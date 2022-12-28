Laredo health, tennis leader Dr. Alfredo Trevio dies at Christmas at age 79

Laredo suffered a great loss to the community this Christmas with the loss of Dr. Alfredo Trevio, an advocate for community health and wellness, died during the holiday.

Trevio held an important place in the heart of the community as he was a kind and concerned citizen who helped disadvantaged people and participated in many activities for the benefit of the local environment.

Trevio was no stranger to sports as he also found an interest in tennis. He was previously honored by the City of Laredo in 2011 with Doc T Day for being the first Hispanic President of the United States Tennis Association Texas.

Trevio’s wife, Christine Tina Trevio, proudly recalled his achievements and how grateful she was to have had him as a teammate for so long, as their 54th birthday would have been Tuesday, December 27.

He was a kind person, not only to his family, but also to the community and the world, said Tina Trevio. He was a person with a passion for medicine and serving all people equally, and he used that passion to teach tennis – a beloved sport that he discovered and learned as a more mature man at the age of 30, the first time he ever picked up a tennis racket.

Trevio said that both discovered the discipline and became very passionate about not only participating in it, but sharing it with people from all walks of life.

We wanted to share it with all people, regardless of their socioeconomic status, regardless of their abilities: blind, Down syndrome, survivor, bile syndrome, wheelchair — you could play it, Tina Trevio said. We would deliver, and essentially we lived by the philosophy of an Arthur Ashe quote: It’s what you get that makes a living, but it’s what you give that makes a life.

Trevio said it was God who inspired them to help others, and they both felt very humbled that they could help spread the passion for the sport while helping others.

In 2014, they were named to the Business Hall of Fame by the Junior Achievement. In 2015, he was selected for the Latin American Sports Hall of Fame.

According to his obituary, one of Trevio’s greatest moments of pride was when the Laredo Independent School District and Martin High School named the newly renovated tennis facility after him and his wife.

For many years they participated in various programs and tournaments sponsored by the Laredo Tennis Association and the National USTA Junior Team Tennis. They also helped establish the St. Augustine tennis team and were coaches, and are credited with assisting in the future construction of the tennis complex at Texas A&M International.

Growing up in Laredo, Trevio rode the bus to Monterrey to take his grandmother for an eye exam because she had glaucoma. And she knew Laredo was underserved in the medical field.

He graduated from Martin High School in 1961 and attended the University of Texas at Austin. After graduation, he was admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston where he met his wife. They were married on December 27, 1968.

He joined the United States Air Force as a major in the medical corps and did his internship and residency at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio from 1968-77.

Trevio also fulfilled his duty to treat men during the Vietnam War, as he had an early commission in which he went in and was a physician at Wilford Hall Hospital, performing surgeries and caring for airmen from all over the world.

Taking care of those people led him to become a flight surgeon in Del Rio and then went to San Antonio for his residency.

He wanted to come home and take care of Laredoans, it was all about the people of Laredo, Tina Trevio said.

In 1978, there was only one ophthalmologist for the entire community of Laredo, and he was just beginning his retirement as a physician.

Because of this, there was a large number of doctors contacting him to come back to Laredo during his ophthalmology residency in San Antonio to come back because Laredo needed him.

That year, Trevio Eye Clinic was founded by he and his wife, where he practiced for 43 years and served as Chief of Staff of the Doctors Hospital.

He was a generous and compassionate man who advocated for needy patients. Trevio also ministered to the residents of Sacred Heart Children’s Home and all local clergy.

We were so blessed that God gave us a path that wasn’t originally supposed to be my path, but he nurtured me to become what I have become and nurtured him into what he became, Tina Trevio said. My job was to take care of the company and his job was to take care of his patients, and he didn’t want to do anything but take care of patients. As a team we could do it together.

As usual with major projects, Trevio recalled their efforts to get their clinic up and running and shared how they struggled to understand how drugs worked, but ultimately their project changed lives for many.

We both had the same philosophy, Tina Trevio said. Our philosophy was that by being blessed we also wanted to share our blessings. That’s how we are and that’s how we were. He didn’t want much, he just wanted to be able to serve people. He was a kind gentle person, he knew how to listen and he knew when people needed things we could help them with. If we were blessed, it was our responsibility to bless others. He was a true servant of God.

He served every clergy, Sacred Heart Children’s Home, homeless people, emergencies of individuals, immigrants, disadvantaged people.

We did that at no cost because it was the right thing to do, and he would get up in the middle of the night and take care of them if they had a problem or an accident, and he never did it grumbling because that’s his job and he had a talent .

According to Tina Trevio, her husband performed the first eye transplant in Laredo and established the outpatient surgery program at the Doctor’s Hospital for all of Laredo – a new and innovative concept at the time.

He and I would do this together, and we were always looking for what Laredo needs and what we can do to make it better, Tina Trevio said. It sounds like we say we, but we were a team.

He loved God, his family, humanity, the poor, the rich, people of every color and wanted to serve them all. We will miss him but he left a legacy for all medicine, dentistry or nursing service providers that would be his legacy which is for those individuals to look into their hearts and see how they can share their blessings.