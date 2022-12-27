‘He’s probably not as professional as Jasprit Bumrah…’ | Cricket

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are India’s fast bowling spearheads, particularly in Test cricket, but neither player featured on the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh. While Shami was ruled out with a shoulder injury, Bumrah recovered from a back injury that also forced him to sit out the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Bumrah posted videos of himself bowling fully into the nets earlier this month, captioning Full Throttle, indicating he’s back to full fitness. It raised hopes that he might return for India’s upcoming home test series against Australia. However, there is no update on Shami, who had replaced Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has said he has doubts about whether Shami could return for the Australian series given the difference between his approach to training compared to Bumrah. “For Shami it’s a big question because he’s someone who probably isn’t as professional as Bumrah when it comes to training. He’s had an injury and has been injured for a while,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Ravindra Jadeja is also one of the Indian players recovering from injuries, while captain Rohit Sharma had missed the Bangladesh Test series due to an injury suffered during the limited overs matches. Karthik said National Cricket Academy and Indian team management need to find a way to keep players fit for a long period of time.

The entire Indian backups have been injured over time for some strange reason. The Indian team and NCA need to align on how they are going to plan to make sure the players stay fit for a period of time, he said.