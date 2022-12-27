College football today: Bowl schedule, games on TV for Tuesday

The college football bowl schedule resumes this week in the days after Christmas with some Power Five teams in action today as the calendar turns into Tuesday.

Only one conference, the ACC, has been perfect in the bowl season so far, winning its first two games, while the Sun Belt and Mountain West are both above .500 so far.

Notably, the SEC is 0-2 so far, but it’s still early in the game and that conference’s top teams are still waiting to take the field in the more big New Year’s Six bowl games and in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Scheme: Best non-CFP bowl games you should check out

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s bowl schedule.

College football bowl schedule today

All times Eastern

Camellia scale

Georgia Southern v. Buffalo

Tuesday December 27 | 12 hours | ESPN

Point spread: Georgia Southern enters the game as the 4-point favorite against Buffalo, as per the rules on SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 67 points for the game.

Money Line: South Georgia -200| Buffalo +155

FPI Prediction: Georgia Southern has a 56.8 percent chance of winning the game, compared to Buffalo’s 43.2 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

Score Prediction: Team Rankings projects Georgia Southern to beat Buffalo by an estimated score of 36.0 to 31.9.

First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs the State of Utah

Tuesday December 27 | 3:15 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Memphis is in the 7 point favorites against Utah State, according to the lines on SI Sportsbook.

Total: 58.5 points

Money Line: Memphis-333| Utah state +220

FPI Prediction: Memphis has an overwhelming 80.2 percent chance of winning the game, according to the FPI computers, giving Utah State the 19.8 percent outside edge to get upset.

Score Prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Memphis will beat Utah State by an expected score of 31.6 to 25.2

Birmingham scale

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Tuesday December 27 | 6:45 pm | ESPN

Point spread: East Carolina enters the game as the 7-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 65 points

Money Line: East Carolina -333| Coast Carolina +220

FPI Prediction: East Carolina has a 64.0 percent chance of winning the game, according to FPI estimates, compared to Coastal Carolina at 36.0 percent.

Score Prediction: Team Rankings predicts East Carolina to beat Coastal Carolina by an estimated score of 35.3 to 27.5.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs the state of Oklahoma

Tuesday December 27 | 10:15 pm | ESPN

Related: Game picks between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, predictions

Point spread: Wisconsin is the 3.5 point favorite against Oklahoma State, by the rules on SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 points

Money Line: Wisconsin-188 | Oklahoma state +138

FPI Prediction: According to the football index computers, Wisconsin has a 53.8 percent chance of winning the game, while Oklahoma State has a 46.2 percent chance.

Score Prediction: Team Rankings expects Wisconsin to beat Oklahoma State by an expected score of 25.2 to 21.6.

