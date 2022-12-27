College Football Playoff Predictions: SN Experts Pick Michigan-TCU, Georgia-Ohio State

The semifinals of the 2022 College Football Playoff are expected to be decided by at least a touchdown.

Will they be closer than that?

No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Wolverines have a 7.5 point lead over the Horned Frogs. Our eight-member panel also loved Michigan, but did anyone have TCU holding it closer than seven points?

No. No. 1 Georgia meets No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Bulldogs are the favorite with 6.5 points and looking for a second straight national championship. The Buckeyes will attempt to replicate their fourth seed run to the national championship in 2014. Has anyone on our panel called for upset?

The winners will advance to the CFP Championship Game on January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The SN staff make their picks for the College Football Playoff Semifinals:

Michigan vs. Michigan Predictions TCU

Bill Bender: Michigan 34, TCU 23

What style has substance? Can TCU tie Michigan into a Big 12-style game where Duggan throws some TD passes in the vertical pass game and Miller breaks out in the running game? Or will Michigan’s methodical Big Ten approach with JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards wear out the Horned Frogs? Expect the first half to be close, and TCU will lead after a quarter. If McCarthy is efficient and he’s been all season, then the Wolverines will handle that and move into the second half, where they have a +206 points difference. The adjustments make another difference, and Jim Harbaugh gets his first shot at a national championship.”

Bill Trocchi: TCU 27, Michigan 24

“Michigan has the better team and disruptions in the CFP have been rare, but I feel the Frogs. Michigan has its vulnerabilities, which usually only show up in the first half of games. TCU has the quarterback and the determination to keep the pressure on for four quarters TCU has played in tight games all season, Michigan has no experience. TCU’s defensive line is capable of letting Michigan throw, and maybe this forces JJ McCarthy to foul. TCU finds a way in the fourth quarter.”

Matt Lutovsky: Michigan 31, TCU 21

“Michigan has been a dominant team all year in the second half, and it will show again after a competitive first half. The Wolverines’ much better defense will limit TCU’s powerful air attack, and its ground-dominant offense will slowly wear off .” past the Horned Frogs’ center defense, leading to a double-digit win.”

Mike DeCourcy: Michigan 28, TCU 21

“Michigan is the complete football team that TCU wants to be. The slow start for the Wolverines is getting a bit old, and it’s doubtful they’ll survive two games in this tournament if they last, but they can run, throw, stop running and limit the pass. My opinion is that they are the most likely team to survive the final.”

Edward Sutelan: Michigan 28, TCU 17

“Michigan has been one of the most dominant teams in college football on both sides of the ball, but it will be challenged against a TCU offense led by Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston. Duggan delivered a courageous performance against Kansas State and his mobility adds a wrinkle that Michigan will have to deal with that hasn’t been a factor in a lot of the offenses they’ve had this season but JJ McCarthy clicks at the right time and Donovan Edwards does a little bit of Blake Corum’s loss jabs less. Michigan gets its first CFP win after a big day from Edwards and a defense that shut down TCU’s offense in the second half.”

Nick Musial: Michigan 34, TCU 24

“Does Max Duggan get protection in the bag? Can Kendre Miller get down on the ground? If TCU can do any of these things, they will stay close, but Michigan’s elite rush past and run defense figures to limit TCU’s effectiveness The Horned Frogs always threaten to hit a home run with Quentin Johnston, but Michigan’s secondary, particularly safety Rod Moore, may limit TCU’s big plays over the top TCU’s defensive plan isn’t a great match against the offense of Michigan, as Donovan Edwards believes. feast on TCU’s three down linemen. JJ McCarthy’s improvement in passing play is a huge boost to the Wolverines’ offense, as TCU will have to choose its venom. Michigan pulls away in the second half and records a double-digit win.”

Vinnie Iyer: Michigan 30, TCU 27

“TCU is quarterbacked by Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, not to be confused with the 1983 boxing movie ‘Max Dugan Returns’.” Duggan returns to run a lot of counterattacks to keep his team in the ring against JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines offense from names of Bell Biv Devoe (now you know). The Horned Frogs could be picking their poison among Michigan darts players, including running back Donovan Edwards. Duggan will keep his team in the game with plenty of Quentin Johnston, who will hope “That’s right. He’s not the next Josh Doctson or Jalen Reagor in the NFL. Ultimately, Wolverines represent the best X-Men, while the Frogs are too reminiscent of Toad, an evil mutant.”

