Is Chuck Fletcher’s job really in jeopardy?

Claude Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers on March 19, 2022. It was a tough day for fans, but the trade would have been much more heartbreaking if no one expected it. In reality, we were prepared for the move long before it happened. When did you first hear a rumor about G’s imminent departure? February? January? As far back as December, when Alain Vigneault was fired and the downward trajectory of the season was predestined?

In hindsight, the trade was not a necessity. One might rightly ask whether it served any purpose. Sure, it graciously enabled Giroux to move to a team with a real chance of winning the Stanley Cup, but did the Flyers take any advantage? Has trade opened capspace? Has it boosted the current line-up? Are we really excited about next summer’s third round harvest? The trade was arguably pointless, but at the time it seemed inevitable. Remember Giroux’s 1,000th race: a race that was incredibly emotional (I cried), not because it was his 1,000th race, but because it was his last game. Technically no one outside the organization knew that Giroux would be traded, but somehow everyone outside the organization knew he would be traded.

The rumor mill has a unique way of creating things. It’s a strange phenomenon not rooted in leaks or insiders, but instead generated by speculation and loud voices. There is a strange correlation between the attention a situation receives and the inevitability of its outcome. I’ll be the first to admit that the Kevin Hayes takeover rumors have me on the edge of my seat.

A month ago, it looked like Chuck Fletcher would occupy his throne to infinity, despite his complete ineptitude and inability to perform the assigned task, it is a task that can be too difficult at times. However, now there are rumors that the General Managers’ Buzz Lightyear will not survive the next two weeks. Who started these rumours? Are they substantiated? Nobody knows. But you heard them, didn’t you?

It is clearly absurd that Fletcher has come this far. By the numbers, Fletcher has led the Flyers to a 102-107-33 record since his first full season and created the current $86.4 million daily cap hit with some of the most hated and/or useless players in the league. By comparison, Fletcher’s record with the Flyers is worse (MUCH WORSE) than his 399-298-89 record with the Minnesota Wild, and the current cap hit is the second highest in the Metropolitan Division (behind only the Washington Capitals with $92.1 million). ).

No one thinks Fletcher is doing really well, and no one thinks Fletcher will turn this ship around to produce a cup-winning team in the near future. Nor is he the most popular person on Twitter.

Today was a good day for the Flyers to fire Chuck Fletcher. Tomorrow too. Mikey D, the Ramp Deadlifter (@MikeyD_OandBP) December 26, 2022

I hope Chuck Fletcher goes home for the holidays, has a great time, realizes how much he misses family time and just quits as GM of the Philadelphia Flyers professional ice hockey team. Jordie (@jordiebarkruk) December 22, 2022

Rumor has it that Chuck Fletcher’s stocking was filled with human feces. Even Santa hates him for what he did to the Flyers Dan The Flyera Fan (@DanTheFlyeraFan) December 25, 2022

A good day to fire Chuck Fletcher Anthony DiGrazio (@AntDiGrazio) December 18, 2022

Can Chuck Fletcher post a poll on Twitter telling people he would resign if they voted for him? getPucksDeeeeeep (@BeeTEE15) December 19, 2022

The most optimistic perspective of Fletcher’s tenure goes something like this: everything is bad. In fact, it’s the worst era of Flyers hockey in recent history. But the team could be more competitive if it weren’t plagued by injuries. This perspective is shared by Dave Scott who once defended Fletcher, say things like, I like the way he has built this organization, injuries happen, and I think he deserves a chance to really put this right. I’m going to give him a blank check. We’re going to do this right, whatever we have to do.

Scott makes a valid but totally irrelevant point. In what other multi-million dollar industry can someone stay employed because they’re not that bad or because they could be better one day? For Fletcher it must be nice to have an employer who shifts his goalposts every time he kicks. That is, instead of giving a sensible argument as to why Fletcher is good at work, the front office wants the fan base to believe that Fletcher is not bad at his job. Instead of claiming that Fletcher is a championship caliber hockey team, the front office is asking for your patience for the team could be better under different circumstances. There’s just no good reason for Fletcher to stay.

This brings us back to public opinion and the infamous Rumor Mill. As a general rule, when there is little support for one theory, little opposition is needed to dethrone it with another. The Flyers could have (and probably should have) kept Claude Giroux, but the emotional dumpster fire of the 2021-22 season sparked untouchable rumors about his trade. Point-per-game player Kevin Hayes has proven to be one of the few stable pieces on this roster, but John Tortorella’s seemingly irrational decision to scratch him sparked compelling rumors of a buyout almost immediately. And here Chuck Fletcher’s long string of irreparable contract decisions created one of the worst Flyers teams in history and sparked whispers** about his possible termination.

There’s no way to really know Fletcher’s fate, but if you read the tea leaves, hold a finger to the wind and/or eat a fortune cookie, he might not be around for long.

** By whispers I mean 10,000 fans harmoniously yelling Fire Fletcher during home games at the Wells Fargo Center.