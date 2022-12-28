Memphis defeats Utah State 38-10 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl





Football

27-12-2022 17:23:00

Box Score Game Book | Notes after the game Dallas, Texas Utah State had high hopes for unwrapping one last gift of the 2022 campaign. Unfortunately for the Aggies, Memphis had other ideas and played the role of the Grinch. Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, Jevyon Ducker rushed for 83 yards and two scores, and the Tigers impeded Utah State 38-10 in the SERVPRO Responder Bowl on Tuesday at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium . Henigan was 15-of-21 for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone for the Tigers, who finished their season at 7-6. Eddie Lewis was on the receiving end of two of those touchdown passes as he caught five passes for 83 yards that day. Junior Cooper Legas started the game at quarterback for the Aggies, but suffered a game-ending injury in the third quarter and was replaced by a true freshman Bishop Davenport . Legas was 7-of-12 for 34 yards and one interception, while Davenport was 7-of-9 for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Davenport’s 44-yard touchdown pass to grad senior wide receiver Brian Cobbs brought Utah State inside 24-10 with 11:04 left in the game. The Aggies then attempted an onside kick, but the Tigers recovered to put two more touchdowns on the board to thwart any chance of a comeback by Utah State. Cobbs finished with six catches for 79 yards as grad senior ran back Calvin Tyler Jr. ended his Aggie career by rushing for 79 yards on 16 carries. Senior inside linebacker ALSO Vongphachanh and true freshman inside linebacker Max Alford each had nine tackles to lead Utah State. The Tigers practically dominated every facet of the first half as they outscored the Aggies 273-89, had 10 more first downs (16-6) and held possession for over 19 minutes. Memphis broke the scoreboard first when Chris Howard fired up a 26-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Utah State answered back with a 3-pointer of its own courtesy of a career-long 53-yarder from grad senior placekicker Connor Coles with 12:13 left in the second quarter. After that it was all Tigers. Memphis scored touchdowns on his last three drives of the half to take a 24-3 lead going into halftime. The Tigers finished with a total offense of 430 yards, including 284 through the air and 146 on the ground. Conversely, the Aggies finished with 261 total yards, 134 through the air and 125 on the ground. This was the first meeting between Utah State and Memphis since the 1977 season. The Tigers have won three straight against the Aggies and lead the overall series 5–3. For more information on Utah State’s football program, follow the Aggies on Twitter@USUFootballon Facebook atUSU Footballand on Instagram atUSU Football. -USU-

