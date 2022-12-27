Sports
How the Black Caps are received in Pakistan
Fareed Khan/AP
Police commandos stand guard outside the national stadium in Karachi as the Black Caps train for the first test.
A guest is a blessing. Letters of intent, as the Black Caps will discover this week in Karachi.
For a generation Pakistan has been without international cricket. The team has played in empty stadiums in the UAE and lived in exile from family and culture. Low income. Pakistanis have not seen their heroes in the flesh: the game is consumed only through LCD.
However, Pakistan wants to not only play but also celebrate foreign cricket. Provide hospitality. Shout joy to Kane Williamson. It’s not trans-Tasman here in the Islamic republic. Pakistan wants to play cricket with New Zealand. They absolutely want that in Pakistan.
Kiwis in Karachi have been duly warned. Collect your energy. Prepare your selfie face. Kindness is coming.
The Black Caps will be thanked again and again for visiting this country. It is standard Pakistani practice: to distress your guest with gifts and kind attention. When they are finally humble, feed them. To bursting point. Repeat the next day.
This is a world away from September 2021, when the Black Caps fled and Pakistan spewed fire. Then there was fear of a stone rolling back on the grave. Return to exile was too real a prospect. Cricket and fear are twins in Pakistan.
The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi, showed stern friendliness today: there was not sufficient reason to withdraw at the time. But shall we say that’s water under the bridge?
The Fazal Mahmood Stand sang it even sweeter on day one of the first test. Chacha Cricket (part uncle, part Gandalf) summoned schoolboys to sing through the morning air:
WELCOME
WELCOME
NEW ZEALAND
WELCOME
This is the international rehabilitation of Pakistan.
What kills Pakistan is stereotyped with terrorism. In living memory, Peshawar was a hippie hashish dream. Karachi an Asian center of liberalism. This country is a trading center of the world.
Now, after two decades of strife that saw the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, cricket has a safety mandate. And Pakistan’s response is not lacking.
City areas are closed for five days of test matches to allow team buses to drive on empty roads. Locals flock to dark side streets behind barricades, waiting for the athletes’ convoy before and after play to cross the block. Hours are added to already long commutes. Hundreds of thousands of lives disrupted and business corrupted so cricket can happen.
HEAVEN SPORT
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dropped on 12 by Black Cap Daryl Mitchell and finished the first day of the first test unbeaten on 161.
Police officers from major provinces of Pakistan have entered the city. Snipers watch from rooftops.
The foreigner in Pakistan is repeatedly asked: Are you happy? Do you feel safe? Boss, any tension?
But here’s a warning to the Black Caps.
Don’t mention food. No references to an upset stomach in public. England recently polluted the waters by taking a chef on tour. Pakistan was not dripping with sympathy when their opponents fell ill with a virus.
Blair Tickner can make all the Christmas coffee New Zealand wants. In this land of milk tea, that’s just foreign cachet.
But if the daal puree is so oily, the texture is like pesto, eat a banana. If you are weighed down by Pakistan’s never-ending roti, try the rice. Diplomacy is expensive.
Pakistan is trending among international travelers, mass tourism is palpable. Hunza, in the far north of Pakistan, has the potential of Queenstown. From the Karakorum and Pamirs to the roof of the world. Here on the plains, thousands of Englishmen accompanied the Ben Stokes team. Ask them about it in Mt Maunganui. (There are laggards on this Boxing Day test.)
Instagrammable Islamabad your next uni-break! is one piece. Pakistan continues to be plagued by floods. The prime minister was deposed and then shot. Just some of its problems are corruption, poverty and climate change.
But cricket has as much potential to renew Pakistan as possible. This is the sport of tribal warlords, hawkers and women. There is no low season. No concept of winter football. And that volatile politics has lately centered on Imran Khan, Pakistan’s greatest cricketer.
So as you glance at the sea breeze in Karachi this week, realize there’s more to it than the empty concrete blocks suggest.
Benjamin Golby is a freelance cricket writer
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/cricket/300774207/how-the-black-caps-are-being-received-in-pakistan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Table tennis player Sharath Kamal evergreen and hitting medals
- Rose Bowl game – by number
- We can’t let this happen to us
- OPINION | EDITORIAL: A lament from baseliners
- The Met Office says 2022 will be Britain’s warmest year on record. england weather
- Women’s basketball opens conference play with Auburn
- Topgolf opens location in Pompano Beach
- Spain leads the world’s best tourist villages by being ranked with three awards | Holidays in Spain
- MVC play kicks off Thursday night for Aces against SIU
- 1 dead, 9 injured after multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 2 near Crossfield: RCMP
- The ‘best’ villages in the world for tourism have been announced
- US to require negative COVID tests for travelers from China DW 12/28/2022