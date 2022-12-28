Cricket, Football, Tennis, F1 and more

Connect with us

The 2023 sports calendar is full of high-profile events with a lot at stake for numerous athletes. In addition to the annual Asian and World Championships and tennis Grand Slams and Formula 1 races, some major multinational events are scheduled for 2023.

The first major event of the year is the Hockey World Cup in Odisha, India, with Asian Games, postponed from last year, also scheduled for September in Hangzhou, China.

In football, there is the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled for later this year to avoid the harsh temperatures in the Gulf region.

Full sports calendar 2023 – schedule and dates

January

Sports Calendar 2023 Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

The trophy of the world hockey championship. Image: Hockey India

December 29 – January 8: Tennis United Cup mixed team event

December 31 – January 15: Motorsport Dakar Rally

January 13-29: Men’s Hockey World Cup

January 16-20: Tennis Australian Open

January 31 – February 11: Khelo India Youth Games (continued)

February

January 31 – February 11: Khelo India Youth Games

February 10-26: Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup

February 1-11: Football – FIFA Club World Cup

February 12: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl

February 17-19: Basketball – NBA All Star Game Weekend

February 26: Football English League Cup Final

March

March 5: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix

March 9-12: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship

March 14-19: All England Badminton Championships

March 15-31: World Women’s Boxing Championships

March 17-19: Athletics – World Indoor Championships

March 19: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

March 23: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying

March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (continued)

March 28 – April 2: Asian Wrestling Championships (continued)

April

Sports Calendar 2023 Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

A runner holds a Ukrainian and American flag as he approaches the Boston Marathon finish line. AP

March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (continued)

April 2: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix

April 6-9: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta

April 15: NBA basketball playoffs begin

April 15 – May 1: Snooker – World Championship (continued)

April 17: Athletics Boston Marathon

April 27: Athletics – Diamond League in Shenzhen, China

March 28 – April 2: Asian Wrestling Championships

April 30: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Be able to

April 15 – May 1: Snooker – World Championship

May 5 – Athletics – Doha Diamond League

May 7: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix

May 7-14: Judo – World Championships

May 18-21: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US PGA Championship, Rochester, New York

May 21: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna

May 22-28: World Table Tennis Championships

March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL)

May 28: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix

May 28 – June 11: Tennis French Open (continued)

May 28: Athletics – Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco

May 31: Football – UEFA Europa League Final

June-

Sports Calendar 2023 Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals by defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. AP

June 1-18: NBA NBA Finals

June 2: Athletics – Diamond League in Rome

June 3: Football – English FA Cup Final

June 4: Formula 1 – Spanish Grand Prix

June 7: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final

June 9: Athletics – Diamond League in Paris

June 10: Football – UEFA Champions League Final

June 10-11: Motor Racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race

May 28 – June 11: Tennis French Open

June 15: Athletics – Diamond League in Oslo

June 15-18: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles

June 16-20: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test

June 18: Formula 1 – Canadian Grand Prix

June 22: Basketball – NBA Draft

June 22-25: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship

June 28 – July 2: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (continued)

June 30: Athletics – Diamond League in Lausanne

July

Sports Calendar 2023 Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

Rafael Nadal of Spain, bottom right, attends a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. AP

July 1-23: Cycling – Tour de France

June 28 – July 2: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test

July 2: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Austria

July 2: Athletics – Diamond League in Stockholm

July 3-16: Tennis Wimbledon

July 6-9: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach

July 6-10: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test

July 9: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix

July 14-30: World Swimming Championships

July 16: Athletics – Diamond League in Silesia, Poland

July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup (continued)

July 19-23: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test

July 19-23: Tennis – Hopman Cup

July 20-23: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open

July 21: Athletics – Diamond League in Monaco

July 23: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix

July 23: Athletics – Diamond League in London

July 27-30: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship

July 27-31: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test

July 29: Athletics – Diamond League in Shanghai

July 30: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix

August

August 3: Athletics – Diamond League in Shenzhen, China

August 10-13: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open

July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup

August 19-27: World Athletics Championships

August 21-27: Badminton World Championships

August 27: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of the Netherlands

August 28 – September 10: Tennis US Open (continued)

August 31: Athletics – Diamond League in Zurich

September

Sports Calendar 2023 Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou in 2023. AFP

August 28 – September 10: Tennis US Open

September 2-17: World Weightlifting Championships

September 3: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix

September 8: Athletics – Diamond League in Brussels

September 8-28: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup

September 11-17: Tennis – Davis Cup Final Group Stage

September 16-24: World Wrestling Championships

September 16-17: Athletics – Diamond League Final

September 17: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix

September 22-24: Tennis–Laver Cup in Vancouver

September 23 – October 8: Asian Games (continued)

September 24: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix

September 24: Berlin Athletics Marathon

September 29 – October 1: Golf – Ryder Cup (continued)

September 29 – October 8: Artistic Gymnastics – World Championships (continued)

October

September 29 – October 1: Golf – Ryder Cup

September 23 – October 8: Asian Games

September 29 – October 8: Artistic Gymnastics – World Championships

October 8: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Qatar

October 8: Athletics Chicago Marathon

October 22: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix

October 29: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Mexico

TBD – Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup (continued)

November

Sports Calendar 2023 Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

England captain Eoin Morgan lifts the trophy in the air after winning the Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. AP

November 5: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix

November 5: New York Athletics Marathon

November 12-18: Tennis – ATP Final

November 16-19: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship

November 18: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 21-26: Tennis – Davis Cup Final

November 26: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

TBD – Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup

December

December 13-17: Badminton World Tour Final

TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup

