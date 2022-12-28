Anrich Nortje camera video: See the moment paceman is hit by a stray Foxtel spider cam in Australia against South Africa Test Cricket

Anrich Nortjes’ reward for a devastating tempo bowling spell would be decked out by a spider cam in the MCG.

Nortje was lucky not to sustain a serious injury on Tuesday afternoon when the wire-guided camera, which hovers above the players, went too low and picked up the paceman from behind as he fielded.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: The moment Anrich Nortje is hit by a stray spidercam

Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >>

He is being checked for pain in his left shoulder and elbow, which took the impact when Nortje was knocked to the ground on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

The camera hit Nortje with some pace, but he immediately got back on his feet and was able to continue bowling.

While Nortje was later forced to leave the field, it was due to cramps when the players were roasting in the mid-1930s.

Spider-cam was not used for the rest of the day and the operators spoke to the South Africans, attributing the incident to human error.

It is clear that the equipment will be up and running again on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje is sent sprawling after being hit by a spidercam in the MCG on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO) Credit: AP

I didn’t know what hit me. The only thing we’ve talked about before is how low it is, Nortje said.

I don’t think it should travel at head height.

But the incident hasn’t affected Nortje’s sense of humour.

They also have to take him into account for Marco (Jansen), he said about his two-metre-tall teammate.

The bizarre incident happened just after Nortje’s great post-lunch exhibition of pace bowling.

The four over period conceded 11 runs and earned at least a pair of wickets.

Ponting does it again with another stunning prediction that no one saw coming Watch: Pointing fingers after cardinal sin turns the Aussies game upside down

There were near misses for Steve Smith and David Warner, who required treatment after a Nortje lightning bolt pinned a finger to the bat’s handle.

Nortje’s deliveries into the spell routinely clocked over 150 mph and peaked at 155.

It was probably up there… just in general it felt really good, he said of where the spell stood in his career.

You feel like you can push a little bit more, push a little bit more and you feel like you have a little bit of momentum.

Once you have that momentum, you ride it.

It felt like I was in a good rhythm… trying to cum as hard as possible.

The South African pacemaker kept his word, after saying at a pre-match media conference their attack would raise questions for Australia’s top order.

He will bowl a lot worse in his career and have a much better return than Tuesday’s lone wicket.

Despite causing some trouble for the Australian bats, he and teammate Kagiso Rabada received plenty of cheers from the rowdy fans in Bay 13.

The boys are going – they’ve had a good day, Nortje said with a grin.

Tomorrow they won’t remember me.

Fellow paceman Lungi Ngidi had to leave the field late in the day due to cramps and Nortje also spent a lot of time in an ice bath after playing.

It was just a long day, he said.