The staggering payouts for Australia’s $15 million United Cup tennis tournament

The inaugural United Cup kicks off the 2023 tennis season on Thursday and has already attracted some of the best tennis players in the world with the eye-popping payouts it offers.

The $15 million mixed tournament, which will compete across Sydney, Perth and Brisbane over 11 days, has attracted 20 of the best male and female players from around the world.

Players taking part are Rafael Nadal, Alex Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas from the ATP tour and Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia from the WTA.

Tennis officials are offering $3.5 million in play money alone, with the top players looking to earn more at the United Cup than they would reach the second round at the Australian Open.

The top ten players will get $200,000 for playing their group matches – and players 11-20 will walk away with $100,000.

Prize money is attached to every match played during the tournament, which is why players from all over the world flock to the event.

Top Italian player Matteo Berrettini acknowledged the big-money attraction of the tournament when questioned about it in front of teammates this week.

“Everyone smiled when you said that, look, so it’s good,” Berrettini said newscorp.

“Of course we don’t just play for the money, but it’s important that it’s there.”

The 26-year-old explained that he is also excited about the nature of the tournament.

“I’ve never even played mixed doubles before, so it’s going to be exciting,” he said.

‘I’m curious about it and it’s a very cool format.’

The United Cup is the first joint ATP-WTA mixed tournament – where some of the best men and women in the sport will play side by side, on teams and against each other in mixed doubles.

18 countries are split into six three-team pools, with finals played in Sydney to round out the event.

The United Cup replaces the ATP Cup, a men’s only tournament that struggled to attract top talent following the COVID-19 shutdown.