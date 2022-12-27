Sports
Creighton women’s basketball takes on Connecticut in sold-out top-25 game
Omaha, Neb. — In the second sellout game of the 2022-23 season, the 21st ranked Creighton Women’s Basketball team will face Connecticut at 8th place at DJ Sokol Arena on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Bluejays not Bluejays:
Creighton’s mascot is the Bluejays or Bluejay, one word. Conversely, the MLB Toronto team is the Blue Jays.
Series with Connecticut: Bluejays Trail 5-0
Home: 0-2 Away: 0-3 Neutral: 0-0
Creighton has dropped each of the five encounters with Connecticut. Wednesday is the third trip to Omaha for the Huskies.
Series game by game
Date Score opponent
11/23/14 at #1 Connecticut L, 60-96
12/17/20 at #3 Connecticut L, 47-80
2/25/21 vs. No. 1 Connecticut L, 49-81
9/1/22 at #3 Connecticut L, 55-63
2/2/22 vs. #10 Connecticut L, 56-76
Scouting #8 Connecticut (9-2, 2-0 BIG EAST)
After watching Villanova break his 169-game winning streak against conference foes that was broken on February 9, 2022, Connecticut has begun another streak. The Huskies have started again, claiming the last nine BIG EAST games.
Despite the injuries to Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the Huskies’ lone setbacks have reached #20 Maryland (85-78 on Dec. 11) and #7 Notre Dame (74-60 on Dec. 4). It’s possible Fudd will return against the Bluejays regardless of whether Connecticut stays charged.
Beyond Fudd, four Huskies come into play with Creighton averaging double digits. Aaliyah Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal lead the way with 17.5 ppg, while Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhász bring in 12.7 ppg and 11.3 ppg.
One major area in which Connecticut excels is restoring. The Huskies average 40.1 rebounds per game while holding the opposition to 29.6 boards.
Scouting #21 Creighton (8-3, 2-1 BIG EAST)
Within the span of three games against ranked opponents, the Bluejays have dropped three out of four. Creighton shot just 37.4 percent over the last four games and was defeated 159-136.
Creighton’s Big Three (Morgan Mali, Lauren Jensen and by Emma Ronsiek) have a combined 46.6 points in the last four games, but the rest of the team only has 21.2 points per game.
In the first seven games, Creighton shot 46.9 percent from the field, 45.6 from Maly, Jensen and Ronsiek and 30.3 ppg from the rest of the team.
Keys To the Game on Wednesday, December 28
early production: Connecticut is at its best early in the game, outscoring opponents by over 100 points in the first quarter (246-145). Plus, the Bluejays could use a confidence boost by sticking with the Huskies early.
bounce back: While the loss to Stanford had several areas for improvement, the recovering category was noticeable. The Bluejays lost the battle of the boards 15-2 in the first quarter at Stanford and were defeated 50-26 in the game.
Contributions outside the Big Three: To pull off an attack from #8 Connecticut, Creighton needs his top three players (Maly, Jensen, and Ronsiek) to perform, but also an extra hit of two or three more.
Players to watch out for Creighton
Molly Mogensen and Rachel Saunders: In the last four games, Mogensen has shot just 5-of-32 from the field (15.6 percent). There’s no doubt she’s better than those numbers, but to beat Connecticut, she’ll have to deliver on Wednesday. Saunders is the emotional leader of the Bluejays and will have to provide controlled energy with the Huskies throughout the game.
Horan enjoys the brightest lights
Junior Jayme Horan has played its best games against the best opponents in 2022-23. In Creighton’s five games against ranked foes, Horan is 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the field. In the Bluejay’s six games against unranked opposition, she goes 6-for-16 (37.5%).
From outside the arc, those numbers are more impressive as she is 8-for-13 (61.5%) against Top-25 squads and 2-for-8 (25%) against unranked teams.
Connecticut brings international flavor to Omaha
A perennial powerhouse, the Connecticut Huskies bring a specific uniqueness to 2022-23 as the Huskies are expected to come from five different countries five times.
Aaliyah Edwards – Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Nike Muhl – Zagreb, Crotia
Lou Lopez Senechal – Grenoble, France
Dorka Juhász – Pécs, Hungary
Aubrey Griffin – Ossining, New York
