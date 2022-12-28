Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: Holiday tournaments Highlight next week; CM, Arlington Post Key wins





Massachusetts Boys D1 Top 20 Rank Team *PR PR Previous ranking W L T 1 St. John’s preparation 1 2 0 1 2 Catholic memorial 2 2 0 0 3 Hingham 3 3 0 1 4 Brain tree 4 2 0 0 5 Pope Francis 5 2 0 1 6 Arlington 7 4 0 0 7 Marshfield 9 3 0 0 8 Reading 10 3 0 0 9 BC high 6 1 1 1 10 Belmont 8 3 1 1 11 Xaverian 11 2 1 0 12 Wellesley 12 4 0 0 13 Franklin 13 2 0 0 14 Saint Mary 14 4 0 1 15 Archbishop Williams 17 2 1 0 16 Central Catholic 18 2 1 1 17 Saint John (S) 16 2 1 1 18 Lincoln Sudbury 15 3 2 0 19 Chelmsford 19 2 1 0 20 Framingham 20 2 1 0 The week between Christmas and New Years is always packed with holiday tournaments and several teams in this week’s HNIB News Massachusetts Division 1 Top 20 will be involved. That starts at #1 St. John’s preparation (2-0-1). After defeating RI’s LaSalle Academy (5-1) last week, the Eagles will host the Peter Frates Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, with a first-round game against now #9 BC high (1-1-1). #2 Catholic memorial (2-0-0) got back into action just before Christmas with a big win over #10 Belmont (4-2). This week, the Knights will host the William Hanson Invitational Tournament, taking on the defending Connecticut D1 State Champion Notre Dame of West Haven in a first-round game on Tuesday. CM will also see Natick on Saturday. With a pair of 6-0 wins (Andover, Weymouth), Hingham (3-0-1) remains stuck at #3. A huge game looms on Saturday against #7 Marshfield. With weather delay, #4 Brain tree (2-0-0) stood still last week. The Wamps take on Andover (Wednesday) and have the make-up game Saturday at #5 Pope Francis (2-0-1). In their lone play last week, the Cardinals brushed off #17 Saint John (S), 5-2. They will also see action at the Peter Frates Tournament, where they face No. 16 Central Catholic on Wednesday. #6 Arlington (4-0-0) took a huge win on Friday, beating BC High. The win came on the heels of a 4-2 victory over Wilmington. The Ponders are out to a major Middlesex League fight with #8 Reading (3-0-0). The game is at 12:30 p.m. at the Ed Burns Arena. The Rockets have not conceded a goal in their three games. #7 Marshfield (3-0-0) will play in the MHL Cup this week, taking on #20 Framingham on Tuesday. BC High slumped a bit after losing to Arlington, but can make up for it with a solid outing at the Peter Frates Tournament this week. Belmont (3-1-1) closes out the Top 10. The Marauders were played to a 0-0 draw by Watertown prior to the loss to CM. They have the next week off. #11 Xaverian (2-1-0) recorded a solid win over Duxbury to play against St. John’s (S) in the MHL Cup on Tuesday. #12 Wellesley improved to 4-0-0 with a big win over #18 Lincoln-Sudbury (4-2). #13 Franklin (2-0-0 defeated King Philip, to set up for the Christie Serino Classic and host Malden Catholic on Tuesday night. #14 Saint Mary (4-0-1) is also with the Serino and will face Weymouth on Tuesday.

