Top 10 Chinese Sports News Events in 2022-Xinhua

File photo taken on February 4, 2022 shows the parade of the Olympic delegation of the People’s Republic of China at the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the capital of China. Beijing successfully hosted the Winter Olympic Games from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening and closing ceremonies and declared both events open.

China earned nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals to rank third, with the number of gold and total medals marking all-time highs in Winter Olympics history. In addition to the medal tally with 61 medals, 18 of which were gold, the host country also set new records in the history of the Paralympic Winter Games.

Beijing 2022’s legacy went far beyond the arena. When Beijing won the Olympic Games in 2015, China aimed to get 300 million people into winter sports. And by October 2021, more than 346 million Chinese had participated in winter sports or related leisure activities since 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) — Here is Xinhua News Agency’s selection of the top 10 Chinese sports news pieces in 2022, in chronological order:

– Beijing successfully hosted the Winter Olympic Games from February 4 to 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening and closing ceremonies and declared both events open.

China earned nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals to rank third, with the number of gold and total medals marking all-time highs in Winter Olympics history. In addition to the medal tally with 61 medals, 18 of which were gold, the host country also set new records in the history of the Paralympic Winter Games.

Beijing 2022’s legacy went far beyond the arena. When Beijing won the Olympic Games in 2015, China aimed to get 300 million people into winter sports. And by October 2021, more than 346 million Chinese had participated in winter sports or related leisure activities since 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

– On February 6, China defeated South Korea in the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup to take home the tournament’s ninth trophy after a 16-year wait. The Steel Roses’ journey to glory was almost perfect, scoring 11 goals and conceding none in the group stage.

– In March, a guideline was issued for the establishment of a higher-level public service system for fitness and physical activity. China has also released plans to promote high-quality development of peasant sports, after-school sports services, women’s football and outdoor sports in 2022.

China’s bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m relay at last year’s Tokyo Olympics was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in May after Britain was stripped of the silver for a doping violation. The Chinese quartet of Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Wu Zhiqiang and Tang Xingqiang recorded a time of 37.79 seconds and finished behind Italy, Great Britain and Canada in Tokyo. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on February 18 that the UK’s first man, Chijindu Ujah, had broken anti-doping rules. This resulted in Canada and China being upgraded to silver and bronze medals respectively.

– 2022 was a fruitful year for Chinese tennis. In May, Zheng Qinwen reached the round of 16 in her first main-draw appearance at the French Open. At the US Open in August, qualifier Wu Yibing became the first player from mainland China to reach the men’s singles third round of a Grand Slam event in the Open Era. In October, Zhang Zhizhen became the first male player from mainland China to break into the top 100 of the ATP live rankings.

– In June, the work plan for the China Youth Football League (CYFL) (2022-2024) was released by the Ministry of Education, the State General Administration of Sports and the Chinese Football Association. From July 10 to the end of November, a total of 1,443 matches were played during the inaugural CYFL, involving nearly 10,000 players from 405 teams across the country, marking a vital advancement in China’s sports and education integration.

– A revision of China’s sports law was passed on June 24 at the session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and will take effect on January 1, 2023. This was the first comprehensive and systematic revision since the law’s first enforcement in 1995.

The revised Law on Physical Culture and Sports added four new chapters, namely “Anti-Doping”, “Sports Arbitration”, “Sports Industry” and “Supervision and Management”, further improving the basic legal framework of sports in China.

– China won all eight matches to claim the women’s team’s fifth consecutive title at the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9. Meanwhile, China’s men’s team won Germany 3-0 to lift the trophy for the 10th consecutive time.

– China beat Olympic bronze medalists France and hosts Australia to reach the final of the Women’s Basketball World Cup for the first time in 28 years. China lost to the United States 83-61 in the final, but the Chinese women’s silver medal represented the country’s best finish in the global showpiece since 1994.

– China will launch comprehensive public fitness initiatives, improve youth physical education, promote the overall development of recreational and competitive sports and take faster steps to build China into a country strong in sports, according to the report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in Beijing from October 16 to 22.

File photo taken on February 6, 2022 shows members of China celebrating at the awards ceremony after winning the final soccer game between China and South Korea at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India. On 6 February, China defeated South Korea in the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup to take home the tournament’s ninth trophy after a 16-year wait. The Steel Roses’ journey to glory was almost perfect, scoring 11 goals and conceding none in the group stage. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

File photo taken on August 13, 2022 shows young people starting during the Spartan Kids Beijing Race in Beijing, the capital of China. In March, a guideline was released for building a higher-level public service system for fitness and physical activity. China has also released plans to promote high-quality development of peasant sports, after-school sports services, women’s football and outdoor sports in 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

File photo taken on August 6, 2021 shows members of Team China taking to the field for the final of the men’s 4x100m relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. China’s bronze medal in the men’s 4×100 meter relay at last year’s Tokyo Olympics was officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in May after Britain was stripped of the silver for a doping violation. The Chinese quartet of Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Wu Zhiqiang and Tang Xingqiang recorded a time of 37.79 seconds and finished behind Italy, Great Britain and Canada in Tokyo. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on February 18 that the UK’s first man, Chijindu Ujah, had broken anti-doping rules. This resulted in Canada and China being upgraded to silver and bronze medals respectively. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

File photo taken on August 31, 2022 shows Wu Yibing of China celebrating after the second round match of the men’s singles against Nuno Borges of Portugal at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, United States. 2022 was a fruitful year for Chinese tennis. In May, Zheng Qinwen reached the round of 16 in her first main-draw appearance at the French Open. At the US Open in August, qualifier Wu Yibing became the first player from mainland China to reach the men’s singles third round of a Grand Slam event in the Open Era. In October, Zhang Zhizhen became the first male player from mainland China to break into the top 100 of the ATP live rankings. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

File photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows Yang Haoyuan (2nd right) of Hangzhou Pujia Primary School battling with Zhao Yirui (1st right) of Zhejiang Ostrich Football Club at a boys’ U11 football match during the first edition of the China Youth Football League ( CYFL) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in eastern China. In June, the work plan for the China Youth Football League (CYFL) (2022-2024) was released by the Ministry of Education, the State General Administration of Sports and the Chinese Football Association. From July 10 to the end of November, a total of 1,443 matches were played during the inaugural CYFL, involving nearly 10,000 players from 405 teams across the country, marking a vital advancement in China’s sports and education integration. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

File photo taken on July 25, 2022 shows local residents exercising in a park in Otog Banner of Erdos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China. A revision of China’s sports law was passed on June 24 at the session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and will come into effect on January 1, 2023. This was the first comprehensive and systematic review since the law was first enforced in 1995.

The revised Law on Physical Culture and Sports added four new chapters, namely “Anti-Doping”, “Sports Arbitration”, “Sports Industry” and “Supervision and Management”, further improving the basic legal framework of sports in China. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

File photo taken on October 9, 2022 shows members of Team China and President of Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang pose for photos at the awards ceremony after the men’s teams final match at the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu province Sichuan in southwest China. China won all eight matches to claim the women’s team’s fifth consecutive title at the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships, held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9. Meanwhile, the Chinese men’s team won Germany 3-0 for the trophy for the 10th consecutive time. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

File photo taken on October 1, 2022 shows members of Team China pose for group photos after the final against the United States at the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia. China battled past Olympic bronze medalists France and hosts Australia to reach the final of the Women’s Basketball World Cup for the first time in 28 years. China lost to the United States 83-61 in the final, but the Chinese women’s silver medal represented the country’s best finish in the global showpiece since 1994. (Xinhua/Hu Jingchen)

File photo taken on January 12, 2022 shows students of Urumqi County Secondary School playing ice hockey in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwestern China. China will launch comprehensive public fitness initiatives, improve youth physical education, promote the general development of recreational and competitive sports and take faster steps to build China into a country strong in sports, according to the report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in Beijing from October 16 to 22. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)