Mitchell Starc to miss Sydney Test through frustrating injury, cricket news 2022

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of his Test series against South Africa, with scans confirming he broke a bone in his finger after overcoming a 145mph lightning bolt at the MCG.

Green was the second player to be injured within an hour on Tuesday when opener David Warner was forced out through exhaustion after reaching his double century in the Boxing Day Test.

Just a day after his first five-wicket heroics, Green replaced Warner at the crease (Warner will be next on day three) and took just 20 deliveries before taking one from South African Anrich Nortje late on day two.

Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘Cooked’ Warner hits 200* and then retires! | 01:54

Blood streamed down the knuckle of Green’s right index finger as he sought medical attention.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old had suffered a minor fracture to his right index finger and, while able to bat again if necessary, would not bowl in South Africa’s second innings.

The side also confirmed that Green had been banned from the Sydney Test and the Big Bash, where he would play for the Perth Scorchers.

That decision is intended to make Green enthusiastic about the tour of India, which starts in February.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Mitchell Starc with a bandaged finger. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

He has a small fracture on that index finger, so bowling doesn’t seem like a possibility, but he could potentially get back online to bat this morning depending on the situation and where the games are, coach Andrew McDonald said on SEN.

Well, work us through that.

Aussie great Adam Gilchrist said losing Green would change the complexion of the attack given the workload he was carrying after a finger injury from Mitch Starc.

Starc will miss the New Years Test match in Sydney due to his injury, which he sustained while attempting a catch into the MCG’s outfield, briefly leaving the field on the first day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa .

The left arm was later spotted with heavy bands on the tip of his middle finger of his left hand.

Starc was cleared to continue playing the Melbourne Test on Tuesday morning, with Cricket Australia revealing his condition would be reassessed at the end of the match. He may bowl against South Africa in the second innings if necessary.

But Fox Cricket understands that the Boxing Day test will be its last of the summer

Hell comes into play with both bat and ball throughout the game, McDonald said.

He will be limited, he certainly won’t be as full as he would like, but he will be able to play a role for us, so that’s a positive sign for us.

There’s been no talk of surgery, so I think it’s more of a splint to get that right over time.

Starc has damaged a tendon in his bowling hand, ruling him out of the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney, which opens on January 4.

Hell is playing this Test in great discomfort, but his recovery is at least six weeks, cricket reporter Peter Lalor told SEN.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘Cooked’ Warner hits 200* and then retires! | 01:54

The tendon damage on that middle finger, that bowling finger.

The frustrating injury opens the door for uncapped Western Australian bowler Lance Morris to potentially make his test debut with the SCG next week.

Morris was rushed into the Australian squad ahead of the Adelaide Test against the West Indies as injury cover, serving as Starc’s like-for-like replacement.

The 24-year-old is the leading wicket taker in the Sheffield Shield this season with 27 scalps at 6.40pm in five games.

However, Josh Hazlewood’s imminent return, or spin conditions, could prevent Morris from getting a coveted baggy green at the SCG.

Andrew McDonald said on Wednesday that Morris is the most likely replacement for Starc as things stand, but hinted that things could change.

There’s clearly a role for (Morris) if Mitchell Starc went down, so he may look like he’ll have a chance in Sydney depending on the balance of that attack, McDonald said.

Hazlewood has missed three consecutive tests due to an injury to the side, but the New South Welshman is expected to recover for the New Year’s game.

If you want someone with a bit of speed and want to see someone new then Lance Morris is there, former England bowler Isa Guha said on Fox Cricket.

He waits in the shift to come in and have a bowl to eat. He has a fast pace, he plays very well in the Sheffield Shield, most wickets this season. That option is there.

I think maybe they’ll judge how burly bowlers feel for the Sydney Test, because experience explains everything, and Josh Hazlewood earns his place back.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Lance Morris from Australia. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

George Bailey and the selection panel could also consider choosing two spinners for the SCG test, which has not happened since Nathan Lyon and Steve OKeefe bowled together against Pakistan in January 2017.

Queensland leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is the incumbent second spinner and has accompanied Lyon on recent tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, Victorian young gun Todd Murphy and white-ball superstar Adam Zampa could also be rookies for a Test debut.

Zampa has played just one first-class match in the last three years, but his impeccable performance in canary yellow since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic could be enough to convince selectors he is ready for five-day cricket.