Zac Al-Khateeb: Michigan 31, TCU 20

“TCU earned its way into the College Football Playoff, but stands out as the weakest team in the CFP field. Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will need more help than a gutsy performance against a top-down Wolverines team better than the Horned Frogs. TCU has won five one-possession games and five games against ranked opponents this year, but Michigan has beaten some opponents in similar games. They also haven’t shied away from outbursts from Ohio State or Purdue in the Big Ten-championship game even without Blake Corum. The Wolverines rise again to set up a rematch against the Bulldogs.”

Predictions Georgia vs. Ohio State

Bill Bender: Georgia 33, Ohio State 28

“The Buckeyes are 6-2 underdogs in the CFP era, and that makes them dangerous. They have enough four- and five-star talent to compete with Georgia, and it comes down to execution. Miyan Williams should be healthy, and he must be effective to set up Stroud in the passing game. Will Ohio State be able to put some pressure on Stetson Bennett, who has not taken a sack in six games? Ohio State will go shot for shot with the Bulldogs in the first half, and Marvin Harrison Jr. will impress. However, Georgia will pull back in the second half with some long scoring drives.”

Bill Trocchi: Georgia 38, Ohio State 24

“There is too much negative mojo around the Ohio State program right now. That loss to Michigan is still at the forefront of the fan base, and the sense of invincibility has been pierced over the past two years by Michigan and by Alabama in the National Championship game of 2020 I’m not sure the Buckeyes believe they can compete with the level of talent that Georgia will bring to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has shown he has the clutch gene and if you couple that with the offensive talent and swarming defense, it’s hard to choose against the Bulldogs, especially in Atlanta.”

Mike DeCourcy: Georgia 35, Ohio State 21

“I don’t see any way Ohio State wins this game without CJ Stroud, who played in Rose Bowl last year. He really hasn’t been seen since that day. He had a good year. Fine isn’t going to beat this Georgia defense. And the Buckeyes will have to score because their own defense, despite the change of coordinator, is lean as never before.”

Matt Lutovsky: Ohio State 33, Georgia 30

Ohio State is one of the few teams in the country that can match athletes with Georgia, and it can also match points, as evidenced by its 44.5 ppg. during the regular season (second most). UGA is complete in every phase , but it’s had a few surprising duds this year, including narrow wins over Missouri (26-22) and Kentucky (16-6) It’s hard to repeat as national champions, and Georgia will discover that against a Buckeye team that plays with house money.”

Edward Sutelan: Georgia 45, Ohio State 42

“The Buckeyes were humbled in their last game at home to Michigan. But don’t expect another blowout. Georgia is the undefeated No. 1 team for many reasons, but it has had trouble generating a consistent pass rush and limiting explosive plays by the air, which could be exploited by CJ Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka Ohio State, however, will be without TreVeyon Henderson, which will make it even harder to play the ball against Georgia And facing Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Ohio State’s Darnell Washington will have its hands full defending the best passing offense it has seen in 2022. Georgia’s experience prevails in an offensive showdown.”

Nick Musial: Georgia 35, Ohio State 28

“Expect a lot of points in this one. Ohio State’s missed assignments, which led to a handful of explosive plays against Michigan, are worrying against an even better Georgia offense. Bennett and company should have little trouble moving the ball. On the other hand, the Buckeyes’ high-flying offense can pressure a susceptible Bulldogs’ pass defense that allowed Garrett Nussmeier to throw for 294 yards at the SEC Championship Georgia gets a few more stops and their ability to pressure CJ Stroud is the Determinant: Stroud only completed 40.6 percent of his passes at 5.7 yards per attempt under pressure, and holding Jalen Carter for 60 minutes is next to impossible.Georgia’s offensive line will also hold up better in pass protection.

Vinnie Iyer: Georgia 41, Ohio State 23

“Stetson Bennett has a lot of experience, which means he’s just plain old. Nepo babies are a term we didn’t know we needed to know until last week, but Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a million dollar fake baby, given his NIL deal “He will be catching passes from another ace QB, CJ Strroud, who will be motivated to prove that beating Bennett for third in the Heisman vote was no fluke. But at the end of the day, Georgia still has better defensive guys, led by future NFL studs Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo, who has a cool Beatles fist name for a last name and will help keep Harrison and the other explosive Buckeyes wide receivers in check.”

Zac Al-Khateeb: 35 Georgia, 27 Ohio State

The Buckeyes would have struggled against Georgia at full strength, but the absence of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson make that challenge all the more difficult. Either way, the Bulldogs will avoid a high-scoring shootout with Ohio State , who bucked that trend to simply force their opponents into submission That should again be the game plan against the Buckeyes, whose talented offense struggled this season and ground to a halt against physical opponents like Notre Dame and Michigan. great Georgia defense in the Peach Bowl.”