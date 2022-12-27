Bajau gold medalist: poverty pushed him to tennis, tennis is his way out of poverty

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi (MindaNews / Dec. 25) In less than five minutes, Ignohassan Mustajid disappeared into the maze of stilt houses in a community of Bajau on the coast of Barangay Nalil, where his family lived in a ramshackle one-room wooden shack.

For first-time visitors, getting to the home of the 2019 gold medalist of Palarong Pambansa in lawn tennis is a tough one because the footbridge is so narrow and there are no handrails to maintain balance.

The Bajau community in Barangay Nalil, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi is currently experiencing a pedestrian bridge without rails. Gold Medalist Palarong Pambansa 2019 in Lawn Tennis MindaNews photo

Affectionately known as Pendeg, the 14-year-old grade 9 student literally floated like a butterfly as he crossed the pedestrian bridge, a masterclass of agility and balance with every step.

This daily routine may have subconsciously helped shape what he had achieved to date as the first Bajau to win a gold medal in lawn tennis in the 2019 Palarong Pambansa (National Games).

Tennis requires excellent footwork, agility, flexibility and balance.

Mustajid was introduced to the tennis world at the age of seven. Poverty pushed him towards tennis and he hopes tennis will push him out of poverty and fulfill his dream of a better life for their family of six. He is the second of four children.

In his desire to help bring food to the family table, Mustajid began serving as baby boy or someone who picks up wayward tennis balls and returns them to those who play tennis to keep fit or to have fun.

He gets about 20 pesos in food and drink for his role in the tennis match.

Ignohassan Mustajid shows off his gold and silver medals in lawn tennis from the 2019 Palarong Pambansa in Davao City on December 7, 2022. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Mustajid was considered a sport for wealthy people and narrowed the social gap through determination, constant practice, hard work and the generosity of supporters in his hometown.

He started his tennis journey with rackets made from used plywood he found on the street.

I would hit a thrown tennis ball with a wooden racket while learning the ropes. My father has no steady job. My family can’t afford to buy me a real tennis racket, not even the cheapest one, he told MindaNews when he visited his home Dec. 7.

Mustajid managed to use a real tennis racket while serving baby boy Sometimes friendly tennis players lent their rackets between breaks honey guys so they could play the game.

Tennis racket borrowed

He built on that opportunity and became a varsity player from Bongao Central Elementary School in Grade 4. He used a borrowed tennis racket for practice and in tournaments.

Tennis brought Mustajid out of his shell and showed him the bigger world beyond his province.

If I don’t play tennis, I can’t travel outside of Tawi-Tawi, he said.

The Mustajid family at their home in Barangay Nalil, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on December 7, MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

In 2018, he was one of the tennis players recruited to represent the then autonomous region in Islamic Mindanao at the Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Sur.

It was his first trip outside Tawi-Tawi. His family could not spend money. His father Eddie is a porter at the public market and his mother Anita does laundry for wealthy neighbors outside the Bajau community.

If Eddie is lucky enough to be hired for a day, he can take home 100 pesos, while Anita earns 700 pesos a month for her laundry. His older brother does odd jobs with no steady income. Due to their situation, Mustajid forced himself to earn money, no matter how small, so that he could help the family.

Become one baby boy was the best and easiest option for him.

Watching from the sidelines of the tennis court and picking up the balls for the tennis players, it was as if he was just playing a game.

His first Palaro stint was a fluff that he lost in elimination.

Inspired

However, it made him more determined, remembering the support he received from the tennis community of Bongao, who provided him with his tennis racket, a pair of shoes and cash for his trip to Northern Luzon.

Despite his failed bid, he returned home with a happy memory of the Palaro: he was inspired to practice with greater intensity and focus while serving as baby boy

And his efforts paid off. In the 2019 Palarong Pambansa in Davao City, he brought home gold and silver medals for BARMM’s athletic delegation.

The gold medal was for the doubles and the silver medal for the team event in the elementary division, a tennis feat that only Mustajid has achieved as a Bajau and as an athlete of the BARMM.

The BARMM delegation won a total of three gold, ten silver and six bronze medals during the 2019 games. Team Bangsamoro turned 16e among the 17 regions that saw action in the country’s largest annual sporting event for youth.

The two other gold medals won by the BARMM delegation came from track and field long jump and track and field triple jump, also at the base level.

Apart from the gold and silver medals, which are considered treasures by his family, Mustadjid returned home with P35,000 in cash incentives from the BARMM for winning gold and silver P20,000 for gold and P35,000 for silver . It was the largest amount of money his family ever received in their lives.

Prize money for boat

Mustajid took only 500 pesos from the monetary incentives he received to buy notebooks for himself. He bought his father a second-hand wooden banca.

It is my father’s long dream to own a motor boat. He was very happy when we bought him one. I am very happy for him because he could go to the sea to fish, said the son.

Ignohassan Mustajid inspects the banca he bought from the monetary incentives he received for winning gold and silver medals in lawn tennis in the 2019 Palarong Pmabansa in this photo taken at his residence in Barangay Nalil, Bongao in Tawi-Tawi on December 7, 2022. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Bajaus are sometimes referred to as Sea Gypsies. But fishing did not bode well for his father, who sometimes came home without a catch.

Two years later, the banca is docked on the shore and needs repairs as some parts are rotting, and the family is still saving money to have it repaired. Mustadjid refused to answer how much was needed for the repairs.

Lawn tennis gold medal winner Ignohassan Mustajid says the banca he bought for his father cannot be used for the time being because it needs to be repaired. Behind him is the footbridge. MindaNew’s photo

Eddie is back as a porter at the public market, competing with other porters who are all at the beck and call of merchants to carry their goods.

Mustajid bets on tennis to get a scholarship and complete his studies

so that he can save his family from the swamp of poverty.

Police or Air Force

My dream is to become a police officer or a member of the Philippine Air Force, he said.

His parents support his love of tennis and allow him to practice in his spare time.

At the same time, Mustajid continues to watch from the sidelines baby boy to make some money even if he is good at playing the game.

He entered other local tennis tournaments and managed to save enough of his winnings to buy a smartphone.

Ignohassan Mustajid plays with the smartphone he gifted himself with cash prizes he won in other tennis tournaments. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

This kid has the talent and his potential to make a name for himself in tennis is great, says John Paul Santos, Mapun Island tourism officer and a tennis fanatic.

Whenever Santos is in Bongao, he would call for Mustajid to become his tennis partner, offering some monetary or non-monetary incentives in return.

Santos vowed to help Mustajid achieve his dreams, and hopes others will help support the Bajau boy on his tennis journey.

According to Santos, tennis has somehow shaken off Mustajid’s inferiority complex. He noted that due to his Palaro performance and his prominence on the tennis courts, Mustajid has mixed with people outside his community, unlike his peers who tend to stick to their own communities.

That’s already a huge personal win for this kid and his performance in tennis should serve as an inspiration to his fellow Bajaus, he added.

Focus

Santos always reminds Mustajid to stay focused and keep improving his skills to get better at the game.

The gold medalist acknowledged the advice with burning fire in his eyes, but he apparently needs all the help he could muster, as the expenses for the game, such as shoes and racket, are simply beyond his family’s reach.

Mustajid hopes to shine again in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa to bring honor and glory to the Bajau and the BARMM.

There is no Palaro since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustajid hopes to perform better in 2023

