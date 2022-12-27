Tennis-Fritz says an openly gay player would be accepted on the ATP Tour





By Rory Caroll (Reuters) – Taylor Fritz said that if a male player on the ATP Tour came out as gay, he would be welcomed by his peers, the top-flight American told tennis publication Clay. While leading players past and present on the WTA Tour have come out as gay, no male player competing at the highest level of the sport has yet done the same. “I’m not sure if there are gay tennis players in the top 100,” Fritz said in an interview published Sunday. “Statistically, it should be. … I think it’s strange, because I feel like a player would be accepted. “Myself and my friends, other players on tour wouldn’t have a problem with it, it would be completely normal and I think people would accept it.” The 25-year-old world number nine said players may be reluctant to come out because of the attention it would bring. “I couldn’t tell you why (no one has come out),” Fritz said. “That would be a lot of big news and maybe people just don’t want to be in the limelight, maybe they don’t want to be distracted by all the attention and things like that.” Another reason may be that those players don’t want to risk being on the receiving end of foul language or being alienated by their peers. An ATP Tour survey of players earlier this year found that 75% reported hearing other players use homophobic slurs, which led the tour to partner with You Can Play, an organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports. The research also pointed to a “strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour and loneliness” as likely barriers for LGBTQ+ players to publicly disclose their sexuality to others. It also found overwhelming support for ATP taking action to combat homophobia. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Leslie Adler)

