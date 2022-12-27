Connect with us

The largest tennis stadiums in the world [Full List]

This list looks at tennis stadiums by capacity and highlights some of the largest venues in the world.

They say everything is bigger and better in America, so it’s no surprise that stadiums in North America dominate the list, with New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium topping the leaderboard with a capacity of over 20,000.

At first glance, these numbers may seem disappointing compared to other sports, but remember that tennis and high-capacity arenas don’t mix well.

There’s only so far you can sit away from the court before seeing the ball becomes impossible, making attendance pointless.

So while it would be easy to build a temporary tennis court at London’s Wembley Stadium, which seats 90,000 and would break all tennis attendance records, most people wouldn’t see the action without binoculars.

In this post, I have compiled a complete list of tennis stadiums in use today and their capacity.

There are two tables: the first table contains a full list of main field stadiums used on the ATP Tour in 2023, sorted by capacity, and the second table lists other multi-purpose arenas that have previously hosted tennis tournaments.

In general, I’ve only included purpose-built tennis stadiums or stadiums that regularly host tennis tournaments and excluded venues that primarily host other sports or events but occasionally switch to tennis.

For example, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille was used for the Davis Cup final in 2014+2017 and attracted a crowd of 27,448, the highest ever attendance record for an internationally sanctioned tennis match, but this is a football stadium, not a tennis arena.

Top 5 largest tennis stadiums

Here are the top five largest tennis stadiums currently in use. The capacities listed are what they have for tennis matches.

For example, if we looked purely at capacity, then Rotterdam Ahoy would be in the top 5, as there are 15,818 people for other events, but for tennis this has been reduced to 10,000 people, so no place in the top 5.

Keep this in mind when researching venues and their capacity for tennis. The figure quoted by the venue or on Wikipedia etc. is usually not tennis specific.

Beijing National Tennis Stadium

national tennis center beijing
  • Location: Beijing, China
  • Tournaments: China Open
  • Capacity: 15,000

The National Tennis Stadium in Beijing opened in 2007 and was used for the Beijing Olympics a year later. It hosts both an ATP 500 and a WTA 1000 event.

Tournaments have been postponed in China in recent years, but they are back for 2023 and for the first time since 2019, the public will come to the venue.

Accor arena

accorhotels arena
  • Location: Bercy, Paris, France
  • Tournaments: Rolex Paris Masters 1000
  • Capacity: 15,000

Nestled in the suburbs of Paris is the AccorArena of Bercy. Opened in 1984, this multi-purpose arena hosts the final Masters 1000 of the season in late October or early November.

It has an angled shape and most fans will recognize it on TV, as the camera angle is always much steeper than other tournaments, which gives a different perspective.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden Stadium 1

Indian Wells Stadium 1
  • Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA
  • Tournaments: BNP Paribas Open, Masters 1000
  • Capacity: 16,102

Stadium One at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs is the world’s second largest purpose-built outdoor tennis stadium.

It was built in 2000 and since then the entire facility has been continuously upgraded with Larry Ellison at the helm since 2009.

The venue has 29 courts, with Stadium 1 annually hosting the best players at the BNP Paribas Open in March.

Hard Rock Stadium

hard rock stadium
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida, USA
  • Tournaments: Miami Open, Masters 1000
  • Capacity: 16,500

The Miami Open was traditionally played in Key Biscayne, but moved to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019 and saw an expansion in capacity.

Although the stadium can hold up to 80,000 people for NFL games, parts of the stadiums are closed to tennis, reducing the capacity to 16,500, but it is still the second largest outdoor tennis venue in the world.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • Location: Flushing Meadows, New York City, USA
  • Tournaments: US Open
  • Capacity: 23,711

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the runaway leader for capacity, seating 23,711 people.

While those seats all the way back don’t give the optimal view, the steep sides help give you a bird’s eye view of the action.

The stadium is known for creating an electric atmosphere on those warm New York evenings, and adding a roof has only further improved the acoustics.

Current tennis stadium capacity used in 2023

The table below shows all major stadium courts used on the ATP Tour in 2023. Arthur Ashe tops the overall list, and the largest stadium court on the ATP Tour is at the Miami Open, which is no surprise since it is also an NFL stadium is . The smallest is in Dallas at the ATP 250 event, which seats 2,500.

Stadium Category City Country Capacity
Arthur Ashe Stadium grand slam New York USA 23,771
Hard Rock Stadium 1000 Miami USA 16,500
Indian Wells Stadium 1 1000 California USA 16,100
Court Philippe Chatrier grand slam Paris France 15,225
Accor arena 1000 Berry, Paris France 15,000
National Tennis Center 500 Beijing China 15,000
Wimbledon Center Court grand slam London England 14,979
Rod Laver Arena grand slam Melbourne Australia 14,820
Perth Arena United Cup Perth Australia 14,100
Louis Armstrong Stadium grand slam New York USA 14,000
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena 1000 Shanghai China 13,880
Shovel Alpitour ATP final Turin Italy 12,500
magic box 1000 Madrid Spain 12,500
Lindner Family Tennis Center – Center Court 1000 Cincinnati USA 11,614
Arena BNP Seguros 500 Acapuloc Mexico 11,500
Gery Weber Stadium 500 Halle Germany 11,500
Sobeys stadium 1000 Toronto Canada 10,800
Tennis court Central 1000 Rome Italy 10,500
Tennis Center Sydney Olympic Park United Cup Sydney Australia 10,500
Country Club of Monte Carlo 1000 Monte Carlo Monaco 10,300
Ahoy sand 500 Rotterdam The Netherlands 10,000
Ben Rothenbaum 500 Hamburg Germany 10,000
Ariake Coliseum 500 Tokyo Japan 10,000
Vienna City Hall 500 Vienna Austria 9,600
Queen’s club 500 Queen’s club London 9,300
St. Jakobshalle 500 Basel Switzerland 9,000
Rafael Nadal job 500 Barcelona Spain 8,000
William HG FitzGerald tennis center 500 Washington USA 7,500
South France Arena 250 Montpellier France 7,500
Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex 250 Doha Qatar 7,000
Queensland tennis centre United Cup Queensland Australia 7,000
Tennis stadium Kitzbhel 250 Kitzbuhel Austria 6,400
Maria Esther Bueno Court 500 Rio de Janeiro Argentina 6,200
E Sports Palace 250 Marseilles France 6,000
Dubai tennis stadium 500 Dubai United Arab Emirates 5,500
Autotron Rosmalen 250 Rosmalen The Netherlands 5,500
Devonshire Park Lawn tennis club 250 Eastbourne London 5,300
Porsche Arena 250 Stuttgart London 5,000
Hengqin International Tennis Center 250 Zhuhai China 5,000
Metz armor 250 Metz France 5,000
The Lawn Tennis Club of Buenos Aires 250 Buenos Aires Argentina 4,800
Bstad tennis stadium 250 hybrid Sweden 4,800
Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium 250 Cordoba Argentina 4,750
Memorial Drive Park 250 Adelaide Australia 4,500
Roy Emerson Arena 250 Gstaad Switzerland 4,500
Lottery Arena 250 Antwerp Belgium 4,500
E Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sport 250 Poona India 4,000
E Catholic University Sports Club 250 Santiago Chili 4,000
Stadium Goran Ivanisevic 250 You may Croatia 4,000
And Sichuan International Tennis Center 250 Chengdu China 4,000
MTTC Iphitos 250 Munich Germany 3,800
Atlantic station 250 Atlanta USA 3,788
Estoril Tennis Club 250 Estoril Portugal 3,700
Tennis Club of Geneva Eaux-Vive 250 Geneva Switzerland 3,700
Wake Forest University 250 Winston Salem USA 3,600
Delray Beach stadium and tennis center 250 Delray Beach USA 3,521
ASB Tennis Arena 250 Auckland New Zealand 3,500
River Oaks country club 250 Houston USA 3,500
Royal Tennis Club of Marrakech 250 Marrakech Morocco 3,500
Tete d’Or Park 250 Lyons France 3,500
Majorca Country Club 250 Majorca Spain 3,500
Bill Talbert Stadium 250 Newport USA 3,500
E Cabo sports complex 250 Los Cabos Mexico 3,500
National Tennis Center 250 Astana Kazakhstan 3,500
Royal tennis hall 250 Stockholm Sweden 3,500
SMU Tennis Complex 250 Dallas USA 2,500
Next generation final End of the season To be determined To be determined
Park Dr. Mladena Stojanovic 250 Banya Luka Bosnia and Herzegovina To be determined

Other stadiums used for tennis

This is a list of stadiums that formerly held tennis tournaments or do not regularly host professional tennis tournaments in the men’s or women’s tour, but are occasionally used for one-off events such as the Davis Cup or an exhibition.

Stadium City Country Capacity of the main court
Tennis center in Crandon Park Miami USA 13,300
Ameets Arena Sofia Bulgaria 10,500
Sibur Arena St Petersburg Russia 7,120
Ice Palace Krylatskoye Moscow Russia 6,050
Novak tennis center Belgrade Serbia 5,000
Alliance Cloud Milan Italy 5,000

Which stadium is your favourite? Do you prefer the large venues or the smaller, more intimate tournaments with only a few thousand spectators? Let me know in the comments.

