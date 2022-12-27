Purdue Football adds Texas Transfer QB Hudson card





As I said on Facebook earlier today when news broke that Brady Allen was headed to the transfer portal, give the portal and take the portal. At the time, we thought Purdue had lost their QB of the future and someone who would become the cornerstone of this Purdue offense for 2-3 years. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be and we wish Mr. Allen nothing but the best wherever he ends up (unless he ends up at ND or IU). The news was broken just hours later by Pete Thamel when he tweeted that Hudson Card, formerly of the University of Texas, would be transferring to Purdue. Sources: Transfer quarterback Hudson Card goes to Purdue. The transfer to Texas promised earlier today to coach Ryan Walters. Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2022 The language in that tweet is interesting to me because it says he committed to Purdue earlier today. Could Allen have been made aware of this information and then decided he wouldn’t get the opportunity, so he decided to look elsewhere for an opportunity? I doubt we’ll ever know the sequence of events. I have some good friends who are Texas football fans, big Texas football fans, so I asked them their thoughts on Card and this is what I got back; Hudson could be good for you. He was highly recruited and just never got it going. He won the starting job in 2021, but lost the job at the Arkansas game because he played absolutely horrible and never got the job back. This year he lost the preseason battle with Ewers. He played a few games this year while Ewers was injured and never played badly. He has some wheels he can use and a cannon. Sometimes decisions were made with happy feet that got him into trouble. If you have a fast pace, pass a shot, pull out an attack, which Graham Harrell probably will, he could very well be. He tended to hang on the ball far too long and get sacked. Some good and bad things overall, but with Texas getting Arch Manning, it seemed the most logical thing for Card to find a new home. Card was born in Texas and actually attended a high school in Austin that rivals Drew Bree’s high school. Card was a top 40 recruit according to ESPN when he came out of high school. ESPN ranked him as the second-best dual-threat QB in the class, behind only Alabama’s Bryce Young. During this year in Texas, he appeared in six games, including four games in which he played significant minutes. Overall, he finished the season with 69.4% of his passes with six touchdowns and only one interception. He will be eligible for another three years after enrolling at Purdue.

