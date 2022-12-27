St. Paul hockey player dies Christmas Day





Cormick Scanlan died “peacefully” and “surrounded by family” on Sunday night, according to a notice from the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association.

ST PAUL, Minn. A St. Paul teen died on Christmas Day after suffering a stroke earlier this month, according to a post from a youth hockey organization he previously played with. Cormick Scanlan, a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall, died Sunday night “peacefully” and “surrounded by family,” according to a social media post from the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association. The hockey association said Cormick had suffered a stroke earlier this month. It was later discovered that he had Moyamoya’s disease Mayo clinic describes as a rare blood vessel disorder in which an artery in the skull becomes blocked or narrowed. Cormick was part of the St. Paul Capitals hockey organization from mini-mites to Bantams. “Our strength lies with the Scanlans and everyone who loves Cormick,” the hockey association said. “Rest in peace.” Our hockey community has lost a great young man. After a series of strokes, Cormick Scanlan passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family. Mick played with the Caps through Bantams. Our strength lies with the Scanlans and all who loved Cormick. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6pHoD6zqtp — STPCapitals (@STPCapitals) December 26, 2022 “I can still see him running across the ice, hitting the defender wide and hitting the puck hard at the net,” Cormick’s Bantam AA coach Dane Erickson said in a statement on the website of the hockey association. Cretin-Derham Hall as well issued a statement after Scanlan’s deathwho called him an “excellent student” and “bright young man,” who “influenced so many.” “It is with deep sadness that we announce that one of our students, sophomore Cormick (Mick) Scanlan, passed away on December 25, 2022 from complications of a stroke he suffered earlier this month. Please keep Cormick’s family, especially his parents, Joe 94 and Heather, and siblings, Colin (senior, Cretin-Derham Hall), Brynn (8th grade, Holy Ghost), and Sloane (5th grade, Holy Ghost), in your prayers during this heartbreaking time. Cormick was an excellent student and a proud Raider, playing football, baseball and hockey. He and his family are parishioners of Holy Spirit Parish, where he attended elementary school. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mick, but our faith gives us confidence that he is in the loving arms of Jesus. As a community, we stand beside his family and friends as we all mourn the loss of this bright young man who impacted so many, reflected Frank Miley, president. Matt Funk, Athletic Director, said Cormick was a hard-working kid who was a fierce competitor and excellent teammate. He led by example and modeled our Culture Creates Champions motto in everything he did. His impact was felt throughout our school community and he will be sorely missed. Director Mona Passman noted that a special CDH prayer service is being planned to celebrate Mick’s life when students return to school after recess. More information and funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days. Out of concern for our school community, she will have counselors and campus ministers available to assist students and staff. Students and staff are encouraged to seek support as we process this very difficult news.” Cretin-Derham Hall is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Cormick this week. May he rest in peace and may eternal light shine upon him. In the most recent post on a CaringBridge site for Cormickwrote his mother Heather: “There is something beautiful about him starting his heavenly journey at Christmas. We are grateful for the time Mick has given family and friends to visit one last time… Words cannot express how much joy Cormick his family brought. We are heartbroken.” According to a Dec. 15 CaringBridge update, CDH students and hockey players shaved their heads in solidarity with Cormick before his surgery. “We had a chance to show him the photos during the pre-surgery and he smiled big. It really cheered us up as we wait for the surgery to be done,” the post said. A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Cormick’s family after his first stroke, he raised nearly $15,000 Tuesday morning. Check out the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

