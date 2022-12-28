SCVNews.com | December 28-29: The Cube hosts High School Hockey League Showcase





The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is pleased to host its first high school hockey showcase on December 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Over the course of two days, high school hockey teams from all over California and Nevada will compete as scouts from UCLA, University of Southern California, California Lutheran University, University of California Santa Barbara, University of California Santa Cruz, California State University Bakersfield and Loyola Marymount to observe. This is the first time the Los Angeles Kings and California colleges have teamed up to create a showcase for high school students to showcase their skills and technique for potential college students. Spectators are invited to join in for free and watch players perform drills and compete in scrimmages, all led by The Cubes’ home team, UCLA Mens Hockey. Over the two days, 10 games will take place with junior varsity and varsity levels. In addition, attendees can learn more about the college programs and their respective hockey teams on December 29 at 4 p.m. While watching the games, be sure to pick up some gear from the City Store to keep you warm with favorites like sweatshirts, earmuffs and more. The Grille will also be open for food and drink purchases during the showcase. The public session will not be affected during the event. All athletes participating in the showcase are pre-registered and there will be no additions at this time. For the full schedule, go to TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE. Like this: Like it Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scvnews.com/dec-28-29-the-cube-hosts-high-school-hockey-league-showcase/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos