Racers Tennis Announce 2023 Signing





Murray State Women’s Tennis announced the signing of Varvara Alexeyeva on Tuesday morning as the Kazakhstani native signed her National Letter of Intent. Alexeyeva is the only addition to the Racers tennis team for the 2023 class. Born in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Alexeyeva has emerged as one of the best young players in the country, winning the International Tennis Federation J5 Cholpon Tournament in May. At the age of 16, Alexeyeva competed in the 18U circuit and made two more semifinal appearances in ITF J5 events this year. “There are many reasons why I chose Murray State University. One of the reasons is the city, because it is considered one of the safest and friendliest. I also really liked Coach Caetano, and how he is very attentive to his team, he really cares about the physical and emotional state of every girl on the tennis team,” said Alexeyeva. “In addition, I loved that there is a cozy and supportive atmosphere in the team between the girls and it made me feel like I had found a home away from home.” Alexeyeva has a career-high 1407 ranking from the ITF and also holds a 9.12 Universal Tennis Rating. “What stands out about Varvara is how motivated she is to grow and how well she is supported by her family. She is focused, hard-working and was looking for a place where she can concentrate on academics and on developing her game .” Head coach Jorge Catano said. “Even though she is young, she has achieved great success at the international level and her experience in the ITF Junior and Pro Tour will help her with some of the challenges that college tennis brings. I can’t wait to start working with her and help her grow here at MSU.”

