Sports
Anrich Nortje camera video: See the moment paceman is hit by a stray Foxtel spider cam in Australia against South Africa Test Cricket
Anrich Nortjes’ reward for a devastating tempo bowling spell would be decked out by a spider cam in the MCG.
Nortje was lucky not to sustain a serious injury on Tuesday afternoon when the wire-guided camera, which hovers above the players, went too low and picked up the paceman from behind as he fielded.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: The moment Anrich Nortje is hit by a stray spidercam
Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >>
He is being checked for pain in his left shoulder and elbow, which took the impact when Nortje was knocked to the ground on day two of the Boxing Day Test.
The camera hit Nortje with some pace, but he immediately got back on his feet and was able to continue bowling.
While Nortje was later forced to leave the field, it was due to cramps when the players were roasting in the mid-1930s.
Spider-cam was not used for the rest of the day and the operators spoke to the South Africans, attributing the incident to human error.
It is clear that the equipment will be up and running again on Wednesday.
I didn’t know what hit me. The only thing we’ve talked about before is how low it is, Nortje said.
I don’t think it should travel at head height.
But the incident hasn’t affected Nortje’s sense of humour.
They also have to take him into account for Marco (Jansen), he said about his two-metre-tall teammate.
The bizarre incident happened just after Nortje’s great post-lunch exhibition of pace bowling.
The four over period conceded 11 runs and earned at least a pair of wickets.
There were near misses for Steve Smith and David Warner, who required treatment after a Nortje lightning bolt pinned a finger to the bat’s handle.
Nortje’s deliveries into the spell routinely clocked over 150 mph and peaked at 155.
It was probably up there… just in general it felt really good, he said of where the spell stood in his career.
You feel like you can push a little bit more, push a little bit more and you feel like you have a little bit of momentum.
Once you have that momentum, you ride it.
It felt like I was in a good rhythm… trying to cum as hard as possible.
The South African pacemaker kept his word, after saying at a pre-match media conference their attack would raise questions for Australia’s top order.
He will bowl a lot worse in his career and have a much better return than Tuesday’s lone wicket.
Despite causing some trouble for the Australian bats, he and teammate Kagiso Rabada received plenty of cheers from the rowdy fans in Bay 13.
The boys are going – they’ve had a good day, Nortje said with a grin.
Tomorrow they won’t remember me.
Fellow paceman Lungi Ngidi had to leave the field late in the day due to cramps and Nortje also spent a lot of time in an ice bath after playing.
It was just a long day, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/anrich-nortje-struck-by-stray-foxtel-spider-cam-during-the-boxing-day-test-c-9280682
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes on Friday
- PM Narendra Modis’ brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in car accident near Mysuru | Mysore News
- Reasons Why Jokowi Plans To Ban Cigarette Bar Sales From 2023
- Actor Daren Kagasoff’s ex-girlfriend drops restraining order
- Anrich Nortje camera video: See the moment paceman is hit by a stray Foxtel spider cam in Australia against South Africa Test Cricket
- Did Microsoft make a $69 billion bet on Activision Blizzard?
- Chaudhry Shujaat advises Imran Khan to return to parliament
- Bollywood’s Bhaijaan turns 57: A glimpse into Salman Khan’s brand endorsement journey : Best Media Info
- UK traders on Brexit: increased paperwork, stress, everything | Brexit
- GNC Launches Over 50 New Multivitamin Gummies, Spotlighting Consumer-Centric Innovation
- Double-digit U.S. home price growth streak ends
- ‘Babylon’ Proves Why We Shouldn’t Glorify Old Hollywood Anymore