Guilty plea from former Minnesota teacher who threw hockey stick at student





A former teacher from Princeton, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty after hitting a sophomore with a hockey stick earlier this year. Kimberly Neubauer, 63, of Princeton, resigned as a teacher after surveillance footage showed her throwing a hockey stick at an 8-year-old boy. She was charged with third-degree assault in July in connection with the incident. Neubauer pleaded guilty to third-degree assault on Tuesday. She is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23, 2023. In May, the Minnesota Department of Education determined that the child had been assaulted by the teacher after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing the student. The video footage obtained by FOX 9 (watch it above) shows students placing their hockey sticks in a pile as 8-year-old Easton Johnson throws his hockey stick at the pile. The teacher then quickly picks it up and throws it at him, causing Easton to lose a tooth according to his parents. “We are in shock,” said Easton’s father Lance Johnson at the time. “She’s within five feet and she didn’t even hesitate. Like she was trying to hurt him.” Neubauer was put on administrative leave immediately after the incident, and the district accepted her resignation soon after, according to Princeton Public Schools superintendent Ben Barton. However, FOX 9 learned that in an internal email to staff two weeks after the incident, the school’s principal notified colleagues of the teacher’s departure without mentioning the alleged attack, saying she told the teacher “the best” wishes. More recently, the district posted on its Facebook page Neubauer with her retirement. Barton has since apologized for the post, saying he did not authorize it and the post was removed as soon as he became aware of it. According to the allegations, dental records show that the incident caused the child to lose an upper right baby tooth and was “completely knocked out with no root left behind”. Records also noted bruises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox9.com/news/guilty-plea-from-ex-minnesota-teacher-who-threw-hockey-stick-at-student The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos