Sports
College football today: Bowl schedule, games on TV for Tuesday
The college football bowl schedule resumes this week in the days after Christmas with some Power Five teams in action today as the calendar turns into Tuesday.
Let’s go bowling: College Football Bowl game schedule for 2022
Only one conference, the ACC, has been perfect in the bowl season so far, winning its first two games, while the Sun Belt and Mountain West are both above .500 so far.
Notably, the SEC is 0-2 so far, but it’s still early in the game and that conference’s top teams are still waiting to take the field in the more big New Year’s Six bowl games and in the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Scheme: Best non-CFP bowl games you should check out
Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s bowl schedule.
All times Eastern
Camellia scale
Georgia Southern v. Buffalo
Tuesday December 27 | 12 hours | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Georgia Southern enters the game as the 4-point favorite against Buffalo, as per the rules on SI Sportsbook.
Total: The book set the over/under mark at 67 points for the game.
Money Line: South Georgia -200| Buffalo +155
Bet live on Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo on SI Sportsbook
FPI Prediction: Georgia Southern has a 56.8 percent chance of winning the game, compared to Buffalo’s 43.2 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.
Score Prediction: Team Rankings projects Georgia Southern to beat Buffalo by an estimated score of 36.0 to 31.9.
First Responder Bowl
Memphis vs the State of Utah
Tuesday December 27 | 3:15 pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Memphis is in the 7 point favorites against Utah State, according to the lines on SI Sportsbook.
Total: 58.5 points
Money Line: Memphis-333| Utah state +220
Bet on Memphis vs. Utah State at SI Sportsbook
FPI Prediction: Memphis has an overwhelming 80.2 percent chance of winning the game, according to the FPI computers, giving Utah State the 19.8 percent outside edge to get upset.
Score Prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Memphis will beat Utah State by an expected score of 31.6 to 25.2
Birmingham scale
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
Tuesday December 27 | 6:45 pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: East Carolina enters the game as the 7-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to SI Sportsbook.
Total: 65 points
Money Line: East Carolina -333| Coast Carolina +220
Bet on Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina at SI Sportsbook
FPI Prediction: East Carolina has a 64.0 percent chance of winning the game, according to FPI estimates, compared to Coastal Carolina at 36.0 percent.
Score Prediction: Team Rankings predicts East Carolina to beat Coastal Carolina by an estimated score of 35.3 to 27.5.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin vs the state of Oklahoma
Tuesday December 27 | 10:15 pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Related: Game picks between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, predictions
Point spread: Wisconsin is the 3.5 point favorite against Oklahoma State, by the rules on SI Sportsbook.
Total: 45.5 points
Money Line: Wisconsin-188 | Oklahoma state +138
Bet on Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State at SI Sportsbook
FPI Prediction: According to the football index computers, Wisconsin has a 53.8 percent chance of winning the game, while Oklahoma State has a 46.2 percent chance.
Score Prediction: Team Rankings expects Wisconsin to beat Oklahoma State by an expected score of 25.2 to 21.6.
fuboTV offers full, total and live coverage of the top college football games each season on the NCAA schedule from the major TV networks, as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others – all without cable, in addition to over 100 live TV channels and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.
You can stream college football, the NFL and other programs from any device, including your phone. There is no contract, no hidden costs and DVR is included.
>> Click here to watch free college football on fuboTV
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- ohio state
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Utah
- the state of Kansas
- USC
- Penn state
- Washington
- Florida state
- Oregon state
- Oregon
- Tulane
- LSU
- UCLA
- south carolina
- Texas
- Our lady
- Mississippi state
- NC state
- Troy
- UTSA
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All squads
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/ncaa-football-schedule/college-football-today-bowl-games-schedule-tuesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- College football today: Bowl schedule, games on TV for Tuesday
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- Direct retail flows to stock market plunge 64% in FY23
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- ‘He’s probably not as professional as Jasprit Bumrah…’ | Cricket
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- FDA grants priority review to over-the-counter opioid overdose drugs
- Creighton women’s basketball takes on Connecticut in sold-out top-25 game
- ATHEX: Day of silence, holy day on the stock market