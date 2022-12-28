Spartans stumbled through Ferris State in GLI





Box Score Grand Rapids, Michigan – No. 11 Michigan State dropped a 4-2 decision to Ferris State in the semifinals of the 56e annual Great Lakes Invitational. The Spartans (12-8-1, 6-5-1 B1G) trailed 3-0 in the first period despite outsmarting the Bulldogs 15-6, but came within a goal a few marks for the second period Cole Krigier . FSU (9-8-2, 6-5-1 CCHA) got a power play goal midway through the final period to freeze the win. Noah Giesbrecht made 45 saves that night, the most by an opposing goaltender against the Spartans in a game this season. In the meantime, Dylan St Cyr made 18 saves for MSU. Michigan State certainly had some close calls Zach Dubinsky hit the post in the second and Cole Krigier was a goalpost away from a hat-trick early in the third period, Tiernan Shoudy was denied on the pavement later in the frame, and there was a no-goal call for the Spartans with six minutes left in the game. Two of Ferris State’s goals came on the power play, both within the first 11 seconds of the man advantage. Ferris State’s third goal came straight off a faceoff. Michigan State takes on tournament hosts No. 17/16 Michigan Tech in the consolation game at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday at 3:30 PM. STATISTICS OF NOTE Cole Krigier scored both MSU goals in the second period, his first two-goal game of his career. He skated in his 142 nd career match.

scored both MSU goals in the second period, his first two-goal game of his career. He skated in his 142 career match. Nicolas Muller took his 16 e help and 19 e point of the season on Krygier’s shorthanded tally. Muller entered his senior season with 15 career assists and 21 career points.

help and 19 point of the season on Krygier’s shorthanded tally. Muller entered his senior season with 15 career assists and 21 career points. Karsen Dorwart is now connected to linemate Daniel Russell for the team leader with 19 points. He shares the team lead of seven goals with Jagger Joshua who also picked up an assist in tonight’s game.

is now connected to linemate for the team leader with 19 points. He shares the team lead of seven goals with who also picked up an assist in tonight’s game. Ferris State finished 2-for-5 on the power play that night, the first time the Spartans allowed multiple power play goals in a game since November 19 at Penn State.

MSU’s 47 shots at net was the second-highest total of the season, behind the 50 it posted on October 22 vs. LIU. Giesbrecht’s 45 saves are the most for an opposing goalkeeper this season.

The Spartans limited Ferris State to just six shots at the net in the third period after holding Michigan to four shots at the net in each of its two third periods against the Wolverines.

MSU allowed three goals in the first period, the most goals scored in the first period this season. The last time MSU allowed three in the first period was on November 19 at Penn State, an eventual 7-3 MSU win.

Michigan State saw some familiar faces on the Ferris State bench, as head coach Bob Daniels now in his 31st season as head coach of the Bulldogs graduated from Michigan State in 1982. Meanwhile Spartan freshmen Tiernan Shoudy saw his twin brother Travis on the opposite blue line. First period: Christian Krigier took the first penalty of the game at 4:44, and the Bulldogs attacked just six seconds later to take a 1–0 lead on a Tyler Schleppe goal. Andy Noel carried the puck under the goal line and fed it to an unmarked Schleppe at the door for his sixth goal of the season. With less than 90 seconds left in the period, Connor McGrath got behind the D for a breakaway and beat St. Cyr to give his team a 2-0 lead, and a face-off win and a snipe from Mitch Deelstra with 15 seconds left Ferris State went into the locker room with a decisive 3-0 lead. The Spartans had a 15-6 lead in shots in the first period, but Noah Giesbrecht deflected all 15 shots he faced as his team scored on half of their attempts at the other end. Second period: The Spartans continued to beat the Bulldogs as the second period progressed, but appeared to be trailing. With Gucciardi in the penalty area on a guard call, the Spartans scored a short goal at 1:25 p.m. Muller did the job at the blue line to force a turnover, allowing Joshua to break and send a pass to a streaking Cole Krigier , who scored his second shorty of the season and sixth goal. With just over two minutes left in the period, Jeremy Davidson was called for boarding, ending a Spartan PP and putting the teams at four to four Cole Krigier skated in on a feed from Underwood, bringing MSU within a goal at 5:26 PM. Giesbrecht added another 13 saves in that span. Third Period: The Spartans had their chance Cole Krigier just missed a hat-trick when he called on the post in the first minute of the frame after some close calls that Giesbrecht fended off. The goalkeeper’s power play unit gave him some breathing space midway through the period and scored 11 seconds into a man advantage as Jason Branchaeu’s shot ricocheted off St. Cyr’s glove and behind the netminder for a 4–2 Ferris lead. St. Cyr spent most of the last two minutes on the bench in favor of an extra skater, but the Spartans couldn’t get any closer and advanced to Wednesday’s consolation game. MSU certainly challenged the Spartans, having 17 shots in the game in the third period and limiting the Bulldogs to just six.

