Boys’ Tennis Peak Artist of the Year: Gavin Hutter found his home in Sand Creek | High school sports

Gavin Hutter has a unique experience playing high school tennis.

The Vista Ridge senior never stepped on the field to represent the Black and Blue Wolves because the school has no program. As a freshman, Hutter played for Doherty. That winter, he was told that since he did not live in District 11, he could not play for the Spartans and that he had to play for Sand Creek.

From Wolf to Spartan to Scorpio. Do you catch all that? Hutter did, and he deftly navigated the changes.

Hutter, the 2022 Boys Tennis Peak Performer of the Year, finished his high school career with a record of 19 wins against 3 losses in Sand Creek’s No. 1 singles division in his senior season. He was 14-1 as a junior and 11-4 as a sophomore. Everything in number 1 singles.

In addition to being a top player at Sand Creek, Hutter was known for sharing his knowledge and experience with his teammates.

“It’s cool because I have my friend group at Vista and then I can come to Sand Creek and it’s like a whole different tennis community,” Hutter said. “No one at Vista really knows I play tennis, which is kind of interesting.”

Hutter has been playing since he was seven, spurred on by his father who also played in high school. He plays year-round and competes individually in tournaments through the United States Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Rating. In contrast, some of his teammates are new to the sport, in some cases picking up a racket for the first time.

“(Gavin will) be one I will always remember,” said coach Pam Rogers. “It’s not just about the tennis for me or for Sand Creek, it’s about who Gavin is as an individual. … A permanent part of our training and program is that the kids who are more experienced always help the new players, the players learning to play the game.”

With about 20 guys on the roster and only four courts to play on, playing time doesn’t always come naturally. Hutter often helped a group of players with their stances and at bats, especially when trying to stay fresh and rested for an upcoming UTSA or UTR tournament. The team captain often stayed late after practice to get to know players and help them better understand the sport, which in turn gave him a better understanding of his own game.

Rogers said some of his teammates have caught the “tennis bug” because they want to play year-round and improve their game, a critical step for those who want to be competitive even at the high school level.

Despite his commitments to his team, Hutter never lost focus, Rogers said.

“Even though he could beat everyone on the team very easily, he still had those high expectations of himself. As he played the drills, batted and played the game, he never let down. He kept working hard and that was a great incentive for all our players,” said Rogers.

Hutter’s impact on others in the tennis world extends far beyond Sand Creek’s walls and facilities. Through the various tournaments over the years, Hutter has made many contacts with tennis players in the area.

That showed at this year’s state tournament, Rogers said.

Hutter faced defending champion Nathan Gold from Kent Denver in the second round of the 4A tournament.

“I went into the race pretty tired after the first round because it was a long, hard race,” said Hutter. “I decided against Nathan to just swing off, swing freely to see what would happen. And it worked pretty well at first, but then I had to stop.”

Both of Hutter’s legs cramped. He tried to persevere after a medical time-out, but then also suffered a cramped arm. He had to retire, just one game behind Gold, who would go on to win a second title in a row.

While Hutter was in action, Rogers said people from all over would come to his courthouse in City Park in Pueblo to inquire about him.

“(They would) tell me, who is just (his) coach, that (he) is an exceptional young man, that (he) cares about people, that (he) is nice to (everyone), that (he) likes likes the sport, (he’s) a good example for all kids,” Rogers said. “I was just really honored by that and I really noticed that this year. … Parents, other players, other coaches, he’s making an impact on the world.”

Hutter will strive to continue to make an impact at the collegiate level. He looks at Coe College and Bethel University. He said he has seen some unfinished business that has happened on the state and is motivated to see how much he can improve in college.

But for now, the Wolf turned Spartan turned Scorpio will finish his senior year, grateful for the memories.

“Looking back at the end of my high school career, I’m glad I went to Sand Creek and got the experience of playing 1 singles, playing for Coach Pam and having that leadership experience there.”