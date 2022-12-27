Hockey fans descend on Moncton, NB for world juniors

For hockey fans in New Brunswick, Christmas came a day late this year, with Monday marking the start of the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

This is Moncton’s first time playing a part in the international tournament as it co-hosts the event with Halifax.

Fans began lining up outside the Avenir Center in downtown Moncton more than an hour before the first game.

A chance to see World Junior hockey so close to home and we don’t get to see this kind of hockey every day, said fan Devon Judge.

Judge and his friend Donnie MacDougal traveled about two and a half hours from Woodstock, NB, to attend the games.

When asked how many games they expect to attend, Judge said, “I’ve got a full (tournament) package,” to which MacDougal agreed with a laugh, adding, “I’m with him!”

While the World Juniors are a dream come true for hockey fans, Bill Whalen, the co-chair of Team Moncton, the local organizing committee, said their focus was on a fan experience aimed at the entire community.

Not everyone goes to the rink, and we want everyone in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe to be a part of this, and we want the visitors in our community to feel welcome, Whalen said ahead of the first game of the tournament.

There will be food and entertainment, in addition to a number of activities planned for New Year’s Eve.





The Moncton portion of the tournament required 150 volunteers, but Whalen noted that they received more than 250 applications.

People have a great passion for welcoming the world and being a part of events when they come to Moncton, so I wasn’t surprised.

Unlike most years, the organizers of the 2023 World Juniors had just months to plan instead of the usual two years.

Originally, the tournament was to be held in Omsk, Russia before the tournament rights were revoked due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It went smoothly. I (must) say, much smoother than expected, Whalen remarked on the organizational process.

Besides hockey fans, the local businesses are perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of hosting the World Juniors.

At La Factrie, a small coffee shop opposite the Avenir Centre, flags of the countries playing in Moncton hang outside. Under each flag is the word coffee written in the respective language of each country.

As part of Group B, Switzerland, Latvia, Slovakia, USA and Finland play in Moncton.

(My husband) just decided to raise the flags of the teams that are going to play here, and it’s been a good turnout, we’ve heard good comments about it,” said Dany Levesque, the co-owner of La Factrie.

Having opened just a few months ago, Levesque said they are more than happy to welcome more visitors during an already busy season.

“I believe it’s just going to be positive, having great people enjoying great coffee, so I think it’s definitely going to have a good impact on the business.”

When it comes to the importance of Moncton’s success as co-host of the World Juniors, Whalen said, you win your next great event based on the success of this event. He added that he is confident that Moncton can shine on the international stage.