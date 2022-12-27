Jason Mansfield named head volleyball coach

Jason Mansfield, who was part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, has been named Kansas State’s ninth head volleyball coach, athletics director Gene Taylor announced today.

Mansfield, who has played with Washington for the past five seasons, will be formally introduced at a press conference next week. More details will be announced shortly.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason and his family to Manhattan and the Wildcat Volleyball family,” said Taylor. “The search for our new head coach attracted a lot of interest from across the country, and we feel Jason is the perfect match to lead us. His championship history, emphasis on team culture and building relationships both within a program and on the recruiting circuit are what set him apart from other candidates. I know he’s excited to get started, and I can’t wait for our student-athletes and all of the Wildcat Nation to meet him.”

As one of the most experienced and accomplished assistant coaches in the country, Mansfield has coached a total of 25 individual players who have earned 65 All-America honors during his 20 years of coaching and has coached five athletes who have gone on to compete in the Olympics. To play. Matches for Team USA.

“I would first like to thank (Athletic Director) Gene Taylor and (Deputy AD/SWA). Jill Shields for their trust and belief in me,” said Mansfield. “They’re both a big reason why I’m so excited to be a part of Kansas State Athletics. Next, I want to thank my family – my mom and dad who have always supported me, my wife, Kim, for being the best partner and teammate, my brother, Aaron, who continues to inspire me every day to get better, and finally , my daughter, Rylee, and son, Dylan – they are my greatest inspiration. Finally, I’d like to thank my incredible mentors – Keegan Cook, Chris Tamas, Kevin Hambly and especially John Dunning. I’ve learned so much from them and I know I’m well prepared to be a head coach largely because of who they are as coaches and as people.

“I’m so excited to get started. I can’t wait to meet the team and start those relationships. Growth is the most important thing to me. It’s something we’ll talk about every day and we’ll keep looking for ways to grow.” in all aspects of our lives. We will compete every day at the highest level, and we will do it with passion and unity. I came to Kansas State to build a great program, one with high character, strong connections and a passion for learning.”

In his five seasons in Washington, Mansfield helped the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament four times, the Elite Eight in 2019, and then to the Final Four in the spring of 2021. His work with the outside hitters yielded seven All -America honors to three Huskies: Kara Bajema, Samantha Drechsel and Claire Hoffman, with Bajema and Drechsel each achieving first-team status. Bajema broke the UW record for single season kills in 2019, placing fourth in the NCAA with 597 and has since gone on to a stellar professional career overseas and a spot on the US Senior National Team. Hoffman landed on the second team in 2020 and 2022 and was a third-team selection in 2021. With her third All-America honor, Hoffman joined an elite group of Husky outside hitters with three or more All-America honors.

As an assistant coach at Stanford working with AVCA Hall of Fame head coach John Dunning, Mansfield coached 17 different All-Americans, four National Players of the Year, and four future Olympians (Logan Tom, Ogonna Nnamani, Foluke Akinradewo, Alix Klineman). The 2004 squad won the national championship, while the Cardinal advanced to the Final Four six times in 14 NCAA Tournament appearances with Mansfield on the staff.

At Illinois (2016-2018), he coached three more All-Americans in two seasons and another future U.S. Olympian in Jordyn Poulter. The 20 All-America players he coached at Stanford and Illinois combined for 46 AVCA honors. In his second and final season in Illinois, the Fighting Illini advanced to the NCAA Round of 16, upsetting Washington in the second round.

Mansfield also put together a stellar run as a club coach at the Vision Volleyball Club from 2000 to 2016, with his teams earning seven Junior Olympic medals, 26 Junior Olympic All-Tournament selections, and the club spawning 19 Volleyball Magazine “Fab 50” recruits. His first experience as a volleyball coach came from 1997-99 at Foothill Community College.

Mansfield and his wife, Kim, have an eight-year-old daughter, Rylee, and a six-year-old son, Dylan. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in 2016 at Ashworth College.

Other quotes about Jason Mansfield:

“Jason Mansfield represents the best of college volleyball coaching. His ability to develop student-athletes is matched only by his integrity as a leader. Kansas State has made a great decision for the future of their program.” Keegan Cook, head coach of the University of Minnesota

“I’m really excited for Jay! He’s worked so hard for an opportunity to run a really good program at this level. Jay is a great asset; he’s a really solid, family-oriented person, who has prepared for this moment for a long time. I’m sure he will have a very positive impact on the Kansas State program.” John Dunning, former Stanford and Hall of Fame head coach