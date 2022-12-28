Sports
Pleasanton Preps: On City Delaying Adult Softball Seasons For Cricket Field Construction | News
For years, adult softball at Ken Mercer Sports Park in Pleasanton has been an incredibly popular program.
During the softball season, teams stormed the Sportpark up to five or six nights a week, playing games from 5 PM to after 10 PM.
Local businesses such as bars or pizzerias benefited from the softball teams taking over their establishments after their games.
Then COVID hit and like just about everything in society, it took a hit. The softball leagues disappeared for a while, and in turn, local businesses suffered.
Lately things seem ready to come back to life. The numbers were lower for softball—there are still more than 80 teams across the board—and businesses like Hop Yard Alehouse & Grill, Porky’s Pizza Palace, and the Sunshine Saloon began to see a resurgence.
Now another hit may be coming.
On December 8, Pleasanton’s recreation department sent out a notice to all adult softball managers that the spring and summer seasons for 2023 will be postponed.
The reasoning? A few months ago, Pleasanton City Council approved the construction of a much-needed cricket ground at the Sports Park.
Construction will start in the spring of 2023 and could cause a hitch in youth sports.
The construction area for the cricket pitch is larger than the field space, with one hardball pitch and three soccer/softball pitches affected.
In order not to interrupt youth sports, the municipality is moving the playing areas to the softball complex.
With the move from youth sports to the softball complex, the city made the decision to postpone both the spring and summer adult softball seasons and sought to help softball teams that were misplaced.
“Early notifying adult softball players of the postponement will give those who wish to play in other city leagues ample time to register and not miss a season of play,” the city wrote in an email. “Staff proactively sent a list of other local softball leagues in the city to all adult softball players to assist in this effort. It is possible that a smaller season could be played once construction and force effects are fully known and field space needs to be improved turn into.” certain.”
Some team managers have no problem with the delay, but others not so much.
Joe Silva, a longtime Pleasanton resident who raised his children in the town, watched them play youth sports and also coached them. Silva recognizes the need for both a cricket ground and an uninterrupted youth season.
“You have to play the children’s games,” Silva said. “And there’s no doubt there’s a need for a cricket ground.”
But Silva’s main point is that there should be an easy solution to keep the softball leagues and move the youth sports teams to the softball complex.
“The fields (for softball) are not fully used,” Silva explains. “The math is simple. The youth sports can be played in their normal time frame and the adults can play after that. It shouldn’t be a problem to make it work. I could solve this problem in 30 minutes.”
If you look at it logically, Silva makes a solid case, but information from the city is slow to get going at this point. Instead of an open round table for collaboration, Pleasanton takes a very careful approach.
When I pushed, I got a safe and gentle response.
“Right now that’s all we can do with the information we have,” said Heather Tiernan, Pleasanton’s new communications manager. “As we know more about the impact as we know more about the construction timeline.”
Some fundamental questions have been raised by Silva, but at the moment the only solution seems to be for the adult competitions to be postponed.
Looking at the numbers and the timeline, it looks like this could be worked out to provide the youth sports, adult softball, and much-needed cricket field.
Everyone wins and no group suffers.
There is also a softball field lighting issue that seems to need to be at the forefront of all projects to better serve both youth and adult events on the softball fields.
This is a fluid situation and something could be done to appease all groups, but time is of the essence. A cooperative dialogue must be opened and the sooner the better.
Make sure to check back regularly, and we’ll keep you posted.
Editor’s Note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sportswriter for the Pleasanton Weekly. Please email to contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column [email protected]
