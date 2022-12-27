How the Black Caps are received in Pakistan

Police commandos stand guard outside the national stadium in Karachi as the Black Caps train for the first test.

A guest is a blessing. Letters of intent, as the Black Caps will discover this week in Karachi.

For a generation Pakistan has been without international cricket. The team has played in empty stadiums in the UAE and lived in exile from family and culture. Low income. Pakistanis have not seen their heroes in the flesh: the game is consumed only through LCD.

However, Pakistan wants to not only play but also celebrate foreign cricket. Provide hospitality. Shout joy to Kane Williamson. It’s not trans-Tasman here in the Islamic republic. Pakistan wants to play cricket with New Zealand. They absolutely want that in Pakistan.

Kiwis in Karachi have been duly warned. Collect your energy. Prepare your selfie face. Kindness is coming.

The Black Caps will be thanked again and again for visiting this country. It is standard Pakistani practice: to distress your guest with gifts and kind attention. When they are finally humble, feed them. To bursting point. Repeat the next day.

This is a world away from September 2021, when the Black Caps fled and Pakistan spewed fire. Then there was fear of a stone rolling back on the grave. Return to exile was too real a prospect. Cricket and fear are twins in Pakistan.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi, showed stern friendliness today: there was not sufficient reason to withdraw at the time. But shall we say that’s water under the bridge?

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistani police officers stand guard as a convoy carrying the New Zealand cricket team pulls into Pindi Cricket Stadium for a practice session in Rawalpindi in 2021.

The Fazal Mahmood Stand sang it even sweeter on day one of the first test. Chacha Cricket (part uncle, part Gandalf) summoned schoolboys to sing through the morning air:

WELCOME

WELCOME

NEW ZEALAND

WELCOME

This is the international rehabilitation of Pakistan.

What kills Pakistan is stereotyped with terrorism. In living memory, Peshawar was a hippie hashish dream. Karachi an Asian center of liberalism. This country is a trading center of the world.

Now, after two decades of strife that saw the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, cricket has a safety mandate. And Pakistan’s response is not lacking.

City areas are closed for five days of test matches to allow team buses to drive on empty roads. Locals flock to dark side streets behind barricades, waiting for the athletes’ convoy before and after play to cross the block. Hours are added to already long commutes. Hundreds of thousands of lives disrupted and business corrupted so cricket can happen.

HEAVEN SPORT Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dropped on 12 by Black Cap Daryl Mitchell and finished the first day of the first test unbeaten on 161.

Police officers from major provinces of Pakistan have entered the city. Snipers watch from rooftops.

The foreigner in Pakistan is repeatedly asked: Are you happy? Do you feel safe? Boss, any tension?

But here’s a warning to the Black Caps.

Don’t mention food. No references to an upset stomach in public. England recently polluted the waters by taking a chef on tour. Pakistan was not dripping with sympathy when their opponents fell ill with a virus.

Blair Tickner can make all the Christmas coffee New Zealand wants. In this land of milk tea, that’s just foreign cachet.

But if the daal puree is so oily, the texture is like pesto, eat a banana. If you are weighed down by Pakistan’s never-ending roti, try the rice. Diplomacy is expensive.

Pakistan is trending among international travelers, mass tourism is palpable. Hunza, in the far north of Pakistan, has the potential of Queenstown. From the Karakorum and Pamirs to the roof of the world. Here on the plains, thousands of Englishmen accompanied the Ben Stokes team. Ask them about it in Mt Maunganui. (There are laggards on this Boxing Day test.)

Instagrammable Islamabad your next uni-break! is one piece. Pakistan continues to be plagued by floods. The prime minister was deposed and then shot. Just some of its problems are corruption, poverty and climate change.

But cricket has as much potential to renew Pakistan as possible. This is the sport of tribal warlords, hawkers and women. There is no low season. No concept of winter football. And that volatile politics has lately centered on Imran Khan, Pakistan’s greatest cricketer.

So as you glance at the sea breeze in Karachi this week, realize there’s more to it than the empty concrete blocks suggest.

Benjamin Golby is a freelance cricket writer