Year in Sport: January 2022 Top Moments





JANUARY 2022 January 5: Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Tests Bangladesh defeated New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket with a sensational eight wicket victory in the first Test at Tauranga. – REPORT January 7: Benjamin Mendyreleased on bail pending trial Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, charged with a series of serious sex offenses against young women, has been released on bail. The 27-year-old France international has been detained for more than four months since he was first arrested and charged on August 26, 2021. – REPORT January 14: South Africa record a 2-1 victory over India South Africa secured a 2–1 victory over India with a seven-wicket win in the third Test in Cape Town. Keegan Petersen hit 82 as the Proteas chased 212 on day four at Newlands. – REPORT January 16: Australia beat England in 5th Test to complete Ashes’ 4–0 win England’s miserable Ashes tour ended on a losing note as Australia surged to a 146-run win in the final Test to claim a 4–0 series victory. England needed 271 to win and were 68-0 before being knocked out for the addition of a further 56 runs at Hobart. – REPORT Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks into Melbourne airport before boarding a flight after a federal court upheld a government decision to revoke his Australian Open visa. | Photo credit: REUTERS

January 16: Novak Djokovic deported from Australia Novak Djokovic was detained in January for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid. He was deported from Australia 10 days later, despite a successful legal challenge. – REPORT January 29: Ash Barty ends a 44-year wait for the Australian Open winner at home Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the home nation’s 44-year wait for a Grand Slam women’s singles champion. – REPORT January 30: Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title and fought back from two sets to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final. Sixth-seeded Nadal rallied to win 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. January 30, 2022. – REPORT

