NHL vs. IIHF Rules, Explained: Seven Major Differences Between the Two Hockey Organizations

The World Juniors action kicks off this week in the Maritimes, where 10 of the best U20 teams from around the world meet for 11 days of competition.

Hockey fans tuning in to international hockey may find that the rules aren’t exactly the same as the NHL. While most of the gameplay remains the same, the World Juniors are sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which has slightly different rules than the NHL.

A few of these rule changes will go unnoticed during the games, but there are some that people should be aware of when watching the World Juniors.

Here are some key rule differences between the IIHF and the NHL.

Differences between NHL and IIHF rules

1. Number of dressed up players

This one is very simple. In the NHL, teams can dress up to 18 skaters and two goaltenders for one game. However, in the IIHF, teams are allowed to add two more skaters, increasing the maximum to 20 skaters.

This is why in the World Juniors and other IIHF games it is typical for teams to have 13 forwards and seven defenders in any given game.

2. Icing

In the NHL, the icing system is called “hybrid” icing. If a puck goes down on one side and there is a chance that icing will be called, the first team to reach the throw-in spots in that respective zone determines the call. If the offensive team is first after the puck crosses the goal line, icing is nullified, while if the defending team is first, icing is called.

For the IIHF, there is automatic icing, meaning once the puck crosses the goal line, the game is called dead due to icing.

3. Trapezoid behind the target

While watching NHL games, you may have noticed that there is a blue trapezoid behind a goalie’s net. That is called the restricted area. Goalies cannot play the puck outside the trapezium or they will receive a minor delay penalty.

No such rule exists under the IIHF. Goalkeepers can play the puck anywhere behind the goal line.

4. Fight

Fighting has been normal in the NHL for years. Dropping the gloves gives you a five minute major for fighting and in normal circumstances that’s all.

You will hardly see the gloves fall off in international hockey. If a player participates in a fight, they will receive a five-minute major, plus a game misconduct or match penalty. Either way, your night is probably over if you fight.

5. Goalkeeper interference

There are few topics as controversial in the NHL right now as goaltender interference. But in the IIHF, it’s much more cut and dry.

No attacking skater is allowed in the goalkeeper’s goal area. The game is blown dead when an offensive player has his skates in the crease and the throw-in goes out of bounds into the neutral zone.

6. Shootings

The format of overtime/shootouts in the IIHF is quite similar to that of the NHL. While the procedure for a post-regulation draw varies depending on the stage of the tournament, the format of the shootout remains the same, if used.

In the NHL, no player may be used twice in a shootout. A coach must send out each player if necessary before a skater can take a second crack. In the IIHF, only the first three shooters need to vary. After the third round, a coach can use any player as many times as he likes.

7. Checks to the head

Another major talking point in the NHL is head checks. It’s a tricky topic that has divided hockey fans. Depending on the severity of the check, a player may receive a minor, major, game misconduct, or match penalty. It is at the discretion of the officials.

During an IIHF game, a check to the head is either a minor or a major penalty, but misconduct is associated with both. If it is a minor, 10 minutes of misconduct will be assessed. If the penalty is considered a major, the penalized skater also receives a game of misconduct.