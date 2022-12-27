Australia v South Africa: Cameron Green takes five wickets on the first day of the second Test





Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (Day One of Five) South Africa 189: Jansen 59, Verreynne 52; Green 5-27 Australia 45-1: Warner 32* Australia track with 144 score card All-rounder Cameron Green took five wickets for Australia as they knocked out South Africa for 189 on day one of the second Test in Melbourne. David Warner then hit an unbeaten 32 as Australia reached 45-1 on punches. Green, 23, finished with a career-best 5-27, days after becoming the second most expensive signing in IPL history last week when he joined Mumbai Indians for 1.75 million. England’s Sam Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for 1.85m. “That sums up cricket,” said Green. “You can have a really slow start to the summer and think cricket is so tough and then you have a few days like this, and it brings you back. It’s a very special feeling.” After winning the toss and being given the choice to bowl, Australia reduced South Africa to 67-5 for a contending 112-run partnership between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. But Green knocked out both batters in successive overs – Verreynne caught a slip for 52 and Jansen caught a deficit for 59 – before Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi bowled in a devastating spell as the Proteas lost their last five wickets for just 10 runs. Rabada removed Usman Khawaja early in Australia’s reply, but David Warner, in his 100th test appearance, finished the day alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who is five not out. “The occasion was great, but unfortunately it was not the best day for our team,” said Verreynne. “I felt like it was probably the first time in the last few games that we had more soft sacks than not, and that’s probably the most disappointing thing.” Australia led the three test series 1–0 Beat South Africa in two days on a green and hostile Gabba pitch during the first Test in Brisbane last week.

