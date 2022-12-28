Why the short and sharp T10 cricket format can rival football

T10 cricket is starting to emerge (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Getty Images

T20 cricket, played for three hours, has become the most popular sports format, underlined by the emergence of franchise competitions led worldwide by the billion-dollar Indian Premier League.

It is also regarded as the growth engine for the sport’s global development, highlighted by a new cashed-in T20 franchise league in the US set to launch in 2023.

But there are those who are pushing for an even shorter and sharper version of the game, believing it could appeal to football fans with a 90-minute game time and better suit a declining attention span.

The T10 format, played over 90 minutes, begins to spread, forcing the sports gatekeepers to make decisions about whether or not to legitimize it. The advent of the Abu Dhabi T10 competition in 2017 sparked widespread scorn from cynics who believed this supercharged version mocked the essence of the sport, the traditional format of which is played in white for five days.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

But the Abu Dhabi tournament has defied the critics after recently completing its sixth season and attracting star players over the years. It has led smaller cash-stricken Full Member countries, desperate for other revenue streams, to consider this slimmer T10 format.

Private T10 franchise leagues will launch in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka next year, which could be a sign of the future.

The crowd for cricket is getting more youthful, T10 cricket is faster and faster, said Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket who sanctioned the competition.

T10 is well developed and can match football for its height. It’s 90 minutes. It is exciting. We look forward to big names playing in Zimbabwe.

Tabengwa Mukuhlani (R) is a proponent of T10 cricket (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty … [+] Pictures) AFP via Getty Images

While private leagues are emerging, T10 is not an official format of international cricket. Tests and 20- and 50-over cricket formats are already in place, a quarter of which are widely considered unnecessary and unlikely.

But T10’s rise at least raises the question of whether 50-over cricket can finally be squeezed out. Sandwiched between the popular T20 and traditional Test formats, ODIs are losing relevance, although the World Cup remains highly lucrative every four years and has significant gravitas.

“I think for the ICC they have some considerations. There are three formats, but two other than T20s are struggling, Mukuhlani said. What will be the impact if we add T10? Where do we want to go with these formats? a fourth format?

The ICC needs to think about these issues. Given where T10 is headed, conversations need to happen.

Some felt that T10 would be more attractive for crickets’ bid to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The T20 format is a core part of the bid as confidence within the ICC grows, according to sources, and its fate will be decided next year.

Cricket is trying to be included in the 2028 Olympics (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty … [+] Pictures) AFP via Getty Images

T10 cannot be presented for the ICC bid because it is not an official format, said Mukuhlani, who is part of the ICC’s Olympic Working Group. The first step is to have ICC recognize T10 as an official format.

Competitions are emerging and players from Full Member countries are participating. Our players are not always exposed to play due to a lack of opportunities, so T10 gives them game time.

I don’t see anything wrong with having the T10 league in our domestic structure.

T10’s growth adds another layer to the rapidly changing face of cricket.