Young & Restless: Will Cricket/Danny Reunite? Christine/Phyllis fighting?

And why she finds some of this week’s scenes hard to watch. There are certain things that take a long time Young & Restless viewers will never forget… and a few will never forgive them. Perhaps one of the biggest is the huge mess Phyllis made when she set her sights on the happily married Danny and ended up destroying his life with true love Christine. This week, all three characters are back in Genoa City at the same time… and it promises to be very interesting! Related story The Young and the Restless December 26 – 30 spoilers

“When Christine finds out that Danny is in town, she immediately has flashbacks to some of their time together,” Lauralee Bell previews. “They’re fun because people who have been watching for a long time can relive it, and those who are newer viewers get a little bit of context for who these characters were and what the history was.” However, some of those early scenes are downright tortuous for the actress. “In some of the first scenes I have my Minnie Mouse, Chicago accent. I’m sure some people think it’s cute, but I find it hard to look at! The best thing about it is that you can see my growth as an actor. When we get to the later scenes and Christine confronts Phyllis, my voice drops a few octaves and I really give it to her! Christine went from sweet and innocent to ‘Don’t mess with me!’” More: Trouble for Summer and Kyle? Of course, years have passed since the height of their rivalry… but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the old wounds have healed. “You always hope someone will come to the friendly side, but that spark is inside him and you don’t know what will trigger Phyllis. So Christine will always be guarded around her.” As for Danny and Christine’s much-anticipated reunion, it’s bittersweet in many ways. “We start with catching up,” Bell looks ahead, “but then we get into what our lives could have been if Phyllis hadn’t entered the picture. But our life has moved on. We are in different places. It’s sweet and emotional and uncomfortable.” Ready for a trip back in time? Click on the gallery below and flash back to the life and times of Christine “Cricket” Blair Romalotti Williams.

