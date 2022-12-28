Australia v South Africa: David Warner reaches double century before pulling out with cramp

Warner’s performance saw him become the eighth Australian player to score 8,000 Test runs

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (Day Two of Five) South Africa 189: Jansen 59, Verreynne 52; Green 5-27 Australia 386-3: Warner 200, Smith 85 Australia led by 197 runs with seven wickets remaining score card

Opener David Warner retired at 200 after tea on day two of his 100th test as Australia built a large lead over South Africa in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old suffered cramps and exhaustion in the 37-degree heat and had to be helped off the field.

Warner set up 239 for the third wicket with Steve Smith (85) as Australia finished the day 386-3, 197 runs ahead.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje escaped serious injury when he was knocked over by the presenter’s ‘Spidercam’.

The camera, which hangs from cables and provides aerial shots and close-ups of the action, Nortje fell down after punching him in the back. He was quickly back on his feet, but admitted to having a sore elbow.

“I moved my head and then I saw the camera and I was a bit late. It was quite fast,” said Nortje, who added that it didn’t affect his bowling.

“All we’ve talked about is how low it is. I don’t think it should travel at head height.”

Warner injured while celebrating

Warner, coming under some pressure in the second Test after scoring just three runs in the series opener, resumed on 32 not out.

He steadily moved towards his hundred, sealed it by pulling Kagiso Rabada to the fine leg gate and celebrated with a leap into the air as the fans in the Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd rose to applaud him.

Warner first had to be treated for a cramp half an hour before tea, when he was at 124.

After completing his double century, sliding down Lungi Ngidi four over a second, he received another standing ovation and dropped to his knees, pumping his arms in the air with a roar.

He got up to jump back into the air, but suffered a cramp in his left leg as he landed, and was left with his bat before being helped off the field, though he could return to the crease on day three if fit enough is to hit.

The 254-ball knockout included 16 fours and two sixes off Keshav Maharaj. It was his third double century, his 25th century and his first ton in nearly three years.

His only moment of poor judgment came before lunch when he shorted out batting partner Marnus Labuschagne for 14 hours while trying to score another run on an overthrow.

Warner took off with his side at 329-3 and they reached the close with Travis Head on 48 not out and Alex Carey undefeated on nine.

However, they were worried about injury when all-rounder Cameron Green, who took five wickets on the first day, was also injured after being hit on his right index finger by a short pitch from Nortje.

But the day was from Warner earlier this month withdrew his appeal to lift his lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket, which he received for his part in the infamous ball tampering scandal.

“For him to be able to do it with his back against the wall means even more,” Warner’s wife Candice told Fox Cricket.

“You’d think it’s probably wrong to write David off right now. He thrives on that.”

Australia led the three-match series 1–0 after a six-wicket win in the first Test in Brisbane.