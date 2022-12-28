Play pétanque and table tennis at The Highams Park

Where: Humphrys Café, the Highams Park

Open: 9am – 5pm / Dusk (whichever comes first)

Equipment: Available at the cafe

Cost: Free

Before you book

Please treat our equipment with care and return it to Humphrys Café when finished. Don’t pass it on to the next person. If items are missing or damaged, you may be held responsible

When raking the surface of the ptanque terrain, do so carefully, taking care not to disturb the larger stones below the playing surface

Keep the gate closed at all times while you play and when you’re done

If you want to book both ptanque courts, please make two separate bookings for the same time. The first booking is for lane A, the second for lane B.

How do you play jeu de boules/ptanque

A copy of the rules will come with the pétanque equipment, but you can read them here: The rules for jeu de boules/petanque

Why can I play boules in Highams Park?

During the discussion about the Highams Park plan.

During the construction of the boules area, volunteers from the Highams Park Snedders removed approximately 14 tonnes of topsoil, laid the foundation with 9 tonnes of aggregate, then finished the surface with three tonnes of ‘petanque mix’ (6mm granite chips) and excavated about forty posts.

We would like to express our gratitude to the volunteers who designed and built the bowling alley. Special thanks to Dennis Richardson who was team leader on this project; we’ve added a few photos below so you can see them in action.

We would also like to thank the Councilors of Hatch Lane and Hale End & Highams Park Ward for approving funding from the Ward Forum which made this project possible by providing the lion’s share of the funding.

Part of the financing was provided by HPPG’s project department Highams Park Community CIC

And, last but not least, we would like to thank Toni Hanshaw and her team at Humphry’s Café, who provided the volunteers with free food and drink during the works.

Funded by Community Ward Forum Funding by Hatch Lane and Highams Park & ​​Hale End wards.