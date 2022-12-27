3 Midlands Championships wrestling set





TEMPE – No. 3 Sun Devil Wrestling heads to Chicago, Illinois this week for Northwestern’s two-day Ken Kraft Midlands Championships. Wrestling will take place December 29-30 at the NOW Arena for the first time since 2019. Forty-three high-performance programs including No. 2 Iowa, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Michigan, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 13 Northern Iowa will be featured. The Sun Devils travel with 14 wrestlers. Midland Info Chicago, Illinois

FloWrestlingMidlands preview ASU Travel Company: 125: Brandon Courtney , Richard Figueroa , Tristan mascaras 133: Michael McGee , Julian Chlebove 141: Jesse Vasquez 149: Kyle Park 157: Max Wilner , Michael Kilic 165: Tony Negron 174: Take Valencia 184: Anthony Montalvo 197: Jonathan Fagen HWT: Cohlton Schultz Midlands Schedule:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29 9:30am First Session (10 Mats) (Championship Rounds 1 & 2, Wrestlebacks)

19:00 Second Session (10 Mats) (Quarter Finals, Wrestlebacks) FRIDAY DECEMBER 30 11:00am Third Session (8 Mats) (Semifinals, Consolation, 7th Place, Women’s Division Begins)

6:05 PM Fourth session (4 mats) (1st, 3rd, 5th place men’s and women’s divisions) The award ceremony ends at 9:00 PM Midlands Hall of Fame Inductions take place prior to the final session

Here’s a gift ?? @brandona_will make its seasonal debut this week ?? pic.twitter.com/JM5eKwRLFb Sun Devil Wrestling (@ASUWrestling) December 26, 2022 The battle at 125 There’s no getting around it – 125 for Arizona State has been a hot topic for weeks with a three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA runner-up Brandon Courtney sit through the first five events of the season and Richard Figueroa Going 10-0 in Courtney’s place, including a sweep at the Cliff Keen Invitational and upset over Matt Ramos (Purdue) and Noah Surtin (Missouri). Courtney will make her Chicago debut this week and Figueroa will also be in the tournament. This should be fun. Lightweights that make noise Figueroa is clearly turning heads at 125, but he’s not the only lightweight working. Two-time All American Michael McGee is 9-1 on the year, with his only loss against Vitali Arujau. McGee earned bonus points in six games so far this year (4 MD, 2 Fall), won a Hammer Award at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic and placed second at Cliff Keen Invitational. Two-time All American Kyle Park has gone into madness at 149. Everyone at the top has lost at least once, including Yianni Diakomihalis, Sammy Sasso and Austin Gomez. Parcos 8-2 on the year with the same hardware from the Journeymen Classic and CKLV as McGee. He is very energetic and motivated, and he is doing everything he can to keep his name in the national conversation. Winter trip Midlands kicks off a cross-country road trip for ASU. The Sun Devils are on their way from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8 as they have games in Illinois (Midlands), Texas (vs. Cornell), and Iowa (Iowa State). ASU vs. Cornell of Austin, Texas will be streamed live on FloWrestling on January 4, and Iowa State will host the Sun Devils on January 8 on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. ASU vs Cornell Showcase: Austin, Texas

Pack your bags, our three-event road swing starts this week! Catch us in Chicago, Austin and Ames.

