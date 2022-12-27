The largest tennis stadiums in the world [Full List]

This list looks at tennis stadiums by capacity and highlights some of the largest venues in the world.

They say everything is bigger and better in America, so it’s no surprise that stadiums in North America dominate the list, with New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium topping the leaderboard with a capacity of over 20,000.

At first glance, these numbers may seem disappointing compared to other sports, but remember that tennis and high-capacity arenas don’t mix well.

There’s only so far you can sit away from the court before seeing the ball becomes impossible, making attendance pointless.

So while it would be easy to build a temporary tennis court at London’s Wembley Stadium, which seats 90,000 and would break all tennis attendance records, most people wouldn’t see the action without binoculars.

In this post, I have compiled a complete list of tennis stadiums in use today and their capacity.

There are two tables: the first table contains a full list of main field stadiums used on the ATP Tour in 2023, sorted by capacity, and the second table lists other multi-purpose arenas that have previously hosted tennis tournaments.

In general, I’ve only included purpose-built tennis stadiums or stadiums that regularly host tennis tournaments and excluded venues that primarily host other sports or events but occasionally switch to tennis.

For example, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille was used for the Davis Cup final in 2014+2017 and attracted a crowd of 27,448, the highest ever attendance record for an internationally sanctioned tennis match, but this is a football stadium, not a tennis arena.

Top 5 largest tennis stadiums

Here are the top five largest tennis stadiums currently in use. The capacities listed are what they have for tennis matches.

For example, if we looked purely at capacity, then Rotterdam Ahoy would be in the top 5, as there are 15,818 people for other events, but for tennis this has been reduced to 10,000 people, so no place in the top 5.

Keep this in mind when researching venues and their capacity for tennis. The figure quoted by the venue or on Wikipedia etc. is usually not tennis specific.

Beijing National Tennis Stadium

Location: Beijing, China

Tournaments: China Open

Capacity: 15,000

The National Tennis Stadium in Beijing opened in 2007 and was used for the Beijing Olympics a year later. It hosts both an ATP 500 and a WTA 1000 event.

Tournaments have been postponed in China in recent years, but they are back for 2023 and for the first time since 2019, the public will come to the venue.

Accor arena

Location: Bercy, Paris, France

Tournaments: Rolex Paris Masters 1000

Capacity: 15,000

Nestled in the suburbs of Paris is the AccorArena of Bercy. Opened in 1984, this multi-purpose arena hosts the final Masters 1000 of the season in late October or early November.

It has an angled shape and most fans will recognize it on TV, as the camera angle is always much steeper than other tournaments, which gives a different perspective.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden Stadium 1

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Tournaments: BNP Paribas Open, Masters 1000

Capacity: 16,102

Stadium One at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs is the world’s second largest purpose-built outdoor tennis stadium.

It was built in 2000 and since then the entire facility has been continuously upgraded with Larry Ellison at the helm since 2009.

The venue has 29 courts, with Stadium 1 annually hosting the best players at the BNP Paribas Open in March.

Hard Rock Stadium

Location: Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida, USA

Tournaments: Miami Open, Masters 1000

Capacity: 16,500

The Miami Open was traditionally played in Key Biscayne, but moved to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019 and saw an expansion in capacity.

Although the stadium can hold up to 80,000 people for NFL games, parts of the stadiums are closed to tennis, reducing the capacity to 16,500, but it is still the second largest outdoor tennis venue in the world.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Location: Flushing Meadows, New York City, USA

Tournaments: US Open

Capacity: 23,711

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the runaway leader for capacity, seating 23,711 people.

While those seats all the way back don’t give the optimal view, the steep sides help give you a bird’s eye view of the action.

The stadium is known for creating an electric atmosphere on those warm New York evenings, and adding a roof has only further improved the acoustics.

Current tennis stadium capacity used in 2023

The table below shows all major stadium courts used on the ATP Tour in 2023. Arthur Ashe tops the overall list, and the largest stadium court on the ATP Tour is at the Miami Open, which is no surprise since it is also an NFL stadium is . The smallest is in Dallas at the ATP 250 event, which seats 2,500.

