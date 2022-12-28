Sports
What TV channel is the football between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin Badgers today? Free Live Stream, Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Odds (12/27/2022)
Despite a better record, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) will be considered underdogs by the oddsmakers when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl college football game that kicks off today on Tuesday, December 27 at 7:15 PM PT/10:15 PM ET (21:15 CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
You can watch the Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin free live with fuboTV (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial), or check out our live updates and see more streaming and TV options for this game below.
FINAL LINE, POINT SPREAD AND BETTING ODDS
money line: OSU: +135 WIS: -165
Scatter: OSU: +3.5 WIS: -3.5
O/U: 43.5
Check out the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games
HOW TO WATCH
What: The Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5) in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Week 18 of the 2022 college football season.
When: Tuesday, December 27 at 7:15 PM PT/10:15 PM ET (9:15 PM CT)
Where: Pursuit field | Phoenix, Arizona
TV channel: ESPN
Watch live stream online: you can watch this match live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). You can also play this game Sling TV (promotional offers) if you run out of fuboTV trials, or simply prefer those platforms and their pricing plans. You can also follow this match live Watch ESPN with your cable or satellite provider’s credentials.
Channel finder, more ways to watch: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimal/Altice, send, DIRECTV, Dish.
LATEST LIVE UPDATES, SCORE & VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
|
