Novak Djokovic explains how long he plans to play professional tennis





Novak Djokovic says he wants to play as long as possible as he is healthy and still extremely motivated to win Grand Slams. Djokovic, who will turn 36 in May, is in very good health and his physical preparation is top notch. Djokovic is still a dominant figure in tennis and many believe there is no reason for the 21-time Grand Slam champion to walk away from professional tennis. “I would like to play as long as possible. I don’t really have a figure in my head. So far I’m doing pretty well. I can not complain. As long as I play at this level, as long as I have this inner fire, I will continue,” Djokovic said per We Are Tennis. “I want to play as long as possible. I don’t really have a figure in my head. So far I’m doing pretty well. I can not complain. As long as I play at this level, as long as I have this inner fire, I will continue.” Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/oJOSWgHXmj — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) December 26, 2022 Djokovic plans to return to Australia 12 months ago, Djokovic went through the toughest period of his career when he was detained and eventually deported from Australia. In November, the Australian government decided to lift Djokovic’s three-year ban from the country. Djokovic, who has said several times that he has no grudge against Australia, is preparing to play two tournaments there in January. Djokovic will start his 2023 season at the Adelaide International, where he hopes to prepare well for the Australian Open. Djokovic then heads to Melbourne for the opening Grand Slam of the season. Prior to Adelaide International, Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald was asked about Djokovic’s reception in Adelaide and Australia. “Covid has been quite a difficult time for everyone and his experience probably didn’t go the way he wanted last year, but 2023 is a fresh start. It is probably not for us to judge how he will be received, but he is a great player and will certainly generate interest in the event,” explained MacDonald. It remains to be seen whether Djokovic can win Adelaide in his first tournament of the season.

