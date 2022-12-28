Georgia soccer news and notes for Tuesday





ATLANTA A wry smile crossed the co-defense coordinator’s face Will Muschamp as he took the stage for Tuesday’s interview session to preview Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. The question: What was Bloody Tuesday? It’s today, Muschamp joked, making the room laugh. Where some programs eschew heavy, good practice sessions, Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart enjoy it. The practice, considered Bloody Tuesday due to its hard, hard-hitting nature, is one of the reasons players insist Georgia’s practice sessions are harder than the games themselves. So on Tuesday, in a private session at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that’s exactly what the Bulldogs are going to do. No reason to change it now. “It’s a lot of fun. We have to team run, and that’s our favorite day of the week. Understanding what we need to do to be successful, Muschamp said. That starts with Coach Smart, what you emphasize and what’s important. That’s a huge emphasis from top to bottom. Linebacker Smile Mondon told a funny story about his first experience with Bloody Tuesday. As a recruit, former Bulldog and current LSU Security Major Burns told him about it. At first, Mondon said he was scared. I thought it was just like in the movie 300, where everyone killed each other, Mondon said. I was nervous for a few weeks, but in the end it’s football. There was nothing to be nervous about. Muschamp said Bloody Tuesday is now an expected and accepted part of Bulldog culture and a big reason Georgia is considered one of the top programs in all of college football. Our guys understand that. They understand that we have to be successful and be our best, that’s what you have to do. That comes from winning. If you win on Saturday, it’s easier to adopt a very physical mindset and understand that’s what’s needed, Muschamp said. You can ask our players, it’s not player talk, it’s not coach talk, that’s what our players believe.”

The last and only time Georgia ever played at Ohio State was in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in 1993. No. 8 Georgia defeated the No. 15 Buckeyes, 21–14. Muschamp was a safety on the team coached by Ray Goff. The quarterback for Ohio State: current ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit. It was a good win for the Dawgs. I think so [there was] a luncheon, and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room, Muschamp said. I knew we had a chance to win. Make sure he knows I said that. Muschamp’s sense of humor didn’t stop there. When asked (jokingly) about the difference between that state of Ohio and the one Georgia will see Saturday night (8 p.m.) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Muschamp said the difference is night and day. Yes, Robert Smith two-back. They were only allowed to throw the ball at third, Muschamp said. It was me formation, they would get tricky and end up in twins. It was TOTALLY different.

If Muschamp envisioned being a defensive coordinator again after originally being brought in at UGA as a defensive analyst: No. Whether you are the head coach or the coordinator, the position coach or an analyst, do the best job in the job that you have in your role in the organization, and Coach Smart can do a great job of identifying what your job is, and this is your job description and do it at a high level, and let the chips fall where they can, Muschamp said. And due to some unfortunate circumstances I ended up on the field last year and I’m doing my best with the job you have. On Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud: I think he is an elite passer. That’s the first thing that jumps out. He can make all throws. He puts the balls in catchable areas where a lot of them just don’t have the talent to do that, a lot of people don’t have that talent to do that. And he certainly can, Muschamp said. I think it was Michigan State, two years ago he took a 70-yard zone for a touchdown against Northwestern. This past year, with 5:30 left in the game, the designed quarterback runs out the back. So he’s got legs and athleticism to dodge the crowds and create off-rhythm plays that are obviously very hard to defend. But the main thing that stands out from the movie is his ability to throw football. What Nolan Smith has continued to do despite being out with a torn pec: He has energy every day. It’s hard to do when your role is reduced due to the inability to be on the field. We go out to bow, he screams, he is energy and he tries to lead despite not being able to be active with them on the field. I am happy with what they have done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uga.rivals.com/news/georgia-football-news-and-notes-for-tuesday-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos