Seven issue an ultimatum to Cricket Australia





Seven have reportedly given Cricket Australia a 5pm Tuesday night deadline to accept their bid for rights.

According to the announce sun, if they don’t, Seven has told CA they will reconsider whether to remain part of the bidding process.

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, indicated yesterday morning that the new broadcasting rights deal will not be signed until the new year as the directors of Seven, Nine and Paramount, including James Warburton and Mike Sneesby, are or have been overseas . away.

Seven won’t necessarily back out of bidding if Tuesday’s 5pm deadline passes, but sources say the network wants answers from here on what the process entails before deciding whether or not to stay in the race, frustrated by a process they think is winding.

Seven are already suing Cricket Australia in Federal Court but if their broadcast offer is accepted they will drop the legal action.

Despite the threat of the deadline, cricket sources believe current rights holders Seven and FOX Sports still have the best chance of landing the new rights.

However, the deadline could put Paramount and Channel 10 back in the picture, which has already put a massive $1.5 billion deal on the table.

Paramount has also rejected an approach from Seven to join forces for cricket rights in a clear message to Cricket Australia that the record $1.5 billion bid was all or nothing.”

