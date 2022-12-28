Broncos roll past Huskies to GLI Championship Game

Next game: vs. Ferris State University 28-12-2022 | 7:00 pm Bronco Media Network December 28 (Wed) / 7:00 PM against Ferris State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The 18th ranked Western MIchigan hockey team advanced to the Great Lakes Invitational Championship game after an 8-1 thrashing of Michigan Tech on Tuesday afternoon at Van Andel Arena.

Senior captain jason pollin recorded his fourth hat-trick of the season, while the Broncos also conceded two goals Cole gallant and corresponds to Jacob Bauer , Wyatt Schingoethe and Dylan Went . Gallant added an assist and joined Polin for a three-point night. Freshmen forward Ryan MacAllister junior striker Luke Grainger junior striker Chad Hillebrand junior defender Daniel Greetings and sophomores ahead Max Sason each had two assists. Bauer also scored an assist for a two-point night.

Junior network manager Cameron Rowe was great in net for WMU (11-9-1), totaling 24 saves and helping the Huskies on five power plays. West Michigan outshot Michigan Tech 33-25.

The dismissal had no effect on the country’s leading point man and WMU’s leading talisman. McAllister got the puck into Hilsendager’s left circle and stuck the needle through the slot to the back door for Polin to hit it into the net for his 14th goal of the season. McAllister scored his 24th assist and 34th point on goal. Hilsendager scored his first helper of the year as the Broncos took an early lead at 6:49 in the first period.

Western Michigan took that 1-0 lead in the second period and then pushed it through, scoring six in the middle stanza.

Gallant scored his first of the night at 4:13, reeling in the puck from a Hillebrand pass with a 3-on-2 rush to push the lead to 2-0. Grainger played the puck to Hillebrand from before the benches. Hillebrand brought the puck into the zone and served it to Gallant, who shot at the net to score his second goal of the season. Hillebrand scored his third assist of the season and Grainger got his eleventh.

A little over two minutes later, Rowe saved on a slim chance from MTU. McAllister gained control of the puck and sent it off the ice for the breakaway. The puck passed through two Michigan Tech players and to Polin, who buried his second of the night and 15th of the season in a breakaway to make it 3-0.

Gallant scored again, and similarly, just 23 seconds later to put the Broncos ahead 4–0. Bauer broke a play in the neutral zone and found Hillebrand on the left boards at the MTU blue line. Hillebrand skated into the left circle and passed it over the lock before Gallant’s tag.

Bauer scored his second of the season at 11:18 in the second period to extend the lead to 5-0. The d-man skated in for a shot that was saved, but Sasson intercepted the puck moments later and Bauer cut back to the net to smash it in. Sasson scored his 17th assist of the season on goal.

Polin completed the hat-trick 11 seconds later to lead 6-0. Sasson played the cross-ice pass from the back point of the right-hand circle and Polin rocketed from the top shelf for his 16th goal of the season. Hilsendager picked up his second assist of the night and season on goal.

Schingoethe ended the crazy period with his first collegiate goal at 12:28, giving the Broncos a 7-0 lead thanks to three goals in 70 seconds. Grainger won a battle for the puck to the left of the left circle and dropped it for Gallant. Gallant found Schingoethe open in the left circle and the Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick fired a missile into the top corner of the net.

A native of Grand Haven, Wendt scored WMU’s eighth and final goal at 6:32 in the third period. Jack Perbix won a face-off back to Wendt, who returned it to Cedric Fiedler . Fiedler returned it to Wendt and the sophomore forward fired it in from the back crossbar and from the right circle for his fifth goal of the season.

MTU’s Kash Rasmussen scored at 10:26 to spoil the shutout bid.

The Broncos play Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday night’s semifinals over Michigan State and Ferris State