Sports
Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Returns to Fiserv Forum for Kwik Trip Face-Off
MADISON Milwaukee was good for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team last year.
Will it be more of the same this year?
The Badgers return to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday and Thursday for the second annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, looking for a fresh start after a rough first half of the season.
They entered the event in similar difficulties last season, leaving with a victory over 16th-ranked Providence and the tournament championship.
This year, the Badgers (7-11) open with Lake Superior State on Wednesday and a win would likely see them face No. 15 Massachusetts in the Finals at 7:30 PM Thursday. UMass will face Clarkson in the other first-round game on Wednesday.
I think it’s exciting for all of us who know that there are fans outside of Madison that sometimes we just can’t appreciate, and they don’t get the chance to see us as often as they would unless we do this more often. So said UW coach Tony Granato. Last year we had a big crowd. Energetic. It seemed like a playoff game for the Stanley Cup to be honest with you when you’re on the bench.
More:Considering all the challenges and obstacles, big college hockey’s return to Milwaukee went well
The Face-Off will serve as a tune-up for UW’s return to Big Ten play next weekend when it hosts Notre Dame. The Badgers, who returned to the ice on Monday after being given some time off for Christmas, have not played since being swept by Minnesota on December 8-9.
As in Wisconsin, the rest of the Face-Off field is hoping to build momentum from the last series or turn the luck around.
Lake Superior State (3-12-2) entered the break fresh off a split with No. 17 Michigan Tech. Clarkson (7-8-2) has not played since back-to-back shootout losses to Brown (December 9) and Yale (December 10). UMass (7-6-3) is winless in its last three games, including two to a shootout.
Wisconsin will play without one of its best players. Freshman Charlie Stramel will play for the US National Junior Team at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Canada.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward, who is a potential first-round draft pick in the upcoming NHL draft, recorded an assist in Team USA’s 5-2 victory over Latvia in Monday’s tournament opener.
In the last three weeks here before the tournament, you could see him building and building and building, Granato said. This is something that really matters to him; it is very important for us that he does well in this tournament. So that’s great, but it’s a big gap in our line-up because he played a lot of minutes. A big body in the middle of the ice winning faceoffs is hard to play against.
That said, many of the highlights from last year’s event are back.
Sophomore Corson Ceulemans, who was named Most Outstanding Defenseman, is second to the Badgers with 12 points (five goals, seven assists). Junior Mathieu De St. Phalle, who was named Most Outstanding Forward, is tied for fourth on the team with eight points (two goals, six assists).
Senior Brock Caufield and sophomore Zach Urdahl, who scored the winning goals in the semifinals and finals respectively, are also back.
Caufield, Ceulemans and De St. Phalle each scored a point in a 6–4 loss to Minnesota in the team’s final game before halftime. That series combined with UW’s set with Michigan the week before meant four consecutive games against top-five teams. Wisconsin went 1-3 in those games.
Despite the win, Granatos saw progress.
I think they were kind of self-confident because I think they thought they skated with both teams for a good part of the series, he said. The mistakes we made in the Minnesota series have definitely gone into our net. We gave them some really good chances, but for most of that streak, big parts of it, we played really, really well.
