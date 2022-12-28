Football world reacts to Wild Nick Saban rumor – AthlonSports.com





In the roughly 24 hours since the Denver Broncos officially fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a plethora of names have been thrown around as potential candidates. One seems to have caught the attention of football fans more than the other. The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer made waves on social media Tuesday when he named Alabama head coach Nick Saban as someone he thinks the Broncos could target as the team’s next coach. “Bill Belichick? Nick Saban? You can let your mind wander because there’s an owner here with a historic franchise, an attractive city to live in and a checkbook wide open,” Breer wrote Monday. It’s worth noting that Breer seemingly used Saban’s name to prove a point rather than speculating that the Broncos would actually contact Saban or that the legendary college coach might be interested in the job. Still, Breer’s statement has sparked strong reactions on social media. The general consensus is that the Broncos job isn’t nearly as attractive as it makes out, and that Saban wouldn’t even consider it. “Broncos are saddled with no draft picks for the foreseeable future and a salary cap tied to an over the hill Russell Wilson,” one fan tweeted. “If you think Saban is dumping his dynasty for that, I don’t know what to tell you.” “Who wants that job?” another wto repeat. “Seriously.” It would certainly come as a shock if Saban left his Alabama spot for another stint in the NFL. The 71-year-old went 15-17 for two seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins before taking up his current job coaching the Crimson Tide. While Saban’s team failed to make the College Football Playoff this season, he has overseen one of the greatest runs in college football history, with Alabama playing for nine national titles and winning six since 2009. The Crimson Tide looks poised to be at the top of the sport after signing the top-ranked recruiting class in the country during last week’s early signing period. Saban signed a new contract with Alabama in August that keeps him in Tuscaloosa until 2029 and pays him an average of nearly $11.7 million a year. While Saban going to Denver seems unlikely, there are several other big names tied to the Broncos’ opening — including another current college head coach in Michigan, Jim Harbaugh. As noted by Breer, Harbaugh makes more sense since he has a track record of success in the NFL, going 44-19-1 for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and is 59 years old. Here is a list of other potential candidates to fill the gap. Regardless of whether Saban or Harbaugh actually emerge as a serious contender, all eyes will be on the Broncos’ coaching quest in the coming weeks.

