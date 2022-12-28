Sports
The staggering payouts for Australia’s $15 million United Cup tennis tournament
The staggering payouts for Australia’s $15 MILLION United Cup tennis tournament as the best players in the world, including Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, converge Down Under
- The inaugural United Cup has attracted some of the biggest names in tennis
- The mixed gender tournament offers a combined prize pool of $15 million
- Teams from 18 countries in six groups will compete in Australia over 11 days
The inaugural United Cup kicks off the 2023 tennis season on Thursday and has already attracted some of the best tennis players in the world with the eye-popping payouts it offers.
The $15 million mixed tournament, which will compete across Sydney, Perth and Brisbane over 11 days, has attracted 20 of the best male and female players from around the world.
The inaugural United Cup kicks off the 2023 tennis season on Thursday and has already attracted some of the best tennis players in the world with the eye-popping payouts it offers (Rafael Nadal is pictured)
The $15 million mixed tournament, which will compete across Sydney, Perth and Brisbane over 11 days, has attracted 20 of the best male and female players from around the world (Iga Swiatek is pictured)
Players taking part are Rafael Nadal, Alex Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas from the ATP tour and Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia from the WTA.
Tennis officials are offering $3.5 million in play money alone, with the top players looking to earn more at the United Cup than they would reach the second round at the Australian Open.
The top ten players will get $200,000 for playing their group matches – and players 11-20 will walk away with $100,000.
Prize money is attached to every match played during the tournament, which is why players from all over the world flock to the event.
Top Italian player Matteo Berrettini acknowledged the big-money attraction of the tournament when questioned about it in front of teammates this week.
The top ten players get $200,000 for playing their group matches – and the 11-20 players walk away with $100,000 (Stefanos Tsitsipas is pictured)
“Everyone smiled when you said that, look, so it’s good,” Berrettini said newscorp.
“Of course we don’t just play for the money, but it’s important that it’s there.”
The 26-year-old explained that he is also excited about the nature of the tournament.
“I’ve never even played mixed doubles before, so it’s going to be exciting,” he said.
‘I’m curious about it and it’s a very cool format.’
The United Cup is the first joint ATP-WTA mixed tournament – where some of the best men and women in the sport will play side by side, on teams and against each other in mixed doubles.
Alex de Minaur (pictured) plays for Team Australia
18 countries are split into six three-team pools, with finals played in Sydney to round out the event.
The United Cup replaces the ATP Cup, a men’s only tournament that struggled to attract top talent following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11578167/The-staggering-payouts-15million-United-Cup-tennis-tournament-Australia.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Supreme Court Upholds Controversial Title 42 Border Policy | Migration News
- Bhumi Pednekar disappointed with Bollywood salary disparity
- The staggering payouts for Australia’s $15 million United Cup tennis tournament
- More than 30 dead as blizzard hits western New York
- Projo claims to reject speech on postponement of 2024 elections and Jokowi for 3 periods
- Blakeney’s The Ballroom has been voted one of the UK’s best party houses.
- Australian fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot dies aged 58
- Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss Football remembers the first interaction with Mike Leach
- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the city of Paphos early Wednesday morning
- Zero-Covid was meant to prove China’s supremacy. How did it all go so wrong for Xi Jinping?
- Turkey’s Erdogan ‘threatens’ Greece with missile strike in Aegean Line | World | News
- Long COVID: Could Monoviruses or Adipocytes Play a Role? – JEMS: EMS, Emergency Medical Services