Stadium Category City Country Capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium grand slam New York USA 23,771 Hard Rock Stadium 1000 Miami USA 16,500 Indian Wells Stadium 1 1000 California USA 16,100 Court Philippe Chatrier grand slam Paris France 15,225 Accor arena 1000 Berry, Paris France 15,000 National Tennis Center 500 Beijing China 15,000 Wimbledon Center Court grand slam London England 14,979 Rod Laver Arena grand slam Melbourne Australia 14,820 Perth Arena United Cup Perth Australia 14,100 Louis Armstrong Stadium grand slam New York USA 14,000 Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena 1000 Shanghai China 13,880 Shovel Alpitour ATP final Turin Italy 12,500 magic box 1000 Madrid Spain 12,500 Lindner Family Tennis Center – Center Court 1000 Cincinnati USA 11,614 Arena BNP Seguros 500 Acapuloc Mexico 11,500 Gery Weber Stadium 500 Halle Germany 11,500 Sobeys stadium 1000 Toronto Canada 10,800 Tennis court Central 1000 Rome Italy 10,500 Tennis Center Sydney Olympic Park United Cup Sydney Australia 10,500 Country Club of Monte Carlo 1000 Monte Carlo Monaco 10,300 Ahoy sand 500 Rotterdam The Netherlands 10,000 Ben Rothenbaum 500 Hamburg Germany 10,000 Ariake Coliseum 500 Tokyo Japan 10,000 Vienna City Hall 500 Vienna Austria 9,600 Queen’s club 500 Queen’s club London 9,300 St. Jakobshalle 500 Basel Switzerland 9,000 Rafael Nadal job 500 Barcelona Spain 8,000 William HG FitzGerald tennis center 500 Washington USA 7,500 South France Arena 250 Montpellier France 7,500 Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex 250 Doha Qatar 7,000 Queensland tennis centre United Cup Queensland Australia 7,000 Tennis stadium Kitzbhel 250 Kitzbuhel Austria 6,400 Maria Esther Bueno Court 500 Rio de Janeiro Argentina 6,200 E Sports Palace 250 Marseilles France 6,000 Dubai tennis stadium 500 Dubai United Arab Emirates 5,500 Autotron Rosmalen 250 Rosmalen The Netherlands 5,500 Devonshire Park Lawn tennis club 250 Eastbourne London 5,300 Porsche Arena 250 Stuttgart London 5,000 Hengqin International Tennis Center 250 Zhuhai China 5,000 Metz armor 250 Metz France 5,000 The Lawn Tennis Club of Buenos Aires 250 Buenos Aires Argentina 4,800 Bstad tennis stadium 250 hybrid Sweden 4,800 Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium 250 Cordoba Argentina 4,750 Memorial Drive Park 250 Adelaide Australia 4,500 Roy Emerson Arena 250 Gstaad Switzerland 4,500 Lottery Arena 250 Antwerp Belgium 4,500 E Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sport 250 Poona India 4,000 E Catholic University Sports Club 250 Santiago Chili 4,000 Stadium Goran Ivanisevic 250 You may Croatia 4,000 And Sichuan International Tennis Center 250 Chengdu China 4,000 MTTC Iphitos 250 Munich Germany 3,800 Atlantic station 250 Atlanta USA 3,788 Estoril Tennis Club 250 Estoril Portugal 3,700 Tennis Club of Geneva Eaux-Vive 250 Geneva Switzerland 3,700 Wake Forest University 250 Winston Salem USA 3,600 Delray Beach stadium and tennis center 250 Delray Beach USA 3,521 ASB Tennis Arena 250 Auckland New Zealand 3,500 River Oaks country club 250 Houston USA 3,500 Royal Tennis Club of Marrakech 250 Marrakech Morocco 3,500 Tete d’Or Park 250 Lyons France 3,500 Majorca Country Club 250 Majorca Spain 3,500 Bill Talbert Stadium 250 Newport USA 3,500 E Cabo sports complex 250 Los Cabos Mexico 3,500 National Tennis Center 250 Astana Kazakhstan 3,500 Royal tennis hall 250 Stockholm Sweden 3,500 SMU Tennis Complex 250 Dallas USA 2,500 Next generation final End of the season To be determined To be determined Park Dr. Mladena Stojanovic 250 Banya Luka Bosnia and Herzegovina To be determined

Other stadiums used for tennis

This is a list of stadiums that formerly held tennis tournaments or do not regularly host professional tennis tournaments in the men’s or women’s tour, but are occasionally used for one-off events such as the Davis Cup or an exhibition.

Stadium City Country Capacity of the main court Tennis center in Crandon Park Miami USA 13,300 Ameets Arena Sofia Bulgaria 10,500 Sibur Arena St Petersburg Russia 7,120 Ice Palace Krylatskoye Moscow Russia 6,050 Novak tennis center Belgrade Serbia 5,000 Alliance Cloud Milan Italy 5,000

