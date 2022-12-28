MUBB tops Seton Hall, 83-69





Box score (PDF) MILWAUKEE –Directed by Wear Ighodaros Marquette, the third double-double of the season, pulled away for an 83-69 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Ighodaro posted a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 BIG EAST), along with four assists and three blocks in 30 minutes of action. MU shot 54.1 percent from the floor (33-of-61), including a 58.6 percent scoring in the second half. Dre Davis posted a season-high 15 points to lead the Pirates (7-7, 0-3 BIG EAST). REMARKABLE: The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series with Seton Hall, 22-13, having all but one matchup after MU joined the BIG EAST Conference in 2005-06.

Marquette won the home-and-home series in 2021-2022 and went on a six-game winning streak in the Pirates’ series. MU has now won the series three times in a row.

Tyler Kolek , the BIG EAST leader in assists, nearly tied his season average (7.5) with seven assists in the first half. He had zero turnovers in almost 18 minutes of first-half action.

, the BIG EAST leader in assists, nearly tied his season average (7.5) with seven assists in the first half. He had zero turnovers in almost 18 minutes of first-half action. Kolek posted his third career game with at least eight assists and no loss of possession. He had eight assists and no turnovers in the BIG EAST opener against Creighton on December 16 and posted 10 assists with no errors against eventual national runner-up North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA First Round.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates traded early double-digit points in the first half. MU went up 16-5 off a 12-0 run before SHU rallied with an 11-0 run to tie at 16. MU also used an 18-4 run with a Oliver Maxence Prosper dunk at 3:39 of the first half to go 14 ahead at 34-20.

dunk at 3:39 of the first half to go 14 ahead at 34-20. sophomore David Joplin hit a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired in the first half.

hit a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired in the first half. Cam Jones has scored in double digits in all but two of MU’s 14 games this season. He ended the evening with 14 points.

has scored in double digits in all but two of MU’s 14 games this season. He ended the evening with 14 points. Ighodaro posted his fifth game this season with at least three blocks.

Ighodaro’s double-double was also the fourth of his career. His four assists are high for a game in which he recorded a double-double.

freshman Sean Jones hit a career-high three 3-pointers in the second half. His nine points are the most he has scored since posting his career high of 11 against Georgia Tech on November 23.

hit a career-high three 3-pointers in the second half. His nine points are the most he has scored since posting his career high of 11 against Georgia Tech on November 23. MU’s reserves outscored their SHU counterparts, 28-17. The Pirates entered the game and led the BIG EAST with 26.2 bank points per game.

Marquette’s 83 points is the second-largest total allowed by SHU this season. The Pirates fell 91-65 to then-No. 9 Kansas on December 1 and 83-67 to Iowa on November 16.

SHU came in second in the game in the BIG EAST, with only 62.4 points per game. The Pirates also ranked 20th in the nation in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

MU led by a whopping 19 points late in the second half. NEXT ONE:The Golden Eagles head to Pennsylvania for a 1 p.m. Central Time game against Villanova on New Year’s Eve at Finneran Pavilion. Keep up with the Marquette men’s basketball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMBB) and Instagram (@marquette.basketball) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMensBB). Fans interested in tickets can contact the Marquette Ticket Office online or at 414-288-GOMU (4668).

