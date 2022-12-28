Cricket, Football, Tennis, F1 and more





The 2023 sports calendar is full of high-profile events with a lot at stake for numerous athletes. In addition to the annual Asian and World Championships and tennis Grand Slams and Formula 1 races, some major multinational events are scheduled for 2023. The first major event of the year is the Hockey World Cup in Odisha, India, with Asian Games, postponed from last year, also scheduled for September in Hangzhou, China. Also read | Five big events to add to your calendar in 2023 In football, there is the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the AFC Asian Cup, which is scheduled for later this year to avoid the harsh temperatures in the Gulf region. Full sports calendar 2023 – schedule and dates January December 29 – January 8: Tennis United Cup mixed team event December 31 – January 15: Motorsport Dakar Rally January 13-29: Men’s Hockey World Cup January 16-20: Tennis Australian Open January 31 – February 11: Khelo India Youth Games (continued) February January 31 – February 11: Khelo India Youth Games February 10-26: Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup February 1-11: Football – FIFA Club World Cup February 12: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl February 17-19: Basketball – NBA All Star Game Weekend February 26: Football English League Cup Final March March 5: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix March 9-12: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship March 14-19: All England Badminton Championships March 15-31: World Women’s Boxing Championships March 17-19: Athletics – World Indoor Championships March 19: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 23: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (continued) March 28 – April 2: Asian Wrestling Championships (continued) April March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (continued) April 2: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix April 6-9: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta April 15: NBA basketball playoffs begin April 15 – May 1: Snooker – World Championship (continued) April 17: Athletics Boston Marathon April 27: Athletics – Diamond League in Shenzhen, China March 28 – April 2: Asian Wrestling Championships April 30: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix Be able to April 15 – May 1: Snooker – World Championship May 5 – Athletics – Doha Diamond League May 7: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix May 7-14: Judo – World Championships May 18-21: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US PGA Championship, Rochester, New York May 21: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna May 22-28: World Table Tennis Championships March 25 – May 28: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) May 28: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix May 28 – June 11: Tennis French Open (continued) May 28: Athletics – Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco May 31: Football – UEFA Europa League Final June- June 1-18: NBA NBA Finals June 2: Athletics – Diamond League in Rome June 3: Football – English FA Cup Final June 4: Formula 1 – Spanish Grand Prix June 7: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final June 9: Athletics – Diamond League in Paris June 10: Football – UEFA Champions League Final June 10-11: Motor Racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race May 28 – June 11: Tennis French Open June 15: Athletics – Diamond League in Oslo June 15-18: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles June 16-20: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test June 18: Formula 1 – Canadian Grand Prix June 22: Basketball – NBA Draft June 22-25: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship June 28 – July 2: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (continued) June 30: Athletics – Diamond League in Lausanne July July 1-23: Cycling – Tour de France June 28 – July 2: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test July 2: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Austria July 2: Athletics – Diamond League in Stockholm July 3-16: Tennis Wimbledon July 6-9: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach July 6-10: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test July 9: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix July 14-30: World Swimming Championships July 16: Athletics – Diamond League in Silesia, Poland July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup (continued) July 19-23: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test July 19-23: Tennis – Hopman Cup July 20-23: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open July 21: Athletics – Diamond League in Monaco July 23: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix July 23: Athletics – Diamond League in London July 27-30: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship July 27-31: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test July 29: Athletics – Diamond League in Shanghai July 30: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix August August 3: Athletics – Diamond League in Shenzhen, China August 10-13: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open July 20 – August 20: FIFA Women’s World Cup August 19-27: World Athletics Championships August 21-27: Badminton World Championships August 27: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of the Netherlands August 28 – September 10: Tennis US Open (continued) August 31: Athletics – Diamond League in Zurich September August 28 – September 10: Tennis US Open September 2-17: World Weightlifting Championships September 3: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix September 8: Athletics – Diamond League in Brussels September 8-28: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup September 11-17: Tennis – Davis Cup Final Group Stage September 16-24: World Wrestling Championships September 16-17: Athletics – Diamond League Final September 17: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix September 22-24: Tennis–Laver Cup in Vancouver September 23 – October 8: Asian Games (continued) September 24: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix September 24: Berlin Athletics Marathon September 29 – October 1: Golf – Ryder Cup (continued) September 29 – October 8: Artistic Gymnastics – World Championships (continued) October September 29 – October 1: Golf – Ryder Cup September 23 – October 8: Asian Games September 29 – October 8: Artistic Gymnastics – World Championships October 8: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Qatar October 8: Athletics Chicago Marathon October 22: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix October 29: Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Mexico TBD – Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup (continued) November November 5: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix November 5: New York Athletics Marathon November 12-18: Tennis – ATP Final November 16-19: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship November 18: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix November 21-26: Tennis – Davis Cup Final November 26: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TBD – Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup December December 13-17: Badminton World Tour Final TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup Read all Latest news, Trending news,Cricket news, Bollywood news,India news and News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/complete-2023-sports-calendar-cricket-tennis-hockey-f1-hockey-football-badminton-11881831.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos