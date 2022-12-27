Sports
The largest tennis stadiums in the world [Full List]
This list looks at tennis stadiums by capacity and highlights some of the largest venues in the world.
They say everything is bigger and better in America, so it’s no surprise that stadiums in North America dominate the list, with New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium topping the leaderboard with a capacity of over 20,000.
At first glance, these numbers may seem disappointing compared to other sports, but remember that tennis and high-capacity arenas don’t mix well.
There’s only so far you can sit away from the court before seeing the ball becomes impossible, making attendance pointless.
So while it would be easy to build a temporary tennis court at London’s Wembley Stadium, which seats 90,000 and would break all tennis attendance records, most people wouldn’t see the action without binoculars.
In this post, I have compiled a complete list of tennis stadiums in use today and their capacity.
There are two tables: the first table contains a full list of main field stadiums used on the ATP Tour in 2023, sorted by capacity, and the second table lists other multi-purpose arenas that have previously hosted tennis tournaments.
In general, I’ve only included purpose-built tennis stadiums or stadiums that regularly host tennis tournaments and excluded venues that primarily host other sports or events but occasionally switch to tennis.
For example, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille was used for the Davis Cup final in 2014+2017 and attracted a crowd of 27,448, the highest ever attendance record for an internationally sanctioned tennis match, but this is a football stadium, not a tennis arena.
Top 5 largest tennis stadiums
Here are the top five largest tennis stadiums currently in use. The capacities listed are what they have for tennis matches.
For example, if we looked purely at capacity, then Rotterdam Ahoy would be in the top 5, as there are 15,818 people for other events, but for tennis this has been reduced to 10,000 people, so no place in the top 5.
Keep this in mind when researching venues and their capacity for tennis. The figure quoted by the venue or on Wikipedia etc. is usually not tennis specific.
Beijing National Tennis Stadium
- Location: Beijing, China
- Tournaments: China Open
- Capacity: 15,000
The National Tennis Stadium in Beijing opened in 2007 and was used for the Beijing Olympics a year later. It hosts both an ATP 500 and a WTA 1000 event.
Tournaments have been postponed in China in recent years, but they are back for 2023 and for the first time since 2019, the public will come to the venue.
Accor arena
- Location: Bercy, Paris, France
- Tournaments: Rolex Paris Masters 1000
- Capacity: 15,000
Nestled in the suburbs of Paris is the AccorArena of Bercy. Opened in 1984, this multi-purpose arena hosts the final Masters 1000 of the season in late October or early November.
It has an angled shape and most fans will recognize it on TV, as the camera angle is always much steeper than other tournaments, which gives a different perspective.
Indian Wells Tennis Garden Stadium 1
- Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA
- Tournaments: BNP Paribas Open, Masters 1000
- Capacity: 16,102
Stadium One at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs is the world’s second largest purpose-built outdoor tennis stadium.
It was built in 2000 and since then the entire facility has been continuously upgraded with Larry Ellison at the helm since 2009.
The venue has 29 courts, with Stadium 1 annually hosting the best players at the BNP Paribas Open in March.
Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida, USA
- Tournaments: Miami Open, Masters 1000
- Capacity: 16,500
The Miami Open was traditionally played in Key Biscayne, but moved to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019 and saw an expansion in capacity.
Although the stadium can hold up to 80,000 people for NFL games, parts of the stadiums are closed to tennis, reducing the capacity to 16,500, but it is still the second largest outdoor tennis venue in the world.
Arthur Ashe Stadium
- Location: Flushing Meadows, New York City, USA
- Tournaments: US Open
- Capacity: 23,711
Arthur Ashe Stadium is the runaway leader for capacity, seating 23,711 people.
While those seats all the way back don’t give the optimal view, the steep sides help give you a bird’s eye view of the action.
The stadium is known for creating an electric atmosphere on those warm New York evenings, and adding a roof has only further improved the acoustics.
Current tennis stadium capacity used in 2023
The table below shows all major stadium courts used on the ATP Tour in 2023. Arthur Ashe tops the overall list, and the largest stadium court on the ATP Tour is at the Miami Open, which is no surprise since it is also an NFL stadium is . The smallest is in Dallas at the ATP 250 event, which seats 2,500.
|Stadium
|Category
|City
|Country
|Capacity
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|grand slam
|New York
|USA
|23,771
|Hard Rock Stadium
|1000
|Miami
|USA
|16,500
|Indian Wells Stadium 1
|1000
|California
|USA
|16,100
|Court Philippe Chatrier
|grand slam
|Paris
|France
|15,225
|Accor arena
|1000
|Berry, Paris
|France
|15,000
|National Tennis Center
|500
|Beijing
|China
|15,000
|Wimbledon Center Court
|grand slam
|London
|England
|14,979
|Rod Laver Arena
|grand slam
|Melbourne
|Australia
|14,820
|Perth Arena
|United Cup
|Perth
|Australia
|14,100
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|grand slam
|New York
|USA
|14,000
|Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
|1000
|Shanghai
|China
|13,880
|Shovel Alpitour
|ATP final
|Turin
|Italy
|12,500
|magic box
|1000
|Madrid
|Spain
|12,500
|Lindner Family Tennis Center – Center Court
|1000
|Cincinnati
|USA
|11,614
|Arena BNP Seguros
|500
|Acapuloc
|Mexico
|11,500
|Gery Weber Stadium
|500
|Halle
|Germany
|11,500
|Sobeys stadium
|1000
|Toronto
|Canada
|10,800
|Tennis court Central
|1000
|Rome
|Italy
|10,500
|Tennis Center Sydney Olympic Park
|United Cup
|Sydney
|Australia
|10,500
|Country Club of Monte Carlo
|1000
|Monte Carlo
|Monaco
|10,300
|Ahoy sand
|500
|Rotterdam
|The Netherlands
|10,000
|Ben Rothenbaum
|500
|Hamburg
|Germany
|10,000
|Ariake Coliseum
|500
|Tokyo
|Japan
|10,000
|Vienna City Hall
|500
|Vienna
|Austria
|9,600
|Queen’s club
|500
|Queen’s club
|London
|9,300
|St. Jakobshalle
|500
|Basel
|Switzerland
|9,000
|Rafael Nadal job
|500
|Barcelona
|Spain
|8,000
|William HG FitzGerald tennis center
|500
|Washington
|USA
|7,500
|South France Arena
|250
|Montpellier
|France
|7,500
|Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
|250
|Doha
|Qatar
|7,000
|Queensland tennis centre
|United Cup
|Queensland
|Australia
|7,000
|Tennis stadium Kitzbhel
|250
|Kitzbuhel
|Austria
|6,400
|Maria Esther Bueno Court
|500
|Rio de Janeiro
|Argentina
|6,200
|E Sports Palace
|250
|Marseilles
|France
|6,000
|Dubai tennis stadium
|500
|Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|5,500
|Autotron Rosmalen
|250
|Rosmalen
|The Netherlands
|5,500
|Devonshire Park Lawn tennis club
|250
|Eastbourne
|London
|5,300
|Porsche Arena
|250
|Stuttgart
|London
|5,000
|Hengqin International Tennis Center
|250
|Zhuhai
|China
|5,000
|Metz armor
|250
|Metz
|France
|5,000
|The Lawn Tennis Club of Buenos Aires
|250
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|4,800
|Bstad tennis stadium
|250
|hybrid
|Sweden
|4,800
|Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
|250
|Cordoba
|Argentina
|4,750
|Memorial Drive Park
|250
|Adelaide
|Australia
|4,500
|Roy Emerson Arena
|250
|Gstaad
|Switzerland
|4,500
|Lottery Arena
|250
|Antwerp
|Belgium
|4,500
|E Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sport
|250
|Poona
|India
|4,000
|E Catholic University Sports Club
|250
|Santiago
|Chili
|4,000
|Stadium Goran Ivanisevic
|250
|You may
|Croatia
|4,000
|And Sichuan International Tennis Center
|250
|Chengdu
|China
|4,000
|MTTC Iphitos
|250
|Munich
|Germany
|3,800
|Atlantic station
|250
|Atlanta
|USA
|3,788
|Estoril Tennis Club
|250
|Estoril
|Portugal
|3,700
|Tennis Club of Geneva Eaux-Vive
|250
|Geneva
|Switzerland
|3,700
|Wake Forest University
|250
|Winston Salem
|USA
|3,600
|Delray Beach stadium and tennis center
|250
|Delray Beach
|USA
|3,521
|ASB Tennis Arena
|250
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|3,500
|River Oaks country club
|250
|Houston
|USA
|3,500
|Royal Tennis Club of Marrakech
|250
|Marrakech
|Morocco
|3,500
|Tete d’Or Park
|250
|Lyons
|France
|3,500
|Majorca Country Club
|250
|Majorca
|Spain
|3,500
|Bill Talbert Stadium
|250
|Newport
|USA
|3,500
|E Cabo sports complex
|250
|Los Cabos
|Mexico
|3,500
|National Tennis Center
|250
|Astana
|Kazakhstan
|3,500
|Royal tennis hall
|250
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|3,500
|SMU Tennis Complex
|250
|Dallas
|USA
|2,500
|Next generation final
|End of the season
|To be determined
|To be determined
|Park Dr. Mladena Stojanovic
|250
|Banya Luka
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|To be determined
Other stadiums used for tennis
This is a list of stadiums that formerly held tennis tournaments or do not regularly host professional tennis tournaments in the men’s or women’s tour, but are occasionally used for one-off events such as the Davis Cup or an exhibition.
|Stadium
|City
|Country
|Capacity of the main court
|Tennis center in Crandon Park
|Miami
|USA
|13,300
|Ameets Arena
|Sofia
|Bulgaria
|10,500
|Sibur Arena
|St Petersburg
|Russia
|7,120
|Ice Palace Krylatskoye
|Moscow
|Russia
|6,050
|Novak tennis center
|Belgrade
|Serbia
|5,000
|Alliance Cloud
|Milan
|Italy
|5,000
Which stadium is your favourite? Do you prefer the large venues or the smaller, more intimate tournaments with only a few thousand spectators? Let me know in the comments.
|
