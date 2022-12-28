Ed Reed agrees to become head coach at Bethune-Cookman





The 44-year-old former Ravens Safety spent three seasons with Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor in Miami, Fla., where he played as a college player before being drafted by the Ravens in 2002. He also spent a season coaching in the NFL as an Assistant Defensive Backs Coach with the Bills in 2016. During 11 seasons with the Ravens, Reed was a five-time All Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler who was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. In his final season with Baltimore in 2012, Reed helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII. and spent the following season with the Jets and Texans before retiring from the NFL. One of the greatest defensive players in league history, Reed was a 2019 Hall of Famer on the first ballot, finishing with a career-high 64 interceptions and 343 tackles, showing an uncanny football IQ for diagnosing of plays and anticipating where quarterbacks would throw. Reed replaces Terry Sims at Bethune-Cookman, who was fired after finishing the season with a 2-9 overall record and 2-6 in the SWAC. As a former NFL great, Reed has the opportunity to bring buzz, success and income to a SWAC school while serving as a role model for student-athletes who want to reach the next level. Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders brought national attention and revenue to Jackson State as head coach for three seasons (2020-2022), before recently leaving to become head coach at Colorado. Former Titans running back Eddie George has been the head coach at Tennessee State since 2021. Reed will be the second Hall of Fame coach to lead Bethune-Cookman, following in the footsteps of Larry Little, who was head coach from 1983-91 at the Daytona Beach, Fla. School. Reed quickly received congratulations on social media for accepting his new position.

