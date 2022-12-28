







Novak Djokovic is back in Australia, almost a year after his high-profile visa ban for the country over his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination, according to a Tennis Australia spokesperson. The 21-time Grand Slam champion will open his 2023 tennis season in Adelaide next week ahead of the Adelaide International 1. It comes more than a month after Australian officials said Djokovic’s three-year ban from the country would be lifted. The Serb was deported from Australia in January after former Immigration Minister Alex Hawke discovered the tennis star posed a risk to public health and order because, as a well-known sportsman who had previously spoken out against people forced to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, 19 vaccine can be seen as an icon for anti-vaxxers. The minister’s decision to expel the former world No. 1 men’s player meant he was initially barred from returning for three years. On Monday, Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, said we welcome him back to Australia. As for the reception Djokovic can expect from Aussies, Tiley said: I have a lot of faith in the Australian public. I think we have a very educated sports audience, especially those who come for tennis. They love their tennis. They like to see greatness. They love to see great athletics and great competition. I am very confident that the fans will react the way we hope they would and respect that, he added. CNN has contacted the tennis star for comment. Djokovic has won nine men’s singles titles at the Australian Open, more than anyone else in history. He is registered to play next month in the 2023 edition. Djokovic’s high-profile visa saga overshadowed the Australian Open earlier this year, which pitted one of tennis’ biggest stars against the Australian government and divided opinion in the country, which had introduced strict pandemic border restrictions. Shortly after his arrival in Melbourne on January 5, the government revoked the Serb’s visa because he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic said he was under the impression he could enter the country because two independent panels from Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government granted him an exemption because he was infected with the virus a few weeks before his arrival. But the federal government argued that under its rules, this was not a valid reason for an exemption. A judge later ruled that border officials had been unreasonable when they canceled Djokovic’s visa and ordered his release from an immigration detention center. But his visa was subsequently revoked for a second time and after losing his attempt to challenge the decision, the tennis star left Australia. Despite his return to select tournaments after the ordeal, the player’s vaccination policy against Covid-19 limited his participation in others. In July, Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam singles title by defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon.

