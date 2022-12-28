Sports
Cricket, Football, Tennis, F1 and more
The 2023 sports calendar is full of high-profile events with a lot at stake for numerous athletes. In addition to the annual Asian and World Championships and tennis Grand Slams and Formula 1 races, some major multinational events are scheduled for 2023.
The first major event of the year is the Hockey World Cup in Odisha, India, with Asian Games, postponed from last year, also scheduled for September in Hangzhou, China.
In football, there is the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled for later this year to avoid the harsh temperatures in the Gulf region.
Full sports calendar 2023 – schedule and dates
January
December 29 – January 8: Tennis United Cup mixed team event
December 31 – January 15: Motorsport Dakar Rally
January 13-29: Men’s Hockey World Cup
January 16-20: Tennis Australian Open
January 31 – February 11: Khelo India Youth Games (continued)
February
January 31 – February 11: Khelo India Youth Games
February 10-26: Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup
February 1-11: Football – FIFA Club World Cup
February 12: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl
February 17-19: Basketball – NBA All Star Game Weekend
February 26: Football English League Cup Final
March
March 5: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix
March 9-12: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship
March 14-19: All England Badminton Championships
March 15-31: World Women’s Boxing Championships
March 17-19: Athletics – World Indoor Championships
March 19: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
March 23: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying
March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (continued)
March 28 – April 2: Asian Wrestling Championships (continued)
April
March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (continued)
April 2: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix
April 6-9: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta
April 15: NBA basketball playoffs begin
April 15 – May 1: Snooker – World Championship (continued)
April 17: Athletics Boston Marathon
April 27: Athletics – Diamond League in Shenzhen, China
March 28 – April 2: Asian Wrestling Championships
April 30: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Be able to
April 15 – May 1: Snooker – World Championship
May 5 – Athletics – Doha Diamond League
May 7: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix
May 7-14: Judo – World Championships
May 18-21: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US PGA Championship, Rochester, New York
May 21: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna
May 22-28: World Table Tennis Championships
March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL)
May 28: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix
May 28 – June 11: Tennis French Open (continued)
May 28: Athletics – Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco
May 31: Football – UEFA Europa League Final
June-
June 1-18: NBA NBA Finals
June 2: Athletics – Diamond League in Rome
June 3: Football – English FA Cup Final
June 4: Formula 1 – Spanish Grand Prix
June 7: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final
June 9: Athletics – Diamond League in Paris
June 10: Football – UEFA Champions League Final
June 10-11: Motor Racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race
May 28 – June 11: Tennis French Open
June 15: Athletics – Diamond League in Oslo
June 15-18: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles
June 16-20: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test
June 18: Formula 1 – Canadian Grand Prix
June 22: Basketball – NBA Draft
June 22-25: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship
June 28 – July 2: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (continued)
June 30: Athletics – Diamond League in Lausanne
July
July 1-23: Cycling – Tour de France
June 28 – July 2: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test
July 2: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Austria
July 2: Athletics – Diamond League in Stockholm
July 3-16: Tennis Wimbledon
July 6-9: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach
July 6-10: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test
July 9: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix
July 14-30: World Swimming Championships
July 16: Athletics – Diamond League in Silesia, Poland
July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup (continued)
July 19-23: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test
July 19-23: Tennis – Hopman Cup
July 20-23: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open
July 21: Athletics – Diamond League in Monaco
July 23: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix
July 23: Athletics – Diamond League in London
July 27-30: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship
July 27-31: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test
July 29: Athletics – Diamond League in Shanghai
July 30: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix
August
August 3: Athletics – Diamond League in Shenzhen, China
August 10-13: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open
July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup
August 19-27: World Athletics Championships
August 21-27: Badminton World Championships
August 27: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of the Netherlands
August 28 – September 10: Tennis US Open (continued)
August 31: Athletics – Diamond League in Zurich
September
August 28 – September 10: Tennis US Open
September 2-17: World Weightlifting Championships
September 3: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix
September 8: Athletics – Diamond League in Brussels
September 8-28: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup
September 11-17: Tennis – Davis Cup Final Group Stage
September 16-24: World Wrestling Championships
September 16-17: Athletics – Diamond League Final
September 17: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix
September 22-24: Tennis–Laver Cup in Vancouver
September 23 – October 8: Asian Games (continued)
September 24: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix
September 24: Berlin Athletics Marathon
September 29 – October 1: Golf – Ryder Cup (continued)
September 29 – October 8: Artistic Gymnastics – World Championships (continued)
October
September 29 – October 1: Golf – Ryder Cup
September 23 – October 8: Asian Games
September 29 – October 8: Artistic Gymnastics – World Championships
October 8: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Qatar
October 8: Athletics Chicago Marathon
October 22: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix
October 29: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Mexico
TBD – Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup (continued)
November
November 5: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix
November 5: New York Athletics Marathon
November 12-18: Tennis – ATP Final
November 16-19: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship
November 18: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix
November 21-26: Tennis – Davis Cup Final
November 26: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
TBD – Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup
December
December 13-17: Badminton World Tour Final
TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup
