texans.

“The foundation of this program is built on players within an 80-mile radius,” said special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl, a self-professed Minnesota Yankee who first arrived in Fort Worth in 1998 along with former Frogs coach Gary Patterson when both were assistants. under Dennis Franchione.

TCU is the first team from Texas to reach the CFP. AP Photo/LM Otero, File

Dykes, who turned SMU around by selling Dallas and courting Texas players to come back home, saw the potential in TCU to recruit the area into a Big 12 school.

“There are so many great football players in this area who are going to be very, very good college players and are going to be good NFL players, and we need to figure out how to become a destination for those guys,” Dykes said. “You hope that as the profile of the program continues to improve, those kids that everyone at DFW wants to come on our campus, get to know us, get around our players, and really get a feel for TCU football and what we are. all over and will want to come and play here. We think you can build a national championship caliber program by recruiting in our own backyard.”

It’s a luxury not afforded by other schools, including the Frogs’ opponent CFP. Over 60% of TCU’s roster is from Texas, while 12.5% ​​of Michigan’s is from the home state. That’s understandable, given the differences in state population (30 million Texans in the 2022 census versus 10 million from Michigan), but it’s also a function of concentration.

Michigan has players from 28 states on its roster, plus players from Germany and Canada. The Wolverines have seven players from Massachusetts, six from Connecticut, ten from Florida, eight from Illinois, six from Texas and eight from California. TCU has nine players from California, but five were transfers. The only other states with more than four players represented are Oklahoma and Louisiana, both of which border Texas. The Horned Frogs also have 10 players from Texas who went from state to other colleges before moving back.

If this year’s early signing day is any indication, TCU’s Texas-focused population will likely continue to grow. The Horned Frogs signed 21 players, with 18 from Texas and one each from Louisiana, Tennessee, and California.

Home field recruiting comes naturally to much of the TCU staff, which also includes two high school legends from East Texas: former Oklahoma star Malcolm Kelly, who coaches wide receivers, and Jamarkus McFarland, who coaches the defensive line coaching. Jeff Jordan, who oversees the player’s human resources department, was the head coach of the DFW area school Garland for 22 years.

Defensive analyst Josh Creech, who works with the linebackers, is also a lifer. His grandfather, Doyle Parker, began his 40-year coaching career in Texas at an Abilene high school and eventually became Spike Dykes’ defensive coordinator at Texas Tech. Creech proudly recalls that Parker’s SWC championship ring hurt his hand as a child when he gave his grandfather a high five. Creech’s father, Jim, was also a longtime Texas high school head coach in the Houston area.

“It starts in his office,” Creech said, pointing to Dykes’ door. “All these people are through and through [Texans]. They have their own kind of legacies that they built wherever they came from. They have their own connections and their own names and they are respected names because they are respected men. So I think we have a great opportunity.”

Dykes’ ambition is to seize that opportunity, including making TCU a legitimate destination for top talent, especially locally. TCU signed the No. 18 class this year, the best recruiting class since the ratings were retained, third in the Big 12 behind the outgoing Oklahoma and Texas, and two spots behind Texas A&M.

With names like Dykes, Pardee and Staubach on TCU, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said “you know you’re part of some Texan royalty.” Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

“There are always a number of levels of recruitment,” Dykes said. “If teams that have traditionally recruited better than your program start getting a lot of kids from out of state, more kids in the state will be available to you. And that’s definitely a great opportunity for us.”

And that means being picky about transfers. Dykes wants to focus on talent and not just the prestige of the school they come from.

The Frogs signed only four transfers, three of whom were highly recruited SEC players originally from Texas: Alabama tackle Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 2 player in the 2021 ESPN 300) and wide receiver JoJo Earle (No. Fort Worth and Florida area cornerback Avery Helm is from suburban Houston The other, LSU wide receiver Jack Bech, is from Louisiana.

“The goal is to get those kids who went to Alabama or went to Ohio State or LSU or Florida or wherever in the past to come here first round instead of second,” Dykes said. “We expect to compete against Alabama, not just on recruiting, but on the field. So what you don’t want to do is bring a bunch of guys to Alabama who can’t play for them. Because in theory they should do.” can’t play for you either.”

Dijken will have the chance to test where the Horned Frogs are on Saturday. They’ll all be there, from Muleshoe and Stephenville and Big Spring, the Pardees and the Staubachs, with a chance to play for a national championship. But most importantly, much of Texas’ exceptional character is being put to the test.

“It’s just ingrained in our minds, probably since we were born,” Riley said. “It’s just how we’re wired.”

In their first year at TCU, Dykes & Co. history in Fort Worth. Now they want to restore the pride of college football in Texas, which hasn’t always been pretty for the past decade.

“When we were recruiting when we got here, we said, ‘We want to be one of the first Texas teams to pass the CFP, and we want to be one of the first teams to do it before they expand it’.” said Gillespie. “There’s probably more arrogance and bragging and things like that. Texas is its own thing, you know?’