“Is the pain too strong?”

Christmas is over though The young and the restless still has a gift to share with the show’s longtime fans. Don’t miss today’s episode when Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) has some flashbacks to her past life as “Cricket” Blair when she was paired with Michael Damian’s rock star character Danny Romalotti.
As most soap fans know, flashbacks involving a character that isn’t on the canvas are almost always a prelude to an on-screen reunion, so stay tuned for when Chris and Danny come face to face shortly after the new year . When I heard Michael was coming back, I was so excited, Bell tells TV Insider. Kris and [her husband] Paul [Williams, played by Doug Davidson] are super strong in terms of their relationship, but nothing beats a first love.
The flashbacks are a reminder of how strong Danny and Chris (he still calls her “Cricket”) once were and may still be. The pair were rock solid until Danny, in a case of art imitating life, went on to play the title character in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Broadway. The writers broke up Chris and Danny when he sent her a letter (today it would be a text message) overnight ending their marriage. The reason? Danny was led to believe he was pregnant by groupie Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), pregnant by another man, who told Danny he was the father.
The storyline climaxed years later when Phyllis’ lies were exposed in court and her son Daniel (now Michael Graziadei) was taken away from her. It turned out that Danny Chris had not been unfaithful. Viewers expected them to get back together; However, Chris had moved on by that point and married Paul.
She lived that roller coaster and reached a point where she wondered, is it time to move on or is this fixable? says bell. Either way, the trust was broken. It was just. Still, she says it’s hard to deny your first love and how strong it once was. [Danny and Chris] could be something from Ridge and Brooke [from The Bold and the Beautiful] where you can’t deny there’s something else, Bell argues.
Christine could always be counted on as a character who took the moral path. That’s certainly not as much fun for actors as playing the villain, but Bell notes that serials should have good characters. Fans will say a character [like Chris] is sweet and that they could remind them of their cousin or someone else in their life, the actress says. The good characters counterbalance the bad ones. I think it’s more challenging to play the good character.
Bell’s late parents William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell co-created J&R (as well as sister soap B&B). How would they feel when the show hits 50?e Golden Jubilee in March? I don’t think my father would be surprised, Bell muses. He always knew the show was special. He has laid a great foundation.
The actress believes the show’s loyal fanbase has played a great part in helping J&R reach this major milestone. Would viewers see other important people from Chris’ life resurfacing, such as husband Paul and BFF Nina Webster (Tricia Cast)?
I wish this every day, Bell says of Davidson popping back up on the show. He and I often talk. I’m more hopeful than ever, but I don’t know. It would be incredible and always great to work with Doug. I just look at him and was in the moment. The fans love him. It would be great if Chris and Paul were back on the air together.
Bell is also hopeful that we’ll see Nina again, especially since her son Chance (Conner Floyd) is on the canvas. Everyone talks about the importance of having originals, she says. It only makes sense to have them back.
For now, viewers will be pleased to see the Danny/Cricket reunion. You’ll be able to see from the flashbacks that Chris has [shes not sure] does she want to see him at all, says Bell, or is the pain too strong?
The young and the restlessWeekdays, CBS
