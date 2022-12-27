Time for those additions to the title game

Ideally, you’d go into Championship Week with a healthy, loaded fantasy roster that couldn’t possibly be improved via additions from distance. But some of us are swinging to week 17 on vaping. If you’re having trouble this week, we have solutions. Everyone listed below is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo’s leagues and has been approved for use. Let’s go earn a ring, folks. It’s clearly an empty-the-wallet week in terms of the acquisition budget. Those dollars won’t carry over to 2023, so spend them all this week.

Wide receivers (and a tight end) to add

If you’re not at least a little impressed with seven touchdowns in 10 games…well, just keep scrolling. Dotson has been a contentious capture monster all season, and in recent weeks the Commanders have been targeting him. He’s seen 24 chances in his last three games, catching 15 of them for 235 yards and three spikes. This was Saturday’s score, in case you missed it:

Simply put, Dotson is a rising star. Don’t leave him unattached. Even if you can’t squeeze him into your own lineup in Week 17, you should probably keep him away from your opponent.

Green Bay only managed to have a completely healthy receiving corps for about six quarters of action, but hey, it was fun while it lasted. Christian Watson suffered a hip injury in Miami on Sunday and was soon ruled out. In his absence, the other (slightly less) bubbly rookie of the pack was attacked six times. Doubs hauled in three balls for a modest 36 yards, but the workload alone made him a key figure in a Aaron Rogersled passing game. We shouldn’t be hard-selling you about Doubs’ situation and you may recall that the fantasy industrial complex made a big deal about his talent earlier this season. He’s an obvious target if your fantasy team just got rid of Watson.

Story continues

And one more thing, Green Bay is getting an absolute gift of a game against the Vikings this week. Minnesota’s defense has had most receptions and receiving yards go to opposing wideouts, so Doubs is a great bet to feast on.

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is back on the fantasy radar as we head into Week 17. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

These two produced nearly identical stats in Week 16, combining for 23 goals, 16 receptions, 179 yards and one score. They led the Giants in all things we care about for fantasy purposes. It would require a certain level of deep competitive desperation to embark on either one, but if that’s your situation, bow out. Hodgins has seen 31 goals in the last five matches, while James has drawn 35. It’s the Colts’ turn, after a short week.

Hopefully you can forgive last week’s modest output given that Johnson and the Saints played in nightmarish sub-zero conditions. Johnson is still the man New Orleans has leaned on at the goal line all year, giving him 10 red zone goals over his 14 games. Seven of his 36 receptions resulted in a touchdown. The Saints’ receiving corps has been crushed by injuries this year, making Johnson one of the few trusted options. If anyone on this team is going to make it to the end zone against Philly in Week 17, it’s… well, okay, it’s Taysom Hill. But if someone otherwise going to score, it’s Johnson.

Going back on the wire

Every week, Allgeier reminds us that if you want to tackle him, you better bring some friends:

Allgeier has been three feet after contact as a rookie. He also appears to have risen to the top of Atlanta’s backfield hierarchy, out-touch Cordarelle Patterson on Saturday, 22 to 9, and outsmarted the vet by 86 yards. Allgeier now averages 4.9 YPC for the season and has caught 15 of his 16 targets. He’s on his way to a great game against Arizona, a defense that beats Latavius ​​Murray and Pierre Strong Jr. allowed big matches in recent weeks. If you have backfield needs, Allgeier is your priority when available.

Moss dominated snaps (36) and touches (13) in Indy’s backfield, making it perfectly clear he’s the Colts back on the roster if for some reason you can’t resist grabbing one . He offers few style points as a runner and he’s caught just one ball on two targets in the last two weeks, plus he’s bound to have an abysmal attack. We’re not making any promises on Moss’ return in Week 17 against the Giants, but it seems likely he’ll deliver another 14-18 forgettable touches.

Hubbard was clearly on an upward trajectory going into the weekend, averaging 13.7 touches and 77.0 yards of scrimmage per game over his previous three. He broke up some long early runs for the Panthers on Saturday en route to a 12-carry, 125-yard performance. Detroit’s defense hadn’t allowed a running back to rush for 80 yards since October, but Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman each had more than 100 yards at halftime in Week 16. At this point, it is perfectly clear that Carolina intends to run the ball more than 40 times when the flow of play allows and occasionally when that is not the case. This week’s matchup with Tampa Bay is a bit rough, of course, but Hubbard’s workload isn’t an issue.

Quarterbacks to prioritize

Since taking over the wounded Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, Purdy rattled off a streak of 200-yard, 2-TD games like that’s no big deal. He certainly isn’t lacking in receiving guns with the Niners:

After a series of useful efforts, it seems foolish to doubt Purdy in anticipation of a favorable matchup with the Raiders. We probably won’t get a week-long supernova performance from the rookie, but he probably won’t be face-plant either. Purdy has made all the high-yield layup throws available in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. If you’ve gotten into trouble with QB due to injuries, it’s clear he can help. Purdy has averaged just 23 tries per game in his last three, so realistically he won’t be a great passer. We just have to trust that a well-designed attack and an exceptional receiving corps will yield another 200 yards with multiple scores.

White has been approved to return by doctorsmeaning Jets fans don’t have to endure any extra Zak Wilson fail this season. White’s return is a huge win for Garrett Wilson in particular and New York’s offense in general. He’s definitely on the radar as a streaming option against Seattle’s vulnerable defense, a group that’s allowed to get 7.4 Y/A this season. White has started six games in his pro career and has surpassed 300 passing yards in three of them.

If you have your D/ST

Let’s not think too much about it simply because it’s Championship Week. Jacksonville is an opportunistic defense that has 24 wins this season and this week’s opponent is Houston, a team seriously short on offensive playmakers. Jacksonville’s D has also yielded three straight double-digit fantasy point totals. This group should probably be the most added fantasy addition of the week, and if not them, it will be these guys…

New York Giants (11%)

The Giants D are about to face what’s left of the Colts offense in Week 17, giving this group plenty of fantasy. Monday night, the Chargers sacked Indianapolis QB Nick Foles seven times, intercepted him three times and generally made him look cooked. It’s been a struggle for New York lately, but this defense has 16 sacks and three takeaways in the last four games.

Follow the Yahoo Fantasy Crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton DelDon, Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski, And Titus and Tank Williams.