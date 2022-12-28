Highly motivated Rafael Nadal ready for Novak Djokovic challenge in Australia





A highly motivated Rafael Nadal hailed rival Novak Djokovic’s long-awaited return to the Australian Open as good for tennis Wednesday, dismissing suggestions that it could be his last shot at the season-opening Grand Slam. The 36-year-old Spanish great, who recently became a father, will begin his new season at the United Cup, a new mixed-team event starting Thursday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. It will be a warm-up for his defense of the Australian Open title next month at Melbourne Park, where he passed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to win this year in an epic five-setter. That win came after arch-rival and nine-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic was detained and deported ahead of the tournament after refusing to be vaccinated for Covid-19. Australia has since lifted the requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination against Covid. The Serb returned to the country for the first time since his exile on Tuesday. Nadal, who has a record 22 Grand Slam titles for Djokovic to his name, said he was happy to see his superstar rival back. Novak is here, good for tennis, good for probably the fans, the world number two said in Sydney. Let’s see, shall we? The best players on the field always win. Fifth-ranked Djokovic will begin his quest for an incredible 10th title from Sunday at Melbourne Park at the Adelaide International. Nadal backed up his Australian Open win this year with a 14th French Open, but struggled with an injury after pulling out of the Wimbledon semifinals in July with an abdominal tear. Despite a poor second half of the year, Nadal said he was eager to go again with his first clash at the United Cup against Britain’s world number 14 Cameron Norrie ahead of a blockbuster showdown with Nick Kyrgios from Australia. The highest motivation to try to get off to a good start. It’s always important to start well for me, for confidence, he said. The past few months have not been easy for me. The most important thing for me now is to get back the positive feelings on the track, to be competitive. I hoped. I’m willing to make that happen, but let’s see. Nadal played his first Australian Open in 2004. He is now a father and with a history of injuries, he was asked if this could be his last trip to Australia. As a professional you never know, hopefully not, he said. I mean, when you’re 36, you never know when it’s going to be the last. It’s obvious, but I don’t like to talk about it because I’m not in that mood right now. I’m just focused on trying to play at the highest possible level and give myself the opportunities to stay competitive, to fight for everything. That’s my goal now. I don’t think it’s my last time here. I am happy with what I do. I look forward to continuing to do this.

