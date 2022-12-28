Women’s basketball opens Conference Slate in Eastern Illinois





ST. CHARLES, MO.-The Lindenwood women’s basketball team will compete this Thursday at 5 p.m. in their first conference game of the season against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in Charleston, Illinois. The Lions were last defeated by the Utah Tech Trailblazers by a final score of 68-82 last Wednesday night in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. Despite the two tournament losses, Mary MacGrath had a very strong week that earned her both OVC Fellow Player of the Week and Holiday Hoops Classic All-Tournament Team honors. The sophomore star recorded a team-leading 12 points against the Cleveland State Vikings and a team-leading 17 points against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. floor, really setting the tone for the Lions offensively. Defensively, McGrath was just as strong, collecting four rebounds from the Vikings and a team-leading 10 from the Trailblazers to bring another season high for both individual and team. The second-year guard’s well-rounded efforts also earned her Lindenwood’s first double-double of the year. Now McGrath’s team leading rebounds per game average has improved to 5.5. She also ranks first in steals (1.8), blocks (0.5) and minutes played (31.1) per game for the Lions. Emily Benzschawel currently still posts the highest average points per game for the Lions with 10.7 points per game, which is a consistent offensive threat for the Lions off the bench. McGrath is hot on her heels with her 10.6 PPG average, and third on the leaderboard Car McWilliams and Devin Fuhring sitting at 8.6 points per game. McWilliams currently leads the team in assists (2.3 per game), while Fuhring earned her first starting assignments of the year in both Holiday Hoops Classic games, both en route to major parts in the Lions’ OVC run. Besides the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans, Lindenwood’s non-conference slate consisted only of Division 1 teams, facing several tough opponents such as Drake, Grand Canyon and Tulsa. The Lions’ road schedule has been pretty tough as well, playing just three of their 11 total games at home at Hyland Arena so far, so it’s only fitting that they kick off the conference schedule on the road as well. Eastern Illinois currently sit at the top of the OVC standings after their 8-3 non-conference run, with a 4-2 record on their home court alone. The Panthers recently lost a loss in Minnesota, but fell to a 48-59 loss on December 22. Their only common opponent with the Lions this year was the NIU Panthers – a team that both Lindenwood (56-67) and Eastern Illinois (69-71) were defeated by. The Panthers are led by Lariah Washington, who currently averages 19.2 points per game after starting and playing in all 11 games so far this season. Lyric Johnson is EIU’s leading rebounder, averaging 4.3 boards per game for blue and white. For more information on Thursday’s game, visit the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball – Lindenwood University Athletics schedule.

